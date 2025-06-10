- KFF Health News Original Stories 1
As Federal Health Grants Shrink, Memory Cafes Help Dementia Patients and Their Caregivers
Memory cafes are small social gatherings for individuals with memory loss and their caregivers. The events are cheap to run and can offer measurable benefits. Memory loss experts say they may become an even more important tool in the face of federal cuts to health programs. (Lydia McFarlane, WVIA, 6/10)
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'You Shall Not Pass...This!'" by Scott Hilburn.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
WHAT'S IN A NAME?
Big Beautiful Bill:
Reverse Robin Hood gone mad.
Small, ugly, heartless.
- Paul Hughes-Cromwick
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
RFK Jr. Ousts Panel Of CDC Vaccine Advisers, Presumably Picks Successors
New members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices have not yet been identified, but they are expected to meet later this month. Separately, the FDA has approved Merck's monoclonal antibody clesrovimab to protect infants from RSV.
Stat:
RFK Jr. Fires Every Member Of CDC Expert Panel On Vaccines
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has taken the extraordinary step of firing the expert panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on immunizations, saying the action is needed to restore faith in vaccines. “A clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science,” Kennedy said in an op-ed published Monday afternoon in the Wall Street Journal. (Branswell, Cirruzzo and Payne, 6/9)
Scroll down to our Opinions section to read HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s editorial in The Wall Street Journal.
The Hill:
Sen. Susan Collins Calls Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s Firing Of Vaccine Experts 'Excessive'
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Monday called Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s firing of all 17 experts on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine panel “excessive,” but she cautioned she needs to learn more about the decision. Kennedy announced the decision in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, catching many GOP lawmakers by surprise. (Bolton, 6/9)
NPR:
RFK Jr. Says Americans Were Healthier When His Uncle Was President. Is He Right?
American life expectancy in 1960 was almost ten years shorter than it is today. And the leading causes of death were chronic diseases. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. frequently tells a different story. (Simmons-Duffin, 6/9)
Updates on RSV, flu, pertussis, measles, covid, and mononucleosis —
MedPage Today:
FDA OKs Another Monoclonal Antibody To Protect Against RSV In Infants
The FDA approved clesrovimab (Enflonsia) to prevent lower respiratory tract disease from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants born during or entering their first RSV season, drugmaker Merck announced on Monday. The long-acting monoclonal antibody is designed to provide "rapid and durable protection" through 5 months -- the typical length of an RSV season -- with a 105-mg dose, regardless of weight, the company said. (Henderson, 6/9)
CIDRAP:
RSV, Flu Linked To 6% And 3% Of Kids' Antibiotic Prescriptions
A study of US pediatric outpatient prescriptions over a 10-year period found that flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are associated with meaningful proportions of pediatric antibiotic prescribing, researchers reported last week in the Journal of Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 6/9)
CIDRAP:
Kentucky Announces Two Pertussis Deaths In Infants This Year
On Friday, Kentucky announced two pertussis deaths in infants over the past 6 months, and neither the infants nor their mothers had been vaccinated against the highly contagious bacterial infection also known as whooping cough. According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), these are the first whooping cough deaths in the state since 2018. (Soucheray, 6/9)
The Colorado Sun:
Two More Measles Cases Reported In Colorado
Colorado reported two more cases of measles Monday and warned that people who visited the emergency rooms at three hospitals last week may have been exposed. (Ingold, 6/9)
CIDRAP:
1 In 5 COVID Survivors Still Have Symptoms 3 Years After Severe Infection, Analysis Estimates
A meta-analysis of 11 studies suggests that 20% of patients, most with severe COVID-19, had at least one symptom 3 years after infection, primarily fatigue, sleep disturbances, and shortness of breath. Researchers in Europe, Asia, and Australia assessed the pooled prevalence of persistent COVID-19 symptoms 3 years after infection in observational studies published in 2023 and 2024. The studies, which reported data from 142,171 long-COVID patients aged 36 to 86 years (87% men), were conducted in Bulgaria, China, Japan, Italy, Romania, and the United States. (Van Beusekom, 6/9)
Bloomberg:
‘Kissing Disease’ Mono Could Be Linked To Cancer, Dementia And Long Covid
Jeff Cohen was 17 and living in Baltimore when mononucleosis knocked him off his feet. He thinks he got it from his high school girlfriend — now his wife — who once he got sick would ring the doorbell, drop off his homework and run away before he could get to the door. ... That teenage case of mono, also known as glandular fever, would make a lasting impression. Five decades later, Cohen is now chief of the Laboratory of Infectious Diseases inside the National Institutes of Health, where he’s leading efforts to create a vaccine for Epstein-Barr virus, or EBV, which causes mono. (Gale, 6/6)
NIH Halts Anti-DEI Policy That Was Required To Get New Research Grants
It's unclear what prompted the change, which is effective immediately, Stat reported. In related news, a federal judge on Monday blocked the Trump administration from enforcing anti-DEI and anti-trans policies against groups that provide help for the LGBTQ+ community.
