Ticked Off Over Preauthorization: Walk-In Patient Avoided Lyme Disease but Not a Surprise Bill
A Maine woman sought care at a clinic for a tick bite, then paid full price after her insurer denied coverage. Its reason? She didn't have preapproval for the walk-in visit, even though testing later detected the pathogen that causes Lyme disease. (Lauren Sausser, 11/18)
Breast Cancer and Birth Control: A Huge New Study Shows How Science Can Be Distorted
The study sought to answer questions about how breast cancer risk differs by type of hormonal contraceptive. Doctors say the results won’t change how they counsel patients. (Céline Gounder, 11/18)
Political Cartoon: 'Nose is Running...?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Nose is Running...?'" by Scott Nickel.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
FANCY THAT
GENEROUS model:
Acronym design is my
passion but not skill.
- Leah Pogoriler
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
NIH Posts Job Openings With Short Turnaround, Worrying Experts
The 12 high-level leadership positions have a two-week timeline for remaining open. Scientists worry that the short turnaround and the lack of search committees will not allow for the best candidates to be chosen and would open the door to more political appointments.
MedPage Today:
NIH Job Postings Raise Red Flags For Scientists
The NIH has posted a dozen job openings for institute directors with very tight turnaround timelines and without convening search committees -- a departure from the past that's raising red flags among scientists. These high-level leadership positions include the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), and the National Human Genome Research Institute. (Fiore, 11/17)
MedPage Today:
NIH Cuts Disrupted Hundreds Of Clinical Trials, Study Finds
Hundreds of clinical trials and tens of thousands of participants were affected by NIH grant terminations earlier this year, a cross-sectional study indicated. Between February 28 and August 15, there were 11,008 clinical trials funded by NIH grants, and 383 of these trials (3.5%) subsequently lost funding, reported Anupam Jena, MD, PhD, of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, and colleagues. (Henderson, 11/17)
More from HHS on vaccine policy and nutrition —
Bloomberg:
RFK Jr. Tries To Tie Aluminum In Vaccines To Food Allergies
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continued his campaign against the aluminum in some vaccines by suggesting at a conference on Monday that they may play a role in the rise of food allergies. Kennedy acknowledged there is no science backing the connection, but said he wanted researchers to study aluminum adjuvants in childhood vaccines because he believes their use “fit the timeline perfectly” with an increased prevalence of food allergies. He added that pesticides and ultraprocessed food also could be contributing factors, without providing evidence. (Cohrs Zhang, 11/17)
Stat:
Vaccine Makers See Risk Of Shortages In Trump Reformulation Push
As the Trump administration moves ahead on what could be its most wide-reaching vaccine changes yet, the makers of the shots are weighing their options — and privately warning that officials could severely limit access to key vaccines and upend the childhood vaccine schedule for years to come. (Payne, 11/18)
The Hill:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Plans To Release New Dietary Guidelines On Saturated Fats
Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Monday that new dietary guidelines are expected to be released next month that will end the “war on saturated fats.” Speaking at the Food Allergy Fund Leadership Forum, Kennedy discussed the actions the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken under his leadership, including incentivizing a reduction in petroleum-based food dyes and increasing oversight into infant formula. (Choi, 11/17)
The 19th:
The U.S. Wants Healthier Children. So Why Is It Scaling Back Government Nutrition Programs?
When the Trump administration released its Make America Healthy Again report in May, it lifted up the Women, Infants and Children supplemental food program, known as WIC, as a shining example of how the government can get healthy eating right. (Carrazana, 11/14)
Stat:
Inside Kennedy's Rise At HHS: Delivering On MAHA Priorities For Trump
On Independence Avenue, inside a gray brutalist building regarded by many as this city’s ugliest, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has constructed a monument to his family. (Cirruzzo, Ross and Todd, 11/18)
GOP Senator: Replace ACA Tax Credits With Prepaid Health Savings Accounts
In other news from Capitol Hill: Senators have proposed a bill to require PPE for federal firefighters, and lawmakers are calling for the release of pregnant immigrants detained in ICE facilities.
