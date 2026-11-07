Our Reporters Discuss Healthcare Costs — And What Changes the Midterms May Portend
KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed how Congress can combat the rising cost of healthcare on WAMU’s 1A on Nov. 5, healthcare affordability on MS NOW’s Money, Power, Politics With Stephanie Ruhle on Oct. 30, and the politics of healthcare on Slate’s What Next podcast on Oct. 27.
- Click here to hear Rovner on 1A.
- Click here to watch Rovner on Money, Power, Politics With Stephanie Ruhle.
- Click here to hear Rovner on What Next.
KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed the high costs of healthcare in the U.S. on This Morning With Gordon Deal on Oct. 29 and teens’ online safety on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Oct. 16.
- Click here to hear Rayasam on This Morning With Gordon Deal.
- Read Rayasam’s reporting in “The Cost of Healthcare Is Hitting America Where It Hurts: The Wallet” and “Digging Into the Money Behind the US Healthcare System.”
- Click here to hear Rayasam on The Georgia Health Report.
- Read Darius Tahir’s “Fears About Kids’ Online Safety Unite Democrats and Republicans.”
KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed Georgia’s Medicaid program and the election on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Nov. 3.
- Click here to hear Whitehead on The Georgia Health Report.
- Read Briah Lumpkins and Whitehead’s “Georgia Helped Inspire the Medicaid Work Rules. Its Own Rules Could Soon End.”
KFF Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed employer-sponsored health plan costs on Wisconsin Public Radio’s Wisconsin Today on Oct. 23.
- Click here to hear Appleby on Wisconsin Today.
- Read Appleby’s “Job-Based Health Plan Costs Rise, With Little Relief in Sight.”
KFF Health News national public health correspondent Amy Maxmen discussed peptides on KDFW Fox 4 on Oct. 29.
- Click here to watch Maxmen on KDFW Fox 4.
- Read Maxmen’s “Four Red Flags and One Truth Amid the Peptide Hype” and “People Say These Peptides Hurt Them. Their Stories Are Muffled in MAHA’s Push for Medical Freedom.”
KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how state and local governments are using money received through opioid settlements on WAMU’s 1A on Oct. 15.
KFF Health News Georgia correspondent Briah Lumpkins discussed obstetric carts offered to help rural moms on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Oct. 23.
- Click here to hear Lumpkins on The Georgia Health Report.
- Read Lumpkins’ “New Arrivals in the ER? Georgia Gears Up To Solve Rural Maternal Health Crisis.”
KFF Health News contributor Paula Span discussed eldercare costs on NPR’s Fresh Air on Nov. 3 and drug deprescribing on It’s a Matter of Your Health With Dr. Veita Bland on Oct. 12.
- Click here to hear Span on Fresh Air.
- Read Span’s “3 Common Drugs Older Adults Might Be Overusing.”
- Click here to hear Span on It’s a Matter of Your Health With Dr. Veita Bland.
- Read more from Span in her column “The New Old Age.”
KFF Health News senior contributing editor for health news analysis Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed insurance reform on Connecticut Public’s The Colin McEnroe Show on Oct. 28.
KFF Health News senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed a GLP-1 recall on Fox News’ LiveNow From Fox on Oct. 24.