Stat:
NIH Rescinds, At Least For Now, Its DEI Ban On Grants To Institutions
The National Institutes of Health has, for now, walked back a policy requiring universities and other research institutes to certify that they do not have unlawful diversity, equity, and inclusion programs or boycotts of Israel in order to receive research dollars. (Oza, 6/9)
AP:
Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Enforcing Anti-DEI Executive Orders
A federal judge in California has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing anti-diversity and anti-transgender executive orders in grant funding requirements that LGBTQ+ organizations say are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar said Monday that the federal government cannot force recipients to halt programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion or acknowledge the existence of transgender people in order to receive grant funding. The order will remain in effect while the legal case continues, although government lawyers will likely appeal. (Har, 6/9)
The Boston Globe:
Williams College To Pause Receipt Of New NIH, NSF Grants
Leaders at Williams College have temporarily paused accepting federal research grants while they review recent ultimatums put forth by the Trump administration about diversity, equity, and inclusion bans, a spokesperson confirmed Monday. The elite college in Western Massachusetts is seemingly the first college or university to make such a move since the Trump administration imposed new restrictions this spring pertaining to the perceived promotion or advancement of DEI initiatives, in violation of federal antidiscrimination laws. (Alanez, 6/9)
Minnesota Public Radio:
MDH Cancels Some Layoffs After Lawsuit To Block Funding Cuts
In late March, the Minnesota Department of Health announced layoffs and reductions in public health services due to cuts to federal grants made by the Trump administration. Now, some layoff notices have since been rescinded. Health officials said that only current staff members have retained their jobs. The rescission of layoff notices does not apply to temporary staff or contractors who were laid off in the spring. (Zurek, 6/9)
Also —
Bloomberg:
Academic Publishers Sign AI Deals As Trump Cuts Research Funding
Academic publishers are rushing to sign licensing deals with artificial intelligence companies, carving out a new revenue stream as US research funding cuts dim their outlook. Informa Plc’s Taylor & Francis signed a $10 million deal with Microsoft Corp. last year to provide the tech giant access to part of its library to train large language models, or LLMs. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc is looking to “monetize academic content through AI deals,” it said in its latest set of results, while John Wiley & Sons Inc. announced partnerships with Amazon Web Services and Perplexity earlier this year. (Meley, 6/10)
KFF Health News:
As Federal Health Grants Shrink, Memory Cafes Help Dementia Patients And Their Caregivers
Rob Kennedy mingled with about a dozen other people in a community space in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania. The room, decorated with an under-the-sea theme, had a balloon arch decked out with streamers meant to look like jellyfish and a cloud of clear balloons mimicking ocean bubbles. Kennedy comes to this memory cafe twice a month since being diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease in his late 50s. (McFarlane, 6/10)
Politico:
‘It’s Made Up’: Democrats Say Rubio Isn’t Playing It Straight About Foreign Aid Cuts
Democrats are accusing the Trump administration of lying about the state of America’s top global health program following massive cuts to foreign aid led by Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency. ... President Donald Trump has shut down the agency that signed off on most PEPFAR spending and fired other staffers who supported it. But Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Democrats’ concerns are overblown, considering that PEPFAR remains “85 percent operative.” (Paun, Friedman and King, 6/9)
In other news —
AP:
US Reports The Arrest Of Another Chinese Scientist With No Permit To Send Biological Material
Chinese scientist was arrested while arriving in the U.S. at the Detroit airport, the second case in days involving the alleged smuggling of biological material, authorities said Monday. The scientist is accused of shipping biological material months ago to staff at a laboratory at the University of Michigan. The FBI, in a court filing, described it as material related to certain worms and requires a government permit. (White, 6/9)
Doctor Shortage Could Grow More Dire With Bill's Limits On Med School Loans
If a $150,000 cap on direct federal unsubsidized loans stands, some fear fewer students will be able to afford medical school. Graduates carry an average debt of $212,341, the Association of American Medical Colleges found. Plus, Republicans take a swing at changes to the One Big Beautiful Bill.