CNBC:
Senate Republican Pitches Swapping Enhanced ACA Tax Credits With Health Savings Accounts
Sen. Bill Cassidy on Monday proposed replacing enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits with pre-paid health savings accounts. The Louisiana Republican’s proposal comes as lawmakers scramble to find a remedy for skyrocketing costs of Obamacare health insurance premiums. The boosted ACA tax credits, which this year have lowered the cost of Obamacare plans for about 20 million Americans, are set to expire at the end of December. (Wilkins, 11/17)
The Hill:
Donald Trump Says He’s Talking To Democrats About Health Care Repayment Plan
President Trump said he is talking with Democrats about a direct health care payment plan Sunday amid negotiations to tackle rising health insurance premiums. “I’ve had personal talks with some Democrats,” Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday before returning to Washington. The president did not name the Democrats he said has been speaking to, but said he has talked to them “about paying large amounts of dollars back to the people.” (Manchester, 11/17)
NBC News:
Gallup Poll: A Record Number Of U.S. Adults Are Anxious About Health Costs Going Into 2026
Americans are going into 2026 more anxious about health care costs than at any other point in recent years, a new West Health-Gallup survey finds. Almost half of adults, 47%, say they’re worried they won’t be able to afford health care next year — the highest level since West Health and Gallup began tracking in 2021, the survey published Tuesday found. (Lovelace Jr., 11/18)
The Washington Post:
With Lasagna And Burritos, Neighbors Feed One Another As Food Prices Soar
As people face rising grocery prices and an uncertain economy, community groups are rallying volunteers with creative ways to ensure their neighbors don’t go hungry. (Gupta, 11/17)
On PPE for federal firefighters —
NBC News:
Senators Propose Bill To Require PPE For Wildland Firefighters, But Some Have Reservations
For decades, federal firefighters have trudged and parachuted into wildfires with only “a bandana and a prayer,” as the saying goes, to protect them from inhaling dangerous toxins. Meanwhile, studies increasingly connect smoke inhalation to lung cancer and premature death. A new bipartisan Senate bill would direct the U.S. Forest Service and the Interior Department to develop and implement mandatory respiratory protection for wildland firefighters and supporting staff. (Lozano, 11/17)
On U.S. drug policy —
Bloomberg:
US Congressional Commissions Rings Alarm Bells Over China's Grip On Drug Supply
A US congressional commission is ringing alarm bells about China’s growing dominance over America’s drug supply, saying it is putting the country’s health in the hands of an adversarial nation. Roughly one-in-four generic drugs taken by Americans rely on key ingredients from China, according to a report released Tuesday by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission. The often low-cost staples account for 90% of the medicines used by Americans. Some of the ingredients — found in blood thinners, antibiotics and cancer treatments — are produced only in China. (Edney, 11/18)
The Hill:
Pence-Led Group Targets Trump's Drug Pricing Policy
An ad unveiled Monday from a conservative group led by former Vice President Mike Pence is taking aim at President Trump’s signature drug pricing policy. A six-figure digital ad campaign from Advancing American Freedom (AAF) calls the White House’s “most favored nation” (MFN) drug pricing as “socialist price controls.” However, the ad doesn’t mention Trump at all. Instead, it shows images of typical Republican targets — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). (Weixel, 11/17)
Stat:
Countries Used To Test Drugs Often Don't See The Approved Medicines, Study Finds
Numerous medicines are not accessible in many of the countries where they were tested before approval by the Food and Drug Administration, raising concerns about whether pharmaceutical companies are adhering to ethical standards, a new study finds. (Silverman, 11/17)
On the immigration crisis —
Politico:
Trump Revives Policy Penalizing Immigrants For Using Safety Net Programs
The Trump administration on Monday proposed giving immigration officers authority to deny permanent residency to lawfully present immigrants who use Medicaid or other food and housing assistance programs, arguing that “government benefits should not incentivize immigration” and that immigrants should be “self-reliant.” It’s a twist on the so-called public charge rule from Trump’s first term, which the Biden administration stopped enforcing in 2021 and rescinded in 2022. (Ollstein, 11/17)
The 19th:
Democratic Women’s Caucus Demands Release Of Pregnant Immigrants In ICE Detention
The Democratic Women’s Caucus is demanding the release of any pregnant, postpartum and nursing immigrants who are being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and who don’t pose a security risk. (Barclay, 11/17)
Some Public Health Websites Haven't Been Updated Since Shutdown Ended
In separate news, the CDC on Monday linked for the first time the measles outbreak that began in Texas with other outbreaks in Utah and Arizona, The New York Times reported. Plus: The infant botulism outbreak has grown by eight cases in just three days.
