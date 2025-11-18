Viewpoints: US Needs To Look South To Manage Insect-Borne Disease; For Homeless, Housing Is Health Care
Newsweek:
Pan American Health Organization: Insect-Borne Diseases Are Impacting US. Here’s What To Do
The appearance of chikungunya in New York should be cause for concern but not panic. (Jarbas Barbosa, 11/17)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Homelessness Is A Public Health Emergency, Not A PR Problem
Homelessness is killing people. The leading causes of death among unhoused Californians aren’t violence or overdoses but preventable illnesses. A UCSF study from 2023 of 3,200 unhoused residents across California found that heart disease, infection and substance-use–related illnesses were the top causes of death. (Claire Schutz, 11/16)
Stat:
The Barriers To Bringing Lenacapavir To Poor Countries
When I was 5, I traced the fabric of my mother’s gumbezi as sunlight fell across the floor of my grandparents’ home in Mbare, the oldest high-density neighborhood in Harare, Zimbabwe. My mother sat beside me, her voice growing quieter each day, her body folding into stillness. I didn’t yet know what AIDS was. I only knew that something unspoken hung between us. My parents both died before they turned 40, their lives shortened by a virus shadowed by reticence and shame. (Tatenda Makoni, 11/18)
The Boston Globe:
AI In Medicine Will Have Unintended Consequences
Doctors and patients will have to resist the temptation to assume the technology is magical. (Michael H. Bernstein and Grayson L. Baird, 11/17)
Newsweek:
AI Chatbots Are Becoming A Public Health Threat—Especially For Kids
This isn’t just a tech problem. It’s a public health crisis. (Kevin Malone, 11/17)