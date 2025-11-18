Capitol Watch

GOP Senator: Replace ACA Tax Credits With Prepaid Health Savings Accounts

In other news from Capitol Hill: Senators have proposed a bill to require PPE for federal firefighters, and lawmakers are calling for the release of pregnant immigrants detained in ICE facilities.

CNBC: Senate Republican Pitches Swapping Enhanced ACA Tax Credits With Health Savings Accounts

Sen. Bill Cassidy on Monday proposed replacing enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits with pre-paid health savings accounts. The Louisiana Republican’s proposal comes as lawmakers scramble to find a remedy for skyrocketing costs of Obamacare health insurance premiums. The boosted ACA tax credits, which this year have lowered the cost of Obamacare plans for about 20 million Americans, are set to expire at the end of December. (Wilkins, 11/17)

The Hill: Donald Trump Says He’s Talking To Democrats About Health Care Repayment Plan

President Trump said he is talking with Democrats about a direct health care payment plan Sunday amid negotiations to tackle rising health insurance premiums. “I’ve had personal talks with some Democrats,” Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday before returning to Washington. The president did not name the Democrats he said has been speaking to, but said he has talked to them “about paying large amounts of dollars back to the people.” (Manchester, 11/17)

NBC News: Gallup Poll: A Record Number Of U.S. Adults Are Anxious About Health Costs Going Into 2026

Americans are going into 2026 more anxious about health care costs than at any other point in recent years, a new West Health-Gallup survey finds. Almost half of adults, 47%, say they’re worried they won’t be able to afford health care next year — the highest level since West Health and Gallup began tracking in 2021, the survey published Tuesday found. (Lovelace Jr., 11/18)

The Washington Post: With Lasagna And Burritos, Neighbors Feed One Another As Food Prices Soar

As people face rising grocery prices and an uncertain economy, community groups are rallying volunteers with creative ways to ensure their neighbors don’t go hungry. (Gupta, 11/17)

On PPE for federal firefighters —

NBC News: Senators Propose Bill To Require PPE For Wildland Firefighters, But Some Have Reservations

For decades, federal firefighters have trudged and parachuted into wildfires with only “a bandana and a prayer,” as the saying goes, to protect them from inhaling dangerous toxins. Meanwhile, studies increasingly connect smoke inhalation to lung cancer and premature death. A new bipartisan Senate bill would direct the U.S. Forest Service and the Interior Department to develop and implement mandatory respiratory protection for wildland firefighters and supporting staff. (Lozano, 11/17)

On U.S. drug policy —

Bloomberg: US Congressional Commissions Rings Alarm Bells Over China's Grip On Drug Supply

A US congressional commission is ringing alarm bells about China’s growing dominance over America’s drug supply, saying it is putting the country’s health in the hands of an adversarial nation. Roughly one-in-four generic drugs taken by Americans rely on key ingredients from China, according to a report released Tuesday by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission. The often low-cost staples account for 90% of the medicines used by Americans. Some of the ingredients — found in blood thinners, antibiotics and cancer treatments — are produced only in China. (Edney, 11/18)

The Hill: Pence-Led Group Targets Trump's Drug Pricing Policy

An ad unveiled Monday from a conservative group led by former Vice President Mike Pence is taking aim at President Trump’s signature drug pricing policy. A six-figure digital ad campaign from Advancing American Freedom (AAF) calls the White House’s “most favored nation” (MFN) drug pricing as “socialist price controls.” However, the ad doesn’t mention Trump at all. Instead, it shows images of typical Republican targets — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). (Weixel, 11/17)

Stat: Countries Used To Test Drugs Often Don't See The Approved Medicines, Study Finds

Numerous medicines are not accessible in many of the countries where they were tested before approval by the Food and Drug Administration, raising concerns about whether pharmaceutical companies are adhering to ethical standards, a new study finds. (Silverman, 11/17)

On the immigration crisis —

Politico: Trump Revives Policy Penalizing Immigrants For Using Safety Net Programs

The Trump administration on Monday proposed giving immigration officers authority to deny permanent residency to lawfully present immigrants who use Medicaid or other food and housing assistance programs, arguing that “government benefits should not incentivize immigration” and that immigrants should be “self-reliant.” It’s a twist on the so-called public charge rule from Trump’s first term, which the Biden administration stopped enforcing in 2021 and rescinded in 2022. (Ollstein, 11/17)