The New York Times:
Trump Bill’s Caps On Grad School Loans Could Worsen Doctor Shortage
President Trump’s policy agenda would make deep cuts in government health plans and medical research, and, critics say, could also make finding a doctor more difficult. The Republicans’ major domestic policy bill restricts loans that students rely on to pursue professional graduate degrees, making the path to becoming a physician harder even as doctor shortages loom and the American population is graying. (Caryn Rabin, 6/9)
Bloomberg:
Senate Republicans Plan To Release Major Revisions To Trump’s Tax Bill
Senate Republicans intend to propose revised tax and health-care provisions to President Donald Trump’s $3 trillion signature economic package this week, shrugging off condemnations of the legislation by Elon Musk as they rush to enact it before July 4. The Senate Finance Committee’s plan to extract savings from the Medicaid and — perhaps — Medicare health insurance programs could depart in key respects from the version of the giant bill that narrowly passed the US House in May. The release of the panel’s draft will likely touch off a new round of wrangling between fiscal conservatives and moderates. (Wasson, 6/9)
Stat:
GOP Senators Zero In On Medicaid Policy In Trump’s Tax Bill That Has Little Impact On Enrollment
A handful of Republican senators want to dial back federal funding cuts to Medicaid in President Trump’s tax cut package, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill. But the changes that most of them are focused on would not help many people keep their insurance. (Wilkerson, 6/9)
The Hill:
Senate Republicans Tip-Toe Around 'Medicaid Cuts'
When is a Medicaid cut not actually a cut? That’s the $800 billion question facing Senate Republicans as they write their own version of the sweeping House-passed tax and spending bill. Administration officials and senators defending against attacks on the bill have coalesced around a message that there will be no cuts to benefits, and the only people who will lose coverage are the ones who never deserved it to begin with: namely immigrants without legal status and “able-bodied” individuals who shouldn’t be on Medicaid. (Weixel, 6/9)
Montana Supreme Court Declares Abortion Restrictions Unconstitutional
Monday's ruling concluded a multiyear legal challenge over three reproductive rights restrictions. Also in reproductive health news: Wisconsin now has five abortion clinics; Ohio Republicans want to bring back a 24-hour waiting period for abortions; Texas isn't budging on abortion bans; and more.
Montana Free Press:
Montana Supreme Court Strikes Down 2021 Abortion Restrictions
A majority of Montana Supreme Court justices ruled Monday that a trio of abortion restrictions passed by Republican lawmakers in 2021 were unconstitutional, concluding a yearslong legal challenge brought by health care providers and reproductive rights supporters. If allowed to take effect, the bills would have curtailed abortions after 20 weeks, added regulations to medication abortions and required providers to offer patients the chance to view an ultrasound and listen to a fetal heart tone before filling out a state-written form about their decision. Planned Parenthood of Montana sued to block the legislation from taking effect soon after Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bills into law. They have been sidelined in court since 2021. (Silvers, 6/9)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Abortion Clinic Opens In Milwaukee, Becoming Wisconsin's Fifth
Care for All Community Clinic, Wisconsin's fifth and Milwaukee's third abortion clinic, will begin seeing patients on Tuesday, June 10. The clinic, located at 756 N. 35th St. on the city's near west side, initially will offer abortion care up to 14 weeks, including medication abortions up to 11 weeks and six days. The independent, nonprofit clinic will be offering abortion care up to the state limit of 21 weeks and six days within three months. (Van Egeren, 6/10)
Columbus Dispatch:
Ohio Republicans Want 24-Hour Abortion Waiting Period Despite Judge's Injunction
Ohio Republicans want to reinstate a 24-hour waiting period for abortions, despite a judge's order blocking it. The proposal from Reps. Mike Odioso, R-Green Twp., and Josh Williams, R-Sylvania Twp., would require doctors to provide patients seeking an abortion with information about the "physical and psychological risks" at least 24 hours before an abortion pill or procedure. (Balmert, 6/10)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas’ Abortion Bans Are Here To Stay Despite Challenges
Legal challenges have failed, elections haven’t moved the needle and the fight for a narrow clarification shows how immovable these laws are. (Klibanoff, 6/10)
