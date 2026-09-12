Journalists Detail Data on Suicide, Primary Care Shortages, and Gun Violence
KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed Louisiana sheriffs’ spending of opioid settlement payouts on Attitude With Arnie Arnesen on Sept. 1. Pattani also discussed addressing loneliness and isolation as part of suicide prevention on Good Faith Media’s Our Stigma on Aug. 31.
- Click here to hear Pattani on Attitude With Arnie Arnesen, starting at 5:45.
- Click here to hear Pattani on Our Stigma, starting at 3:50.
- Read Pattani’s “A State Gave Sheriffs 20% of Its Opioid Settlement Cash. We Followed the Money.”
- Read Pattani’s “Trivia Nights, Valentine’s Cards: Overlooked Social Connections Can Prevent Suicide.”
KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed primary care shortages on PBS News’ Horizons on Aug. 28.
KFF Health News Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed how gun violence affects Florida’s children on Fox 13 Tampa Bay on Aug. 26.
- Click here to watch Chang on Fox 13 Tampa Bay.
- Read Chang’s reporting in “Where Florida’s Gun Violence Exacts Its Biggest Toll on Black and Latino Children.”