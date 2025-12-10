As Some Republicans Push For HSAs, IRS Updates Its Guidance On Eligibility

The use of Health Savings Accounts has become a prominent GOP strategy as the partisan squabble over making insurance more affordable continued Tuesday. Republicans have appeared to unite around a plan that lets Affordable Care Act subsidies expire.

Newsweek: IRS Issues Advice On Tax-Free Health Care Boost For Millions

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have issued new guidance on expanding Health Savings Account (HSA) eligibility, delivering a tax-free means for millions more Americans to save and pay for health care costs. The update, prompted by the One, Big, Beautiful Bill (OBBB), marks a major shift for consumers who rely on high-deductible health plans (HDHPs), direct primary care arrangements, and, for the first time, those enrolled in Bronze and Catastrophic plans offered on or outside Insurance Exchanges. (Stevenson, 12/10)

The latest on the ACA —

Politico: GOP Moves To Let Obamacare Subsidies Expire As Trump Promises ‘Money To The People’

Republican leaders on Capitol Hill are moving decisively away from extending key Obamacare tax credits that help more than 20 million Americans pay for health insurance — following direct cues from President Donald Trump while also stoking ire among many in the GOP who fear severe political repercussions. (Lee Hill and Guggenheim, 12/9)

AP: Dueling Partisan Votes On Health Care Are Both Likely To Fail

The Senate is heading toward dueling partisan votes on health care this week after Republicans said Tuesday that they had united around a plan, for now, that would allow COVID-era health care subsidies to expire. Both the Republican plan, which would replace the subsidies with new savings accounts, and a Democratic bill to extend the enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits for three years lack the bipartisan support needed for passage. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Tuesday that the Democratic legislation does not include enough reforms to curb fraud or limit high-income recipients. That legislation “will fail,” Thune said. (Jalonick and Swenson, 12/10)

Politico: Bill Cassidy Is Ready To Cut A Deal On Obamacare

Sen. Bill Cassidy said he is open to a compromise with Democrats to temporarily extend the enhanced Obamacare subsidies – especially if it includes elements of his own plan – until conservative reforms can be made. “That may be the sweet spot, where we actually have a short term extension, but we allow the patient to take that subsidy and put it into a health savings account, as opposed to just getting stuck with a $6,000 deductible,” said the Republican chair of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, referring to the highest deductible for a silver tier plan. (Paun and King, 12/9)

The Hill: Bernie Sanders Concerned ACA Subsidies Will Not Be Extended Before New Year

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) expressed concern that Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies will not be extended before the end of this year. “It’s a tragedy,” Sanders told host Kaitlan Collins on CNN’s “The Source.” The Vermont progressive added that Americans “are not prepared” for the ramifications if the subsidies expire, which they are set to do at the end of this month if Congress does not intervene. On Thursday, the Senate will vote on competing Democratic and Republican health care proposals. (Rego, 12/9)

KFF Health News: Plan-Switching, Sign-Up Impersonations: Obamacare Enrollment Fraud Persists

Florida resident Keith Jones says his Affordable Care Act insurance plan was changed multiple times this year without his permission. Now the 52-year-old is struggling with his health problems while facing large premium bills he says he shouldn’t owe. The third time, he sought help from an insurance agent, who got Jones on the phone with the federal healthcare.gov call center to sort things out. During that call, “literally, there was someone opening a new policy without my consent,” Jones said. (Appleby, 12/10)