The Independent:
Federal Worker Charged With Capital Murder In Girlfriend’s Forced Abortion Case
A Justice Department employee in north Texas has been charged with murder for allegedly spiking his pregnant girlfriend's drink with an abortion drug. Justin Anthony Banta, a 38-year-old I.T. worker at the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, was arrested on Friday after a months-long investigation by sheriffs in Parker County, part of the Fort Worth metro area. Authorities said Banta's then-girlfriend had accused him of putting crushed-up abortion pills in her drink last October after she refused to terminate her pregnancy, leading to the death of her six-week-old fetus two days later. (Dodds, 6/9)
The Guardian:
Women And Men Diverge More Than Ever On Support For Abortion Rights, Poll Shows
Three years after the fall of Roe v Wade and months after an election that heavily focused on the fight over abortion rights, men and women have never diverged more on their support for access to the procedure, according to new polling from Gallup released Monday. Sixty-one percent of women now identify as “pro-choice”, but only 41% of men say the same, Gallup found. The same percentage of women identified as “pro-choice” in 2022, just after the decision to overturn Roe was leaked, but at the time, 48% of men also did so. (Sherman, 6/9)
In other reproductive health news —
AP:
Can $1,000 At Birth Change A Child’s Future? A Republican Proposal Aims To Find Out
When children of wealthy families reach adulthood, they often benefit from the largesse of parents in the form of a trust fund. It’s another way they get a leg up on less affluent peers, who may receive nothing at all — or even be expected to support their families. But what if all children — regardless of their family’s circumstances — could get a financial boost when they turn 18? That’s the idea behind a House GOP proposal backed by President Donald Trump. (Balingit, 6/9)
The Washington Post:
Mothers Report Worse Mental Health In New Report
More American mothers reported worse mental health in 2023 than in 2016 in a national survey, though many said they were in good health, according to a study in JAMA Internal Medicine. ... In 2023, 26 percent of the mothers who responded said their mental health was “excellent,” compared with 38 percent of mothers in 2016. While 19 percent of mothers reported good mental health in 2016, some 26 percent said the same in 2023. (Docter-Loeb, 6/9)
New York Lawmakers Pass Bill Opening Door For Medically Assisted Suicide
The bill will allow terminally ill New Yorkers to end their life on their own terms, and it now heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul. “It’s not about hastening death, but ending suffering,” Democratic state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal said. Plus: 27 states and the District of Columbia have sued to block their citizens' 23andMe data from being sold.
AP:
Terminally Ill New Yorkers Could Soon Be Allowed To End Their Own Lives
Terminally ill New Yorkers would have the legal ability to end their own lives with pharmaceutical drugs under a bill passed Monday in the state Legislature. The proposal, which now moves to the governor’s office, would allow a person with an incurable illness to be prescribed life-ending drugs if he or she requests the medication and gets approval from two physicians. A spokesperson for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she would review the legislation. The New York Senate gave final approval to the bill Monday night after hours of debate during which supporters said it would let terminally ill people die on their own terms. (6/10)
More health news from across the U.S. —
AP:
Dozens Of States Sue To Block The Sale Of 23andMe Personal Genetic Data Without Customer Consent
Twenty-seven states and the District of Columbia on Monday filed a lawsuit in bankruptcy court seeking to block the sale of personal genetic data by 23andMe without customer consent. The lawsuit comes as a biotechnology company seeks the court’s approval to buy the struggling firm. Biological samples, DNA data, health-related traits and medical records are too sensitive to be sold without each person’s express, informed consent, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said in a news release about the lawsuit. (6/10)
AP:
Minnesota Budget Deal Cuts Health Care For Adults Who Entered The US Illegally
