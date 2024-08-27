Viewpoints: Wealthy Countries Must Stop Hoarding Vaccines; Is AI The Answer To Health Care Inequality?
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
Stat:
Wealthy Countries Must Share Their Mpox Vaccines Now
In early 2022, I cared for one of the first patients with mpox in Massachusetts. As an infectious diseases physician, I remember the deep uncertainty I felt, and the fear in my patient’s eyes as a painful rash spread over their body. We were in uncharted territory — there were no proven treatments, and the number of cases was rapidly increasing. We decided to use tecovirimat (TPOXX), an antiviral developed for smallpox, to slow the disease’s progression. When patients began to recover, it felt like a breakthrough — a moment of hope in the midst of yet another epidemic. (Wilfredo R. Matias, 8/27)
Newsweek:
Artificial Intelligence Can Help Bridge The Health Care Gap Reducing Inequality
Health care has long been marked by disparities that affect different groups of people in various ways. Whether due to race, income, or geography, these disparities lead to unequal access to care and varying health outcomes. However, there is growing hope that artificial intelligence (AI) could be the tool we need to address these long-standing issues and create a more equitable health care system for all. (Zack Cass, 8/27)
Newsweek:
Artificial Intelligence's Ambiguous Role In Combatting Health Care Disparities
No one can deny that health inequities are a global issue. The United States, despite decades of progress, has one of the highest rates of health disparities in the world. Our health care system is deeply flawed, and we must find solutions quickly. Artificial intelligence (AI) is being heralded as a way to democratize access to health care. (Tamer Rajai Hage, 8/27)
Stat:
Clinical Trial Participants Deserve More Financial Support
Scientific advancements have helped millions of people living with cancer, heart disease, arthritis, obesity, and other diseases. Essential for the development of new therapies are the thousands of people who volunteer to participate in clinical trials every year, helping to characterize the safety and effectiveness of treatments and vaccines. (Jim Murphy and Lisa Lacasse, 8/27)
The Washington Post:
Men Are Having A Health Crisis. Why Aren't We Paying Attention?
America is losing too many men. Not on the battlefield but in our hospitals and our homes. The growing crisis in male health has been ignored for decades, and it’s time for that to change. (Richard V. Reeves, 8/27)