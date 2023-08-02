State Watch

A Third Of Rural Hospitals In Missouri At Risk Of Closing: Report

In a July report, the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform found that 19 of the 57 rural hospitals in the state have serious financial problems that put them at risk of closure. Also in the news: a huge site in Houston is set to become a biomanufacturing campus.

The Missouri Independent: One-Third Of Missouri’s Rural Hospitals At Risk Of Closure, New Data Shows

One-third of Missouri’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing, according to a report using newly updated federal data. A July report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, a national policy group, found that 19 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of shuttering because of “serious financial problems.” Many of those hospitals at risk of closure could sustain themselves financially for six to seven years, according to the report. (Bates, 8/1)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

The CT Mirror: CT Nursing Home Residents, Families Plead For Higher Staffing Levels

Nursing home residents and their loved ones told state health officials Tuesday that care in Connecticut facilities is woefully inadequate, leaving some people stranded for hours without trips to the bathroom, diaper changes or meals, and that neglect from understaffing has caused injury, infection and death. (Carlesso and Altimari, 8/1)

Houston Chronicle: 45-Acre Biomanufacturing Campus Planned In Northeast Houston

As Houston angles to become the next big biomedical powerhouse, Houston real estate developer McCord Development is aiming to tap into some of the region's life sciences growth with a 45-acre biomanufacturing hub northeast of downtown. McCord Development has been quietly laying the groundwork to develop a life-sciences cluster at its commercial district for the past few years. Two years ago, Generation Park was on the short list of potential sites slated for a $550 million biomanufacturing plant for pharmaceutical company Amgen. Instead Amgen picked North Carolina's Research Triangle, turning down about $110 million incentives offered by Texas, according to media reports. (Luck, 8/1)

CBS News: Weather Conditions Cause Valley Fever Fears To Increase In Northern California

Fears over Valley fever are ramping up as the California Department of Public Health warns our historically wet winter, followed by dry and dusty conditions could be the perfect storm for increased risk of contracting the virus. Valley fever, also known as coccidioidomycosis, is a disease caused by a fungus that grows in the soil and dirt. Hotbed areas are typically the Central Valley, but Dr. Stuart Cohen, the co-director for the Center for Valley Fever, said an upward trend in temperatures in recent years is contributing to a rise in Sacramento and the Northern California region. (Sowards, 8/1)

Axios: 988 Calls, Texts For Mental Health Help In Minnesota Spike In Year One

Minnesotans experiencing mental health crises are increasingly turning to texts for help. Texts to Minnesota's suicide prevention and mental health hotline have increased more than 900% in the 10 months since the hotline rebranded to 988 last summer, per Minnesota Department of Health data. (Van Oot, 8/1)

Key Biscayne Independent: Miami’s Top Cop Shot Himself. Mental Health Remains An Issue For First Responders

Last year, 64 police officers were fatally shot in the line of duty. There were 160 who took their own lives. The biggest threat to law enforcement officers — and often, their families — is not any armed criminal. It is themselves. (Pacenti, 8/1)

If you are in need of help — Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.

On the opioid crisis —

AP: Seattle Mayor Proposes Drug Measure To Align With State Law, Adding $27M For Treatment

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is asking members of the City Council who voted against adopting the state’s controlled substance law to consider an amended plan. Harrell is offering a proposal that would align the city’s code with new state law, making possession and public use of drugs such as fentanyl, a gross misdemeanor. But it would also emphasize diversion and health programs and spend $27 million to pay for opioid treatment and related facilities. Seattle saw a 72% increase in overdose deaths from 2021 to 2022. (8/1)

San Francisco Chronicle: S.F. Supervisor Matt Dorsey Compares Fentanyl Crisis To AIDS Epidemic

Supervisor Matt Dorsey likened San Francisco’s fentanyl crisis to the 1980s AIDS epidemic during a televised town hall Monday and pledged to work on “jail health” and intervention strategies to combat the deadly emergency that has already claimed more than 300 lives this year. (Toledo, 8/1)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis County Drug Deaths Down 11% Last Year, Marking Biggest Drop In Almost A Decade

St. Louis County recorded a decrease of almost 11% in drug-related deaths last year, marking its biggest year-over-year decrease in almost a decade. Data provided by the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office showed the county’s first decrease in drug-related deaths since 2015, when it reported a drop of almost 8%. Since then, about one-third of the drug deaths in Missouri have come from the St. Louis region. (Vargas, 8/1)