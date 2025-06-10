Doctor Shortage Could Grow More Dire With Bill’s Limits On Med School Loans
If a $150,000 cap on direct federal unsubsidized loans stands, some fear fewer students will be able to afford medical school. Graduates carry an average debt of $212,341, the Association of American Medical Colleges found. Plus, Republicans take a swing at changes to the One Big Beautiful Bill.
The New York Times:
Trump Bill’s Caps On Grad School Loans Could Worsen Doctor Shortage
President Trump’s policy agenda would make deep cuts in government health plans and medical research, and, critics say, could also make finding a doctor more difficult. The Republicans’ major domestic policy bill restricts loans that students rely on to pursue professional graduate degrees, making the path to becoming a physician harder even as doctor shortages loom and the American population is graying. (Caryn Rabin, 6/9)
Bloomberg:
Senate Republicans Plan To Release Major Revisions To Trump’s Tax Bill
Senate Republicans intend to propose revised tax and health-care provisions to President Donald Trump’s $3 trillion signature economic package this week, shrugging off condemnations of the legislation by Elon Musk as they rush to enact it before July 4. The Senate Finance Committee’s plan to extract savings from the Medicaid and — perhaps — Medicare health insurance programs could depart in key respects from the version of the giant bill that narrowly passed the US House in May. The release of the panel’s draft will likely touch off a new round of wrangling between fiscal conservatives and moderates. (Wasson, 6/9)
Stat:
GOP Senators Zero In On Medicaid Policy In Trump’s Tax Bill That Has Little Impact On Enrollment
A handful of Republican senators want to dial back federal funding cuts to Medicaid in President Trump’s tax cut package, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill. But the changes that most of them are focused on would not help many people keep their insurance. (Wilkerson, 6/9)
The Hill:
Senate Republicans Tip-Toe Around 'Medicaid Cuts'
When is a Medicaid cut not actually a cut? That’s the $800 billion question facing Senate Republicans as they write their own version of the sweeping House-passed tax and spending bill. Administration officials and senators defending against attacks on the bill have coalesced around a message that there will be no cuts to benefits, and the only people who will lose coverage are the ones who never deserved it to begin with: namely immigrants without legal status and “able-bodied” individuals who shouldn’t be on Medicaid. (Weixel, 6/9)