Axios:
Public Still In The Dark Over Health Threats Post-Shutdown
Some closely watched federal health websites and datasets that went dark during the government shutdown haven't been updated since the reopening. The pause in critical information leaves the public and providers in the dark about threats with the holidays approaching. (Bettelheim and Goldman, 11/18)
The New York Times:
C.D.C. Links Measles Outbreaks In Multiple States For First Time
Health officials on Monday linked for the first time the measles outbreak that began in Texas with another in Utah and Arizona, a finding that could end America’s status as a nation that has eliminated measles. The news came in a phone call, a recording of which was obtained by The New York Times, among officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments. (Mandavilli and Rosenbluth, 11/17)
CIDRAP:
Texas Measles Outbreak May Have Spurred Parents To Vaccinate Infants Before CDC Responded
Early uptake of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine rose rapidly in Texas infants after the start of the state's measles outbreak in January, even before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged vaccination for this age-group, researchers note in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 11/17)
Also —
CIDRAP:
Multistate Infant Botulism Outbreak Adds 8 More Cases, 23 Total
The outbreak of infant botulism tied to infant powder formula has grown by eight cases in just three days, according to the latest updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The multistate outbreak, which is linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, now stands at 23 cases, all involving hospitalization. Infants in thirteen states have been affected, which means one new state is now affected. No deaths have been reported. (Dall, 11/17)
Chicago Tribune:
Bird Flu Cases Are Rising Again. Will That Affect Your Thanksgiving?
Out on his farm in Dundee Township, Cliff McConville sees geese landing in the fields where his turkeys and chickens graze. It’s a sight that often unnerves poultry producers, as migratory waterfowl carry and spread a highly infectious strain of bird flu that has been resurging in the United States for the last three years. (Perez and Malon, 11/17)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Tuberculosis Case Confirmed At San Francisco High School
The San Francisco Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed a case of active tuberculosis in an individual connected to Archbishop Riordan High School. Health officials said the person is in isolation and emphasized that the risk to the broader public remains low. They did not specify whether it was a student or a faculty member. (Vaziri, 11/17)
Medical Organizations Push Back On Anthem's Out-Of-Network Policy
Anthem's plan would punish hospitals and outpatient facilities for using out-of-network providers. Also in health industry news: Sutter Health announces plans for a California hospital; which hospitals will take the hardest hits from the Medicaid cuts; and more.
Fierce Healthcare:
Medical Orgs Press Anthem To Pull Back Out-Of-Network Policy
Three major medical organizations are urging Anthem to withdraw a policy that would penalize hospitals and outpatient facilities that use out-of-network providers. The American Society of Anesthesiologists, American College of Emergency Physicians and American College of Radiology sent a joint letter to the insurer calling for it to rescind the policy, calling it "deeply flawed and operationally unworkable." (Minemyer, 11/17)
More health industry news —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Sutter Health Plans Major New South Bay Hospital
Sutter Health plans to open a major new hospital in Santa Clara by 2031, the provider announced Monday. The eight-story, 850,000-square-foot facility from one of Northern California’s largest hospital systems will include 272 beds, an emergency department, intensive care unit, labor and delivery department and other services. It will be located at 2831 and 2841 Mission College Blvd. near Levi’s Stadium, and replace an existing office park. (Ho, 11/17)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospital-At-Home Waiver Uncertainty Remains After Shutdown
Health systems are reevaluating hospital-at-home programs in the aftermath of the government shutdown. Providers are delaying the start of programs on hold, delaying expansions of existing ones and trying to find other ways to deliver acute-level care to people where they live. Stopgap legislation signed into law last week continues the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Acute Hospital Care at Home waiver until the end of January. (Eastabrook, 11/17)
The New York Times:
When The G.O.P. Medicaid Cuts Arrive, These Hospitals Will Be Hit Hardest
Republicans created a special $50 billion fund to help rural hospitals stay afloat, but the biggest impacts may be in cities. (Badger, Parlapiano and Sanger-Katz, 11/18)
The Wall Street Journal:
Medicaid Insurers Promise Lots Of Doctors. Good Luck Seeing One.
