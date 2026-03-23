Even With Dental Insurance, You Still Could Face a Large Bill

LISTEN: Your dental insurance might not cover what you expect.

Russell Anthony made eight trips to the dentist last year. The 65-year-old retiree in Nashville, Tennessee, hopes to go less often in 2026, but he’s already made a few visits.

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“I had a root canal just last week that was like $500,” he said. “The week before that, I had a crown that cost me several hundred dollars. And as we speak, I have a broken tooth, and I have to go and see the dentist soon.”

In all, Anthony — uncle of HealthQ host Cara Anthony — expects to pay about $2,000 for dental care this year, even though he has dental insurance.

“Trying to weigh the cost of when to go to get dental care and paying for it, versus the other needs that I have, is something that’s very important,” Russell Anthony said.

The American Dental Association reported that 77% of adults in the U.S. had dental insurance in 2021. But that coverage does not necessarily protect against large bills. In fact, 1 in 4 adults with dental insurance reported costs as a barrier to care, according to a 2023 survey by KFF, a health information nonprofit that includes KFF Health News.

Here are three things to know to better understand your insurance plan and keep your dental costs as low as possible:

1. Even With Dental Insurance, You’ll Have To Pay for Procedures

Dental plans typically cover routine care in full but pay only a portion of additional work. Benefits vary, but many plans follow the “100/80/50” rule, covering 100% of preventive care like cleanings and exams, 80% of basic procedures like fillings and root canals, and 50% of other major procedures.

Plus, dental plans often have a maximum annual payout, usually between $1,000 and $2,000. Patients are responsible for any costs above that. For example, if your plan maxes out at $1,500 and you need $4,000 of dental treatments, you will be on the hook for the difference of $2,500.

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2. Facing a Big Dental Bill? You Have Options

It might feel uncomfortable to talk about finances directly with a dentist, but it’s helpful to be up-front about what you can afford.

Many dentist offices offer financial options to help patients manage the cost of care, including pretreatment estimates and payment plans. If you get an estimate that seems especially high, talk through the items and consider getting a second opinion. It never hurts to ask the office for a discount.

If you need a lower-cost alternative, consider looking into dental schools, which often offer discounted care, or federal community health centers, which use sliding scales based on a patient’s income.

3. Seeing Your Dentist Regularly Can Help Keep Costs Low

Sarah Olim, a general dentist in Katy, Texas, encourages her patients to come in for visits every six months.

“The best thing that you can do to mitigate the cost of going to the dentist is make sure that you are going regularly and trying to take care of things early,” she said.

Olim welcomes patients no matter how long it’s been since their last visit. But she cautioned that patients who wait a few years between visits may find their appointments are more expensive and more uncomfortable.

The reason? Dental problems often don’t resolve on their own. For example, a small cavity that needs a quick filling might cost $200. If left untreated, it could turn into a larger issue requiring a root canal and crown — and cost thousands.

Your dentist will also encourage you to follow the best preventive maintenance: brushing your teeth for two minutes twice a day. Olim tells her patients to use a timer or listen to a favorite song to make sure they brush long enough.

People and Policy

Federal lawmakers have tried to increase children’s access to dental insurance. Under the Affordable Care Act, dental care is considered an essential health benefit for children, so health insurance plans on the individual marketplace must offer dental coverage for those 18 or younger. State Medicaid programs are also required to cover dental care for children.

Emily Siner at Nashville Public Radio contributed to this report.

HealthQ is a health series from reporters Cara Anthony and Blake Farmer, approachable guides to an unapproachable health care system. It’s a collaboration between Nashville Public Radio and KFF Health News.