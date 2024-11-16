Donate
Journalists Examine Health Care for Native Americans and Recent Food Recalls
KFF Health News On Air

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed the Trump presidency and health care on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Nov. 8.

KFF Health News correspondent Brett Kelman discussed dental implants on KCBS on Nov. 4.

KFF Health News California correspondent Christine Mai-Duc discussed an abortion clinic lawsuit on KCBS on Oct. 31.

KFF Health News South Dakota correspondent Arielle Zionts discussed the Purchased/Referred Care program for Native American patients on “Native America Calling” on Oct. 24.

KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder shared tips for preventing cardiovascular disease on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on Oct. 24. Gounder also joined “CBS News 24/7” to discuss McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers linked to an E. coli outbreak and “CBS Mornings” to discuss a frozen waffle recall due to a potential listeria contamination, both on Oct. 22.