Late on a cold afternoon in March, a motorist in Belleville, Ill., came upon a young boy wandering down a busy street without shoes and wearing only a T-shirt and pajama bottoms. She called the police. It was at least the fourth time in less than a year that then 8-year-old Trent Davis, who has autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, had run away from home, police reports show. (Weaver, Wilde Mathews and McGinty, 11/17)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Healthcare Wage Gaps Narrowed After COVID-19: Study
U.S. healthcare wage disparities modestly narrowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new analysis of wage data. The study, published Nov. 3 in Health Affairs, examined data from the Current Population Survey to identify trends in median earnings among healthcare workers between 2015 and 2024. (Gooch, 11/17)
KFF Health News:
Ticked Off Over Preauthorization: Walk-In Patient Avoided Lyme Disease But Not A Surprise Bill
Leah Kovitch was pulling invasive plants in the meadow near her home one weekend in late April when a tick latched onto her leg. She didn’t notice the tiny bug until Monday, when her calf muscle began to feel sore. She made an appointment that morning with a telehealth doctor — one recommended by her health insurance plan — who prescribed a 10-day course of doxycycline to prevent Lyme disease and strongly suggested she be seen in person. So, later that day, she went to a walk-in clinic near her home in Brunswick, Maine. (Sausser, 11/18)
Novo Nordisk Knocks Price Of Wegovy, Ozempic For Cash-Paying Customers
The company faces increased market pressure from both Eli Lilly and compounding pharmacies. Meanwhile, GoodRx is launching a telehealth weight loss program. Also: the Purdue Pharma settlement; a spinal cord simulator for home use; and more.
CNN:
Novo Nordisk Further Lowers Prices For Weight Loss, Diabetes Drugs For Those Who Pay Cash
Facing increased competition in the weight loss market and intense pressure from President Donald Trump, Novo Nordisk announced Monday that it is lowering prices for its blockbuster obesity and diabetes drugs for cash-paying patients. (Luhby, 11/17)
Modern Healthcare:
GoodRx Launches GLP-1 Telemedicine Subscription Service
GoodRx, a consumer drug pricing and digital health company, has become the latest company to offer a telehealth weight loss program. The program connects consumers with clinicians who can prescribe glucagon-like peptide-1 agonist weight loss drugs, GoodRx said in a news release Monday. On top of access to popular GLP-1 drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy or Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, the program includes ongoing clinical support to track a user’s progress and potential side effects, the company said. (Perna, 11/17)
The Wall Street Journal:
The Weight-Loss Craze Is About To Mint A Trillion-Dollar Company
The trillion-dollar club has become crowded with mostly tech names riding the AI boom. Eli Lilly might soon join them for a far different reason: the weight-loss bonanza. Crucially, Lilly’s trajectory doesn’t hinge on artificial-intelligence sentiment or cloud-spending cycles that investors are suddenly questioning. In fact, it could even benefit from an investor rotation away from technology into other sectors. Its staying power above a $1 trillion market value will come down to two questions: how quickly it can expand the obesity-drug market and how completely it can dominate it. (Wainer, 11/18)
More pharmaceutical developments —
AP:
Judge To Explain Why He's Approving Purdue Pharma Settlement Plan
A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge is set to give his reasoning Tuesday for approving OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s plan to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The deal calls for members of the Sackler family who own the company to pay up to $7 billion over time. Judge Sean Lane said last week that he would accept the plan, which ranks among the largest opioid settlements ever and would do something other major ones don’t: Pay some victims of the crisis. (Mulvihill, 11/18)
Stat:
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Halda Therapeutics For $3 Billion
Johnson & Johnson said Monday it will purchase Halda Therapeutics and its experimental prostate cancer drugs for $3.05 billion, marking the first major buyout for a startup built around a field that has attracted significant investment but not yet secured any drug approvals. (Mast, 11/17)
Stat:
FDA Clears Onward Medical's Spinal Cord Stimulator For Home Use
The Food and Drug Administration has green-lit home use of a device that helps people with spinal cord injuries regain mobility and functioning. Onward Medical announced Monday that the company had received clearance to expand the use of its spinal cord stimulator outside of clinics. (Broderick, 11/17)
Dysfunctional Mitochondria May Cause Onset Of Parkinson's, Research Shows
Other news looks at a form of dementia housing that avoids locked doors; a heart disease calculator that may help predict the future risk for young adults; a test to detect fungal pathogens; and more.
