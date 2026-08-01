Journalists Catch You Up on Fauci Hearing, Peptides, and Kids’ Caffeine Consumption

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed how children’s caffeine consumption is affecting their health on CBS News’ CBS Mornings on July 30.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed the recent Anthony Fauci Senate hearing on CBS News 24/7 on July 29.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the Fauci hearing on WBUR’s Here & Now on July 29. Rovner also discussed exceptional Affordable Care Act enrollment in New Mexico on KJZZ’s The Show on July 29.

KFF Health News national public health correspondent Amy Maxmen discussed the FDA potentially easing restrictions on peptide drugs on CBS News 24/7 on July 24.

KFF Health News Georgia correspondent Briah Lumpkins discussed the local impact of the loss of Environmental Protection Agency grant money on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on July 24.

KFF Health News Hawaiʻi correspondent Ashley Mizuo discussed the challenge of finding placement for prisoners after their compassionate release from detention on Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s The Conversation on July 22.