Adults living in the U.S. illegally will be excluded from a state-run health care program under an overall budget deal that the closely divided Minnesota Legislature convened to pass in a special session Monday. Repealing a 2023 state law that made those immigrants eligible for the MinnesotaCare program for the working poor was a priority for Republicans in the negotiations that produced the budget agreement. The Legislature is split 101-100, with the House tied and Democrats holding just a one-seat majority in the Senate, and the health care compromise was a bitter pill for Democrats to accept. (Karnowski, 6/9)
WFSU:
Families Of Kids With Autism Hail New Florida Law That Increases Early Detection, Intervention
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a major bill aimed at increasing early detection and intervention for children with autism. It also works to fill in the gaps in children's education with specialized programs. (Menzel, 6/8)
Charlotte Ledger:
Short Ambulance Ride, Big Bill
After Cathy Head of Charlotte fell and fractured her shoulder in 2023, she was pleased that her health insurance covered almost all of the expenses for her care: the emergency room visit, the physician’s charges and months of physical therapy. Then she got the ambulance bill. (Crouch, 6/9)
The Washington Post:
Why Texas Is Spending Millions To Research An Illegal Psychedelic
For years, people have flown to clinics in Mexico to take ibogaine, the extract of an ancient African shrub that induces mind-bending hallucinations. Under medical supervision, patients undergo psychedelic trips that can last more than a dozen hours in hopes of alleviating their struggles with addiction or brain trauma. And while ibogaine is illegal in the United States, Texas is on the verge of spending up to $50 million to jump-start clinical trials, which advocates hope could hasten federal approval for using ibogaine as medication. (Ovalle, 6/9)
Chicago Tribune:
Nitrate Contamination Prompts Water Warning
Customers of Aqua Illinois complained Monday about the quality of water they receive from the utility and the company’s response to nitrate contamination affecting University Park and other communities. Aqua Illinois is advising customers not to use tap water for infants under 6 months old after recent testing showed elevated nitrate levels in drinking water systems. (Nolan, 6/9)
Policy Change Could Allow Abusers To Have Gun Rights Restored More Easily
Lawmakers and gun violence experts voice concern over the Trump administration's proposed change and what it could mean for domestic violence survivors. Also in the news: forced reset triggers; a rise in firearm deaths of children and teenagers in states that loosened gun laws; and more.
The 19th:
Trump Proposal Could Make It Easier For Domestic Abusers To Get Gun Rights Back
The Trump administration is proposing a change to how people convicted of crimes can have their gun rights restored, raising concerns over what this means for victims of domestic violence. (Gerson, 6/9)
The Washington Post:
States Sue Trump Administration To Prevent Use Of Rapid-Fire Gun Device
More than a dozen states sued the Trump administration Monday over its controversial decision to end a ban on firearms accessories known as forced reset triggers that enable weapons to be fired more rapidly. (Stein, 6/9)
The New York Times:
Gun Deaths Of Children Rose In States That Loosened Gun Laws, Study Finds
Firearm deaths of children and teenagers rose significantly in states that enacted more permissive gun laws after the Supreme Court in 2010 limited local governments’ ability to restrict gun ownership, a new study has found. In states that maintained stricter laws, firearm deaths were stable after the ruling, the researchers reported, and in some, they even declined. (Caryn Rabin, 6/9)
Also —
The New York Times:
The Quiet Unraveling Of The Man Who Almost Killed Trump
Thomas Crooks was a nerdy engineering student on the dean’s list. He stockpiled explosive materials for months before his attack on Donald Trump, as his mental health eroded. (Eder and Hobbs, 6/9)
Wyoming Public Radio:
‘A Gun Deemed Too Dangerous For Cops, But Fine For Civilians’
A new report from Mother Jones and The Trace found the Wyoming Highway Patrol, along with almost a dozen other law enforcement departments across the country, traded in a gun known to be faulty for resale to the public, after choosing to stop using it themselves. The particular gun is one of the most popular in America. But lawsuits claim it unintentionally caused injuries to law enforcement officers and civilians nationwide and at least one death. (Ouellet, 6/9)
3 Health Care Companies To Lay Off Hundreds Of Workers
The cuts are coming to Virginia Mason Franciscan (based in Tacoma, Washington), Prime Healthcare (based in Ontario, California), and Bayada Home Health Care (based in Moorestown, New Jersey). Plus: Affinia Healthcare is now fully accredited for its new family medicine residency program.
