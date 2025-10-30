Spending And Fiscal Battles

Healthcare.gov Unveils Updated Prices; Customers Could Pay Double Next Year

Newly posted prices on the federal marketplace show an average premium increase of 26%, but the actual increase will be closer to 114% unless Congress extends Obamacare tax credits, which are at the heart of the ongoing government shutdown. Meanwhile, military families say their refrigerators will be empty after food aid funding runs dry Saturday.

The Hill: New ObamaCare Insurance Plan Rates For 2026 Are Now Public, Showing Big Increases

The rates, pricing and other data for 2026 Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance plans were publicly posted on the federal Healthcare.gov marketplace on Wednesday, just three days ahead of the start of open enrollment. The health research nonprofit KFF said the average increase in premiums for ACA plans will be 26 percent next year, based on data for “benchmark” silver plans, which are the midtier plans in each region that most people purchase and are used to set the subsidy amounts. But KFF found the amount that people pay for coverage is set to rise 114 percent on average because Congress has not extended the enhanced tax credits that help people afford insurance plans. (Weixel, 10/29)

The Hill: Dr. Mehmet Oz Minimizes Effect Of Tax Credit End On Affordable Care Act Rates

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz downplayed on Wednesday the likely substantial increase in the amount Americans will pay for health insurance on the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) federal marketplace. When asked at a press conference about the lack of a deal in Congress to extend expiring enhanced tax credits, Oz said he thinks they should expire because they were only intended for a short term to help Americans through the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think we all agree that COVID has passed, so therefore COVID-era subsidies should also pass,” Oz said. (Weixel, 10/29)

The Hill: Senate GOP, Democrats Looking For ‘Off Ramp’ To End Shutdown Next Week

Senate Republicans and Democrats are trying to hammer out a proposal to end the 30-day government shutdown as soon as next week, as some centrist Democrats argue behind the scenes that their party has successfully highlighted rising health care costs and it’s time to end the stalemate. Shutdown fatigue on Capitol Hill is growing as the government stoppage approaches the one-month mark, and the pain is increasing. (Bolton, 10/30)

The Atlantic: The Missing President

In the 29 days that the government has been closed, President Donald Trump has not traveled to Capitol Hill to jump-start negotiations, brought congressional leaders to the White House to broker a deal, or given a speech to the American public about the crisis. But he’s done a lot else in October. (Olorunnipa, Lemire and Berman, 10/29)

On SNAP and food aid —

Roll Call: Democrats Seize On Food Stamp Funding As Latest Rallying Cry

​A funding lapse for food stamps, set to hit next week, became a new focus for Democrats on Wednesday as the partial government shutdown enters its fifth week with no resolution in sight. In a rare diversion from their single-minded focus on extending expiring health insurance subsidies, Senate Democrats introduced legislation to continue funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, during the shutdown. (Fulton, 10/29)

AP: With Federal Food Aid Set To Dry Up Amid Government Shutdown, Several States Step In To Help

With federal SNAP food assistance set to run dry this weekend amid the protracted U.S. government shutdown, Louisiana, New Mexico and Vermont became the latest states Wednesday to announce help for low-income households that rely on the funds to eat. They join states from New York to Nevada in scrambling to find ways to get food to people who are increasingly anxious and will otherwise go hungry without their normal monthly payments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. (Beck and Mulvihill, 10/30)

Military.com: 'SNAP Is Everything': Military Families, Vets Prepare For Empty Fridges

“We would not eat.” That is how disabled U.S. Navy veteran Juan Saro described a life without the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, which he and more than 40 millions of Americans—around 1-in-8 Americans—rely on for food assistance. That includes seniors, disabled individuals, and families with children. About 1.2 million veterans are enrolled now, according to the National Council on Aging. (Radzius, 10/29)

Military.com: American Red Cross Steps Up As Government Shutdown Impacts Military Pay, SNAP

The American Red Cross is among the organizations nationwide that are coming to military service members’ aid in light of the ongoing government shutdown and potential missed paychecks. In areas like Oklahoma City, food and hygiene drives have been scheduled to assist military communities. ... [Also,] “This October, dozens of blood drives held at federal agencies, government organizations or military bases have been canceled, resulting in more than 1,000 uncollected donations. We are actively taking steps to mitigate these disruptions to ensure patients continue to receive the blood products they need," an American Red Cross spokesperson said. (Mordowanec, 10/29)

CNN: SNAP Benefits: ‘Grocery Buddies’ Are Stepping Up To Help Families At Risk Of Losing Food Stamps

In online forums usually reserved for finding handyman recommendations and lost pets, neighbors are stepping up for one another as “grocery buddies,” creating a patchwork solution for vulnerable families across the country. Here’s how it works: Neighbors post on social media in community groups or public forums about their willingness to be a “grocery buddy” and help a family at risk of losing SNAP benefits. The poster asks those interested to send them a private message. Together, they find a grocery solution that makes sense for both parties. (Ebrahimji, 10/29)