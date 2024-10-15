California Tests 5 More People For Bird Flu Amid Outbreak

In other news, whooping cough is on the rise nationwide, with more than 5 times as many cases so far this year compared with the same time frame last year. Also, 10 million pounds of meat are recalled due to listeria concerns, and scientists prove our sense of smell is not the "slow sense" once thought.

USA Today: Bird Flu: Five More Cases Suspected In California Amid Outbreak

Five more people who presumably contracted the bird flu are being tested amid outbreaks in California's dairy industry, health officials confirmed Monday. The five new possible positive cases are located in the state's Central Valley and are pending testing, according to the California Department of Health. There are total of six confirmed cases in the state as of Monday, the department said in a news release. (Robledo and Cuevas, 10/14)

On whooping cough —

USA Today: Whooping Cough Cases Rise In 2024: Symptoms, Vaccine, Data

Whooping cough cases have jumped sharply year over year but remain in line with pre-pandemic numbers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday. The CDC, which tracks whooping cough cases using a national surveillance system, noted that more than five times as many whooping cough cases have been reported this year as of Oct. 5, compared to the same time frame in 2023. The CDC reported 17,579 whooping cough cases in the U.S. through the week of Oct. 5. In October last year, that number was 3,962 – an increase of just over 13,600. (Martin, 10/14)

Houston Chronicle: Galveston County Reports Increase In Cases Of Whooping Cough

Galveston County health officials are emphasizing vaccination and education after several cases of whooping cough were confirmed by the county's health district Monday. Pertussis, often referred to as whooping cough, is a highly contagious bacterial infection accompanied by uncontrollable coughing spells. The cases highlight a significant increase in the volume of pertussis cases this year compared to 2023, when zero cases were recorded, according to a release by the Galveston County Health District. (Orozco, 10/14)

On food safety —

The Washington Post: 10 Million Pounds Of Meat Recalled Over Listeria Concern: What To Know

Several food items sold at some of the most popular U.S. grocery stores are included in a sweeping new recall of 9,986,245 pounds of meat and poultry products that may be contaminated with listeria, a bacteria that can cause illness in humans. BrucePac, a precooked meat producer, is recalling the items, which were produced from June 19 to Oct. 8 and have been distributed nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said last week. Big-name outlets including Walmart, Target, Kroger and Trader Joe’s are among those affected by the recall. (Ables, 10/15)

NBC News: 11 Hospitalized In Pennsylvania After Eating Wild Mushrooms

Eleven people were hospitalized after they ate wild and apparently toxic mushrooms last week, a fire agency that serves Pennsylvania Dutch Country said. The patients in Peach Bottom Township were a man, a woman and nine children who were treated at a hospital and released, according to NBC affiliate WGAL of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The township is in Dutch Country, which overlaps with Amish Country and shares culture and history, about 80 miles west of Philadelphia on Pennsylvania’s border with Maryland. (Romero, 10/14)

CBS News: Delta Cancels Meal Service On More Than 200 Detroit Flights Over Food Safety Issue

Passengers on more than 200 Delta Air Lines flights out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport were denied meal service over the weekend after the airline on Friday shut down its Detroit meal service facility. The closure came after the airline was notified of a "food safety issue" following a routine Food and Drug Administration inspection of the facility, Delta said. (Cerullo, 10/14)

In other health and wellness news —

CNN: Human Sense Of Smell Is Faster Than Thought, New Study Suggests

Your nose may be more powerful than you think. In a single sniff, the human sense of smell can distinguish odors within a fraction of a second, working at a level of sensitivity that is “on par” with how our brains perceive color, “refuting the widely held belief that olfaction is our slow sense,” a new study finds. (Howard, 10/14)

Stat: 11 Experts On Why Cardiovascular Disease Is Rising Again

It was a dramatic call to action by the American Heart Association: The organization declared its decade-long goal culminating in 2020 was to slash deaths from cardiovascular disease and stroke by 20%. It also promised in its scientific journal to move all Americans toward “ideal cardiovascular health.” That never happened. (Cooney, 10/15)

KFF Health News: Journalists Talk Obesity, Oximeters, And Severe Weather's Impact On Public Health

KFF Health News and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media in recent weeks to discuss topical stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (10/12)