Modern Healthcare:
Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Layoffs To Hit 116 Employees
Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is laying off more than 100 employees this summer. The layoffs will affect 116 workers in virtual health services and will begin July 28, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed Thursday. (Hudson, 6/9)
Modern Healthcare:
Prime Healthcare Layoffs To Affect More Than 100 Employees
Ontario, California-based Prime Healthcare is consolidating positions at eight of its hospitals formerly owned by Ascension as it navigates financial challenges at the facilities. The consolidation will affect more than 100 positions, or less than 1% of nearly 1,000 newly created roles and nearly 13,000 employees retained from Ascension when Prime acquired the Illinois hospitals in March. Most cuts took effect Friday, with the remainder expected to occur in July. (DeSilva, 6/9)
Modern Healthcare:
Bayada Home Health Care Layoffs Hit 100 Employees Bayada Home Health Care Axes 10% Of Headquarter Staff
Bayada Home Health Care will cut 100 administrative and operational jobs due to increased costs and low insurer reimbursements. The layoffs were announced last Friday and are set to take effect Tuesday. They represent 10% of Bayada’s staff at its Moorestown, New Jersey, headquarters, a spokesperson said in an email. She said the reductions would not affect care delivery to Bayada’s approximately 170,000 patients across 22 states. (Eastabrook, 6/9)
Becker's Hospital Review:
How Health Systems Are Future-Proofing Their Workforce
With AI becoming a cornerstone of healthcare strategy, hospitals and health systems are moving quickly to prepare their workforces for a tech-enabled future. St. Louis-based Mercy began its workforce preparation several years ago. Through “AI Dev Days” — collaborative innovation sessions involving nurses, engineers, clinicians and change managers — cross-functional teams gained hands-on experience with real-world use cases. (Diaz, 6/9)
More health care industry updates —
St. Louis Public Radio:
Affinia Healthcare Starting New Family Medicine Residency Program
Affinia Healthcare is now fully accredited for its new family medicine residency program. That means medical school graduates can soon provide care at a clinic that primarily serves those who are uninsured or have other barriers to receiving health care. Affinia Family Medicine Residency will be based at the provider’s Ferguson clinic in north St. Louis County, where Dr. Kenneth Hemba, the program director, said about 75% of low-income residents do not have a primary care provider. (Mizelle, 6/10)
Modern Healthcare:
AMA's Dr. Bobby Mukkamala Focuses On Improving Patient Experience
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala's is tapping into decades of medical experience, as well as his recent time as a patient with a brain tumor, as he begins his one-year term as American Medical Association president. Healthcare runs in the family. His father is a retired radiologist, his mother a retired pediatrician and his wife is a obstetrician-gynecologist. In an interview, the Flint, Michigan-based otolaryngologist said he plans to focus on physician shortages related to burnout and the uptick in non-physician caregivers. (DeSilva, 6/9)
In pharmaceutical news —
Modern Healthcare:
CVS Health, Cigna Fight Back Against State PBM Laws
Pharmacy benefit managers are taking states to court over laws that limit or ban core aspects of their business models. CVS Caremark parent company CVS Health and Express Scripts parent company Cigna are battling statutes in Arkansas and Oklahoma, several states implemented new laws this year, and more are considering legislation. (Tepper, 6/9)
Stat:
National Resilience, Startup Hoping To Reinvent Drug Manufacturing, Retrenches
National Resilience, a startup that has raised over $2 billion by promising to transform drug manufacturing, said Monday that it would “wind down” many of its facilities. But what remains of the firm has raised an additional $250 million from existing investors to continue to build its business and seek more capital. (Herper, Mast and DeAngelis, 6/9)
Stat:
Avidity, FDA Reach Agreement On Accelerated Filing Of Rare Disease Drug
Avidity Biosciences reached an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration to seek accelerated approval of a new treatment for an inherited muscle-weakening disease, the company said Monday. (Feuerstein, 6/9)
NBC News:
More States Are Allowing Ivermectin To Be Sold Without A Prescription
Boise, Idaho, pharmacist Matt Murray has no choice but to disappoint the handful of people who call him every day asking for a drug used to treat parasitic worms. He could give them the medication, called ivermectin, but only with a doctor’s note. The callers aren’t in the throes of an active intestinal worm infestation, Murray said. They simply want access to the pills without having to see a doctor first. (Edwards, 6/9)
Although Rare, Appendix Cancer More Prevalent In Under-50s, Study Shows
As many as one-third of cases are among young adults. Meanwhile, the number of fentanyl and other drug overdose deaths in those under 35 dropped by nearly 47% between 2021 and 2024. Other news is on treatment for OCD, a study on dementia risk, and more.