Medical Xpress:
Evidence Builds For Disrupted Mitochondria As Cause Of Parkinson's
For decades, scientists have known that mitochondria, which produce energy inside our cells, malfunction in Parkinson's disease. But a critical question remained: do the failing mitochondria cause Parkinson's, or do they become damaged when brain cells die during the course of disease? Many studies have sought to answer this question over the years. Yet, progress has been slow—in large part due to the limitations of animal models used to research this highly complex disease. (Williams, 11/17)
More health and wellness news —
NPR:
Dementia Housing Without Locked Wards? It's A Small But Growing Movement
Rita Orr lives in the skilled nursing wing at Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing in Springfield, Mass. She can walk around the facility as much or as little as she likes — including going outside. Which is fine with her daughter, Janice Rogers. "She sees freedom, but she's OK," Rogers says. "To have a locked door? That wouldn't go well with her." (Milne-Tyte, 11/17)
NBC News:
New Heart Disease Calculator Predicts 30-Year Risk For Young Adults
While the average age for being diagnosed with heart disease in the United States is typically in the mid-60s for men and early 70s for women, the factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes and bad cholesterol levels, can start years, sometimes decades, earlier. A new online heart risk calculator could help younger adults learn whether they're likely to develop heart disease, as much as 30 years in the future, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology on Monday. (Sudhakar, 11/17)
CIDRAP:
New Test Bests Culture Method By Quickly Detecting 3 Fungal Pathogens At Once, Researchers Say
Researchers at Indiana University have announced that they developed a molecular test that can simultaneously detect three major disease-causing fungi much faster than traditional methods, speeding treatment. The research was presented at the recent Association for Molecular Pathology 2025 Annual Meeting and Expo in Boston. (Van Beusekom, 11/17)
The Guardian:
Dermatologists Criticise ‘Dystopian’ Skincare Products Aimed At Children
Dermatologists have criticised an actor’s new skincare brand, calling it “dystopian” for creating face masks for four-year-olds, warning that the beauty industry is now expanding its reach from teenagers to toddlers. It comes as a growing number of brands are moving into the children’s, teenage and young adult skincare market. In October, the first skincare brand developed for under-14s, Ever-eden, launched in the US. Superdrug has just created a range for those aged between 13 and 28. (Marsh, 11/16)
The New York Times:
The Auto Industry’s Lead Recycling Program Is Poisoning People
Lead is an essential element in car batteries. But mining and processing it is expensive. So companies have turned to recycling as a cheaper, seemingly sustainable source of this hazardous metal. As the United States tightened regulations on lead processing to protect Americans over the past three decades, finding domestic lead became a challenge. So the auto industry looked overseas to supplement its supply. In doing so, car and battery manufacturers pushed the health consequences of lead recycling onto countries where enforcement is lax, testing is rare and workers are desperate for jobs. (Goodman, Fitzgibbon and Granados, 11/18)
Backlash Grows Over Letting Pregnant Women Use Accessible Parking Spots
A Florida woman has sued over the state's law, enacted in July, that allows any pregnant woman to get a one-year accessible parking permit. Disability advocates say spaces were already scarce.
The Washington Post:
Conservatives Want To Allow Pregnant Women To Park In Handicapped Spaces
The conservative movement pushing for more U.S. births and bigger families has a new target for its vision: parking lots. Lawmakers, largely in red states, want to allow pregnant women to use parking spots set aside for disabled people under federal law, regardless of medical necessity. That has drawn opposition from disability advocates, who say the measures violate the Americans With Disabilities Act and allow people without disabilities to use special spaces that are already scarce. (Somasundaram, 11/18)
CNN:
About A Quarter Of Pregnant Women In The US Don’t Get Prenatal Care In Their First Trimester, Report Says
Some women rush to their doctor just days after getting a positive pregnant test, but Dr. L. Joy Baker said she often sees patients for the first time just weeks or even days before they give birth. (Howard and Koda, 11/17)
Axios:
Where Preterm-Birth Rates Are Highest And Lowest In U.S.
