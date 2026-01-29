Autism Council Stacked With Panelists Who Question Vaccine Safety

The makeup of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee has raised alarms among advocates over the imbalance of the committee, specifically the lack of scientists. Plus, the U.S. is imploring Gavi, the vaccine alliance, to stop including thimerosal in multidose shots used in other countries.

Stat: Kennedy Packed Autism Advisory Council With Skeptics, Critics Say

The Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced the appointment of 21 new members to a federal committee that advises health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on autism. (Broderick, 1/28)

CIDRAP: US Pressures Gavi To Phase Out Use Of Thimerosal-Containing Vaccines

The Trump administration is asking Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to phase out the use of vaccines containing the preservative thimerosal if it wants future US funding. Thimerosal is a mercury-containing preservative that’s been used in small amounts in some multidose vaccine vials since the 1930s to prevent microbial contamination. Although the preservative is no longer used in any routinely used US vaccines, it is used in some multidose vaccines in other countries. (Dall, 1/28)

More on RFK Jr. and vaccine policy —

Stat: Kennedy Allies Target Statehouses For Next Round Of Vaccine Rollbacks

The Trump administration’s abrupt overhaul of the federal vaccine schedule sent shockwaves through American health care earlier this month. But the biggest impacts are likely to come in the weeks and months ahead, as activists seek to use the momentum to loosen state-level vaccine requirements. (Payne and Cueto, 1/29)

Politico: A Meeting With RFK Jr. Set Off Recriminations Inside Doctors’ Lobbying Arm

A meeting this month between the head of the American Medical Association and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has prompted infighting within the nation’s leading lobbying group for doctors. Following the Jan. 7 meeting, a contingent of member doctors wrote to the AMA’s board chair because they view Kennedy as a threat to public health whom the group should shun, according to correspondence obtained by POLITICO. (Levien, 1/28)

Bloomberg: Senators Bash RFK Jr. On Changes To Vaccine Injury Committee

Four Senate Democrats are pushing US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to detail his plans for revamping how the federal government compensates people who are harmed by vaccines, as well as how he, his family and associates will benefit from the change. On Tuesday, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey of Massachusetts, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland sent Kennedy a letter highlighting his ties to a law firm that represents people suing the pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. (Nix and Edney, 1/28)

KFF Health News: Her Son’s Injury Never Got Its Day In Vaccine Court. Their Lawyer Is Now Advising RFK Jr. On Its Overhaul.

The federal government’s Vaccine Injury Compensation Program was supposed to help patients with their medical bills while protecting vaccine supply. But allies of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are routinely transferring cases from that program to launch lawsuits against drugmakers. (Rosenfeld, 1/29)

In related news about the spread of measles —

CIDRAP: States Across The Country Report First Measles Cases Of Year

As the South Carolina measles outbreak approaches 800 cases, states across the nation are tracking their first measles cases of 2026. In Florida, three cases have been documented this year, including two from the Tampa Bay area. According to local news, health officials say measles cases were confirmed in Hillsborough, Manatee, and St. Johns counties, and all case-patents are between ages 20 and 24 years. The patient in Manatee County likely acquired the virus outside of the country, but the other two people have no history of international travel. (Soucheray, 1/28)

