Congress Faces Make-Or-Break Timing On ACA Subsidies, Health Care Costs
Congress' docket this week includes the introduction of a House leadership-endorsed health care plan and a potential Senate vote on Democrats’ three-year subsidies' extension. Other news on health care costs is on a charge for pre-visit questionnaires, a rise in spending on prescription drugs, and more.
The Hill:
Health Care Fight Hits Critical Juncture In House, Senate
The fierce fight over health care costs hits a crucial juncture this week, with a series of major developments that could make or break the future of enhanced ObamaCare subsidies. For months, GOP leaders have been squeezed between centrist Republicans clamoring to extend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits, which expire at year’s end, and more conservative lawmakers fighting to see them lapse. Democrats, from the sidelines, have fueled the clash by demanding a “clean” extension to prevent premiums from skyrocketing for millions of Americans in January. (Lillis and Brooks, 12/7)
Bloomberg:
Johnson Recycles GOP Health Ideas Amid Gridlock Over Obamacare
Speaker Mike Johnson is pushing to unveil a Republican health care bill in the coming days for a vote by the end of the month, but the move is unlikely to resolve a congressional deadlock over expiring Obamacare subsidies. The GOP plan is likely to include ideas the party has floated in the past to create less comprehensive plans to compete with Obamacare and to divert premium tax credits for the insurance policies toward tax-sheltered savings accounts individuals can use to cover non-premium out-of-pocket costs. (Wasson, 12/5)
KFF Health News:
Watch: What Do Republicans Really Want On Health Care?
On What the Health? From KFF Health News, distributed by WAMU, chief Washington correspondent and host Julie Rovner sat down with Avik Roy, a GOP health policy adviser, to talk about how health care has evolved as a Republican issue. Roy, a co-founder and the chair of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, said health care affordability has become a more salient issue for the GOP under President Donald Trump, with more people from working-class backgrounds voting Republican. (Rovner, 12/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Expiring ACA Subsidies Push States To Offer Premium Support
States are taking matters into their own hands as health insurance exchange customers confront huge rate hikes and shrinking federal aid. Congress continues to debate whether to extend the enhanced health insurance exchange subsidies that expire at the end of the year. But with enrollees facing net premiums that more than doubled on average for 2026, some states are devoting what resources they have to help. (Early, 12/5)
More news about the high cost of health care —
North Carolina Health News and Charlotte Ledger:
Surprise! Hospitals Charge A Fee For Pre-Visit-Questionnaires
When Steve Hardman of Charlotte checked in to see a Novant Health sleep doctor earlier this year, the receptionist handed him a survey to fill out. Hardman, 66, had seen the questions before — Do you feel safe in your house? Can you afford food? He spent a few minutes checking off the answers and handed the form back to the front desk. A few weeks later, the bill arrived, and it included an extra $8 fee he hadn’t seen before. (Crouch, 12/8)
Stat:
Health Insurer Prescription Costs Rise 20%, GLP-1s Cited As Cause
Health insurance companies have lamented fast-rising medical expenses for more than two years. This year is no different as Americans continue to get more care than insurers expected. One of the main culprits of that higher spending: prescription drugs, and GLP-1s in particular. (Herman, 12/8)