The U.S. has earned a D+ for its preterm-birth rate for the fourth straight year in an annual report from March of Dimes, with the national rate stuck at 10.4%. (Mallenbaum, 11/17)
ProPublica:
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Continues To Block Postpartum Medicaid Expansion
The most powerful Republican in Wisconsin stepped up to a lectern that was affixed with a sign reading, “Pro-Women Pro-Babies Pro-Life Rally.” “One of the reasons that I ran for office was to protect the lives of unborn children,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told the cheering crowd gathered in the ornate rotunda of the state Capitol. (O'Matz, 11/17)
The 19th:
As Abortion Opponents Target IVF, They’re Promoting 'Restorative' Fertility Clinics
Patients come to the Vitae Clinic to become moms. The peaks and valleys of the wooden wall art depict cardiac activity on an ultrasound. The waiting room of the third-floor clinic is full of toys and soft books for babies. To one side is a large box of formula that visitors are encouraged to take. And in the lobby, a sculpture of one of the world’s most famous mothers: the Virgin Mary holding a fetus inside a bowl. (Luthra, 11/17)
NPR:
National Abortion Politics Threatens The Survival Of Popular Clinics In Maine
When Ashley Smith arrived to testify before the Maine Legislature during a committee hearing last spring, she was terrified. "I was shaking like a leaf in the wind," she says. She told lawmakers that she was there in support of Maine Family Planning, a 50-year-old network of reproductive health clinics where Smith is a patient. (Simmons-Duffin, 11/18)
KFF Health News:
Breast Cancer And Birth Control: A Huge New Study Shows How Science Can Be Distorted
As misinformation about women’s health spreads faster than ever, doctors say new research on the risks of hormonal birth control underscores the challenge of communicating nuance in the social media age. The massive study, which was conducted in Sweden and tracked more than 2 million teenage girls and women under age 50 for more than a decade, found that hormonal contraception remains safe overall, but also found small differences in breast cancer risk based on the hormones used in the formulation. (Gounder, 11/18)
On the use of Tylenol during pregnancy —
Bloomberg:
Tylenol Maker Falls As US Court Weighs Reviving Autism Lawsuits
Shares of Kenvue Inc. fell Monday as an appeals court weighed whether to revive lawsuits claiming the company concealed the risks of autism for children if mothers take Tylenol during pregnancy. A three-judge panel raised the possibility Monday that a lower-court judge who blocked 500 cases from going to trial erred in rejecting the scientific evidence behind the autism allegations and the analysis by experts supporting it. (Feeley and Wilmer, 11/18)
Viewpoints: US Needs To Look South To Manage Insect-Borne Disease; For Homeless, Housing Is Health Care
Editorial writers examine these public health issues.
Newsweek:
Pan American Health Organization: Insect-Borne Diseases Are Impacting US. Here’s What To Do
The appearance of chikungunya in New York should be cause for concern but not panic. (Jarbas Barbosa, 11/17)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Homelessness Is A Public Health Emergency, Not A PR Problem
Homelessness is killing people. The leading causes of death among unhoused Californians aren’t violence or overdoses but preventable illnesses. A UCSF study from 2023 of 3,200 unhoused residents across California found that heart disease, infection and substance-use–related illnesses were the top causes of death. (Claire Schutz, 11/16)
Stat:
The Barriers To Bringing Lenacapavir To Poor Countries
When I was 5, I traced the fabric of my mother’s gumbezi as sunlight fell across the floor of my grandparents’ home in Mbare, the oldest high-density neighborhood in Harare, Zimbabwe. My mother sat beside me, her voice growing quieter each day, her body folding into stillness. I didn’t yet know what AIDS was. I only knew that something unspoken hung between us. My parents both died before they turned 40, their lives shortened by a virus shadowed by reticence and shame. (Tatenda Makoni, 11/18)
The Boston Globe:
AI In Medicine Will Have Unintended Consequences
Doctors and patients will have to resist the temptation to assume the technology is magical. (Michael H. Bernstein and Grayson L. Baird, 11/17)
Newsweek:
AI Chatbots Are Becoming A Public Health Threat—Especially For Kids
This isn’t just a tech problem. It’s a public health crisis. (Kevin Malone, 11/17)