Although much less powerful than SARS-CoV-2, the HKU5-CoV-2 virus's ability to infect humans has raised alarm over the potential of another pandemic, Fox News reports. Other outbreaks in the news include bird flu, seasonal flu, listeria, and more.

Fox News: New Bat Coronavirus Discovered In China Sparks Pandemic Concerns

The discovery of a new bat coronavirus in China has sparked concerns about another pandemic. The virus, named HKU5-CoV-2, is similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in that it targets the same human receptor, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE2), according to a report in the South China Morning Post. HKU5-CoV-2 could potentially lead to human-to-human or even cross-species transmission, the researchers found. (Rudy, 2/23)

Bloomberg: What Do We Know About The Bat-Borne HKU5-CoV-2 Virus?

Researchers collected the HKU5-CoV-2 strain from a small subset of hundreds of Pipistrellus bats swabbed across China’s Guangdong, Fujian, Zhejiang, Anhui, and Guangxi provinces. Their analysis revealed that it belongs to a distinct lineage of coronaviruses that includes the one causing Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and is only distantly related to SARS-CoV-2, the strain of coronavirus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic. Notably, the HKU5-CoV-2 strain can enter human cells by binding to the ACE2 receptor — a protein on the surface of many cells — mirroring the mechanism used by SARS-CoV-2 to infect cells, replicate, and spread. (Gale, 2/24)

On bird flu —

CIDRAP: Can Avian Flu Spread Via The Wind? Can't Be Ruled Out, Experts Say

A non–peer-reviewed study published on the preprint server bioRxiv suggests that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus shed in poultry droppings can be transmitted by the wind, a possibility that other experts say can't be ruled out but is also very difficult to prove. The report centers on a February 2024 outbreak of H5N1 avian flu among unrelated commercial poultry farms located about 8 kilometers (5 miles) apart in the Czech Republic during the 2023-24 HPAI season. (Van Beusekom, 2/21)

CIDRAP: 'Exceptionally Rare' Mutation On H5N1 Virus In Canada Tied To Antiviral Drug Resistance

In a research letter published this week in Emerging Microbes & Infections, researchers at the Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) describe their discovery of a mutated H5N1 avian flu strain resistant to the antiviral drug oseltamivir (Tamiflu) on eight chicken farms in British Columbia in October 2024. ... The virus had a neuraminidase surface protein derived from a low-pathogenic flu virus from a North American lineage. (Van Beusekom, 2/21)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘On Air’: Journalists Discuss Health Care For Incarcerated Children And The Possibility Of A Bird Flu Pandemic

KFF Health News editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed the possibility of a bird flu pandemic on WAMU’s “1A” on Feb. 20. Gounder also discussed the potential of an off-label drug being studied to help some autistic kids improve their ability to speak on CBS News’ “CBS Evening News” on Feb. 17. (2/22)

On influenza —

Los Angeles Times: More Than 900 Californians Have Died Of The Flu This Season, Including 15 Children

More than 900 Californians — including 15 children — have succumbed to the flu this season in what has turned out to be one of the worst surges of the respiratory illness in years, according to a report released Friday by the California Department of Public Health. Most of the influenza victims — 701 — were over 64 years old, which tracks with the conventional notion that the illness disproportionately affects older people. (Seidman, 2/22)

CBS News: Health Department Warns Minnesota Hospitals About Rare Flu-Related Brain Inflammation

Minnesota health officials are warning health care facilities after a Twin Cities child with the flu developed a case of rare brain inflammation. The Minnesota Department of Health said the child, who is under 2, was diagnosed with influenza-associated acute necrotizing encephalitis. Also known as ANE, the condition causes rapid deterioration of the brain tissue. The department said ANE is "rare, however, the morbidity and mortality are high." (2/21)

Also —

The New York Times: Shakes Sold To Nursing Homes Recalled After Deadly Listeria Outbreak

Frozen shakes sold to nursing homes, hospitals and other institutions have been recalled after the drinks were tied to a yearslong deadly listeria outbreak, the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday. Since 2018, at least 11 people have died from the outbreak and dozens have been hospitalized, the F.D.A. said, but previous investigations had not been able to find a source of the bacteria. (Holpuch, 2/23)

The Washington Post: Doctors Find Parasitic ‘Rat Lungworm’ In Woman’s Brain

A 30-year-old New England woman’s symptoms started with a burning sensation in her feet. Over the following two days, the feeling spread up her legs and worsened when her skin was even lightly touched. Ibuprofen didn’t help. A trip to the emergency room revealed no obvious culprit. Five days after symptoms started, the burning kept spreading up her trunk and into her arms. (Edwards, 2/21)

