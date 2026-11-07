Our Reporters Discuss Healthcare Costs — And What Changes the Midterms May Portend

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed how Congress can combat the rising cost of healthcare on WAMU’s 1A on Nov. 5, healthcare affordability on MS NOW’s Money, Power, Politics With Stephanie Ruhle on Oct. 30, and the politics of healthcare on Slate’s What Next podcast on Oct. 27.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed the high costs of healthcare in the U.S. on This Morning With Gordon Deal on Oct. 29 and teens’ online safety on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Oct. 16.

KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed Georgia’s Medicaid program and the election on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Nov. 3.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed employer-sponsored health plan costs on Wisconsin Public Radio’s Wisconsin Today on Oct. 23.

KFF Health News national public health correspondent Amy Maxmen discussed peptides on KDFW Fox 4 on Oct. 29.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how state and local governments are using money received through opioid settlements on WAMU’s 1A on Oct. 15.

KFF Health News Georgia correspondent Briah Lumpkins discussed obstetric carts offered to help rural moms on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Oct. 23.

KFF Health News contributor Paula Span discussed eldercare costs on NPR’s Fresh Air on Nov. 3 and drug deprescribing on It’s a Matter of Your Health With Dr. Veita Bland on Oct. 12.

KFF Health News senior contributing editor for health news analysis Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed insurance reform on Connecticut Public’s The Colin McEnroe Show on Oct. 28.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed a GLP-1 recall on Fox News’ LiveNow From Fox on Oct. 24.