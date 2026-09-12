Journalists Detail Data on Suicide, Primary Care Shortages, and Gun Violence

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed Louisiana sheriffs’ spending of opioid settlement payouts on Attitude With Arnie Arnesen on Sept. 1. Pattani also discussed addressing loneliness and isolation as part of suicide prevention on Good Faith Media’s Our Stigma on Aug. 31.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed primary care shortages on PBS News’ Horizons on Aug. 28.

KFF Health News Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed how gun violence affects Florida’s children on Fox 13 Tampa Bay on Aug. 26.