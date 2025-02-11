Colorado Bill Defines Which Mental Health Care Is Medically Necessary
The bill would make it harder for insurance companies to deny coverage and require them to provide the criteria used to deny coverage based on medical necessity. Other news includes: suicide trends in the military; using Ozempic to curb addiction; and more.
CBS News:
Colorado Bill Would Make It Harder For Insurance Companies To Deny Coverage For Mental Health Care
A bill that makes it harder for insurance companies to deny coverage for mental health care passed in the Colorado House on Monday. Under federal law, insurers are required to treat physical and mental health care in the same way, but state Sen. Judy Amabile, the sponsor of the bill, says that many insurers are refusing to cover mental health care based on what their definition of what's medically necessary. (Boyd, 2/10)
KFF Health News:
Kaiser Permanente Back In The Hot Seat Over Mental Health Care, But It’s Not Only A KP Issue
For more than a decade, Kaiser Permanente has been under the microscope for shortcomings in mental health care, even as it is held in high esteem on the medical side. In 2013, California regulators fined the insurer $4 million for failing to reduce wait times, giving patients inaccurate information, and improperly tracking appointment data. And in 2023, KP agreed to pay $50 million, the largest penalty ever levied by the state’s Department of Managed Health Care, for failing to provide timely care, maintain a sufficient number of mental health providers, and oversee its providers effectively. (Wolfson, 2/11)
Military.com:
In One Of The Marines' Most Iconic Jobs, A Stunning Pattern Of Suicide
Marine Corps drill instructors are a national symbol of discipline. But for some, their imposing persona belies a dark reality. (Baker and Lawrence, 2/11)
NBC News:
Ozempic For Alcohol Addiction: What The Latest Science Shows
Kara Stainbrook depended on alcohol to get through the day for two years. The 45-year-old from Mercer, Pennsylvania, was going through a bottle of vodka a week, sometimes two, and hiding it from her family and friends. “I needed that feeling of not being able to feel life for a little bit,” she said. That changed in June 2023 after she took her first dose of Mounjaro. “From day one, it has literally changed me in every aspect of my life,” she said. Stainbrook said she’s lost 70 pounds — and the desire to drink. (Kopf and Gosk, 2/10)
NBC News:
Children With Mild Peanut Sensitivity May Be Able To Use Store-Bought Peanut Butter To Overcome It, Study Finds
Children with milder forms of peanut sensitivity may be able to overcome their allergy by consuming increasing amounts of store-bought peanut butter, a new study suggests. All of the 32 children in the study, who received 18 months of this immunotherapy, were able to consume the equivalent of three tablespoons of peanut butter without experiencing reactions, according to the report published Monday in NEJM Evidence. (Carroll, 2/10)