NBC News:
Appendix Cancers On The Rise In Younger Generations, Study Finds
Although they are very rare, cancers of the appendix are on the rise, a new study finds. An analysis of a National Cancer Institute database found that compared with older generations, rates of appendix cancer have tripled among Gen X and quadrupled among millennials, according to the report, published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. “There is a disproportionate burden of appendix cancer among young individuals,” said the study’s lead author, Andreana Holowatyj, an assistant professor of hematology and oncology at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center. (Carroll, 6/9)
NPR:
Drug Deaths Among People In The U.S. Under 35 Are Plummeting
When Justin Carlyle, 23, began experimenting with drugs a decade ago, he found himself part of a generation of young Americans caught in the devastating wave of harm caused by fentanyl addiction and overdose. "I use fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, yeah, all of it," Carlyle said, speaking to NPR on the streets of Kensington, a working class neighborhood in Philadelphia where dealers sell drugs openly. "I was real young. I was 13 or 14 when I tried cocaine, crack cocaine, for the first time." (Mann, 6/10)
NPR:
Expanding Research And Treatment For OCD
Roughly 163 million people experience obsessive-compulsive disorder and its associated cycles of obsessions and compulsions. They have unwanted intrusive thoughts, images or urges; they also do certain behaviors to decrease the distress caused by these thoughts. In movies and TV shows, characters with OCD are often depicted washing their hands or obsessing about symmetry. (Carlson, Barber and Ramirez, 6/10)
On dementia —
San Francisco Chronicle:
UCSF Study Finds Dementia Risk Varies By Region
In a major national study led by UCSF researchers, dementia rates among older Americans were found to vary sharply by region, with the Southeast facing the greatest burden and the Bay Area’s broader region faring somewhat better. Published Monday in JAMA Neurology, the study drew on health records from more than 1.2 million veterans age 65 and older, served by the Veterans Health Administration, the largest integrated health system in the U.S. (Vaziri, 6/9)
MedPage Today:
Cycling In Midlife Tied To Lower Risk Of Dementia
Using physically active transportation modes in midlife -- particularly cycling -- was tied to lower dementia risk and greater hippocampal volume, a large U.K. Biobank study suggested. Compared with non-active travel like driving or public transportation, travel that incorporated cycling was associated with a lower adjusted risk of all-cause dementia over 13 years (HR 0.81, 95% CI 0.73-0.91), reported Liangkai Chen, PhD, of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, and co-authors. (George, 6/9)
Viewpoints: RFK Jr.'s Take On Rebuilding Public Trust In Vaccines; MAHA Report Falls Short
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
The Wall Street Journal:
RFK Jr.: HHS Moves To Restore Public Trust In Vaccines
Vaccines have become a divisive issue in American politics, but there is one thing all parties can agree on: The U.S. faces a crisis of public trust. Whether toward health agencies, pharmaceutical companies or vaccines themselves, public confidence is waning. (HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 6/9)
The Baltimore Sun:
'Make America Healthy Again' Report Missed The Mark
Since his confirmation as Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made it his mission to drown America’s food and drug industry in a sea of red tape. The recently released Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Report is a 72-page testament to RFK Jr.’s misguided approach to implementing his agenda. (Christina Smith, 6/9)
The New York Times:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: My State Is Taking On The Middlemen Who Inflate Drug Prices
Behind inflated prescription prices, complicated insurance plans and dying local pharmacies, there is a little-known culprit: pharmacy benefit managers that operate as self-serving middlemen between drug manufacturers, insurance companies and you. Now my home state, Arkansas, is taking action against them. (Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 6/10)
Stat:
Yale LISTEN Study Participants Want To Be Heard, Not Politicized
We recently went viral. Well, not exactly us — but people like us. We are participants in the Yale LISTEN Study, a patient-centered study to better understand long Covid and the adverse effects some patients have experienced post covid-vaccination. We are members of the post-vaccination cohort, a group that includes more than 250 patients. (Chad Abel-Kops, Kimberly M. Harmon and Peg Seminario, 6/10)
Stat:
HBCUs Can Build A 21st-Century Biotech Job Pipeline
Biotechnology has become a pillar of national resilience. Once considered niche, fields like synthetic biology, pathogen genomics, computational biology, and environmental microbiology now sit at the heart of U.S. biosecurity strategy, economic competitiveness, and geopolitical influence. (Karl M. Thompson, 6/10)