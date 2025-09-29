ACA Subsidies Remain A Sticking Point As Government Shutdown Draws Nigh
Democrats are pressing for the extension of subsidies in the GOP-backed continuing resolution to fund the government. Republicans stand firm in putting off those negotiations until later. Top lawmakers from both parties are set to meet with the president today.
The Hill:
Lawmakers Dig In Heels As Shutdown Deadline Looms
Lawmakers from both parties dug in their heels Sunday over government funding demands ahead of a meeting between President Trump and congressional leaders aimed at averting a shutdown this week. During various interviews on the Sunday political affairs programs, Republican and Democratic leaders signaled that health care subsidies set to expire at the end of the year remain a key sticking point. (Fortinsky, 9/28)
The Washington Post:
Extra Obamacare Subsidies Are At The Heart Of Government Shutdown Battle
The fight over covid-era health insurance subsidies that could trigger a government shutdown highlights what even supporters of the Affordable Care Act fight admit is a flaw in the original law: It wasn’t generous enough to make plans affordable. Democrats want to keep providing extra subsidies to enroll in plans offered through the ACA. But Republicans who control Congress say that it’s time to scale back because the pandemic is over. (Winfield Cunningham, 9/28)
Politico:
Schumer Pushes For ‘Real’ Negotiations Ahead Of White House Meeting
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is urging Republicans to come to the table for “real” government funding negotiations, a day before congressional leaders will meet with President Donald Trump. “The meeting is a first step, but only a first step. We need a serious negotiation,” Schumer said during an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” with host Kristen Welker. (Carney, 9/28)
The Hill:
Van Hollen Says Democrats ‘Not Going To Write A Blank Check’ To Avert Shutdown
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said Democrats will not “write a blank check” to the Trump administration to avert a government shutdown. In a Sunday interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the Maryland Democrat doubled down on the party’s opposition to a GOP-backed continuing resolution (CR) to extend government funding at current levels unless money is included for health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act that are set to expire at the end of the year. (Fortinsky, 9/28)
KFF Health News:
Journalists Recap Coverage On Organ Harvesting, Obamacare, And Medicaid Cuts
KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony discussed problems with the organ transplantation industry on Apple News’ “Apple News Today” on Sept. 23. ... KFF Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed the changing availability of Affordable Care Act plans on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Wisconsin Today” on Sept. 19. (9/27)
In other news from Capitol Hill —
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare To Cover Breakthrough Devices Faster Under House Bill
Medicare beneficiaries could get faster access to cutting-edge medical technology as a result of a bill that advanced through the House Ways and Means Committee. The medical device trade association AdvaMed, along with 67 stakeholders including patient advocacy groups and state medtech and life sciences associations, have pushed for the measure. It takes 5.7 years on average for medical devices granted Food and Drug Administration breakthrough device designation to receive Medicare coverage. Private insurers typically follow Medicare’s lead. (Dubinsky, 9/26)