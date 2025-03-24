First Edition: Monday, March 24, 2025

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF HEALTH NEWS ORIGINAL STORIES

KFF Health News: The Colorado Psychedelic Mushroom Experiment Has Arrived

Colorado regulators are issuing licenses for providing psychedelic mushrooms and are planning to authorize the state’s first “healing centers,” where the mushrooms can be ingested under supervision, in late spring or early summer. The dawn of state-regulated psychedelic mushrooms has arrived in Colorado, nearly two years since Oregon began offering them. The mushrooms are a Schedule I drug and illegal under federal law except for clinical research. (Ruder, 3/24)

KFF Health News: Current, Former CDC Staff Warn Against Slashing Support To Local Public Health Departments

On a sunny weekday in Atlanta, a small crowd of people gathered for a rally outside of a labor union headquarters building. The event, put together by Atlanta-area Democratic U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, was attended mostly by union members and recently fired federal workers, including Ryan Sloane. “I was fired by an anonymous email at 9 p.m. in the middle of a holiday weekend,” he said. (Mador, 3/24)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘On Air’: Journalists Demystify Bird Flu, Medicaid Work Requirements, And Reproductive Health Research

KFF Health News editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed bird flu on CBS’ “CBS Mornings Plus” on March 20. Gounder discussed funding cuts at Johns Hopkins University and other research institutions on CBS News’ “CBS Morning News” on March 17. She also discussed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s airplane wastewater testing to prevent another pandemic on CBS News’ “CBS Evening News Plus” on March 13. (3/22)

ON CAPITOL HILL

CBS News: CDC, NIH And More Health Agencies Brace For Layoffs With DOGE And RFK Jr.'s Restructuring. Here's What We Know

Officials at agencies throughout the Department of Health and Human Services say they are bracing for steep layoffs, as Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his aides are nearing their final decisions on a sweeping restructuring of the department. Decisions by Kennedy and his team on the changes to the department's makeup and organization are expected within a week or two, multiple senior health officials have been told. One official said aides have begun drafting a reorganization announcement. (Tin, 3/21)

Politico: Trump Admin Considers Shutting Down Some CDC Expert Panels

The Trump administration is considering killing some panels of outside experts that advise the CDC on key health threats like HIV and avian flu, according to an email seen by POLITICO. The email, sent to CDC leaders Friday, said the Department of Health and Human Services is “recommending termination” of the panels that are not mandated by law. The email said CDC leaders would need to justify keeping the committees by 10 tonight, but a second, follow-up email said that “no response is required at this time.” (Gardner, 3/21)

USA Today: Special Education Experts Worry About Students With Disabilities Post-Education Department

For years, the Education Department has dispersed federal dollars to states to spend on students with disabilities, conducted national research by analyzing state-to-state data and collected and investigated special education-related civil rights complaints. The uncertainty has ignited confusion and worry among education leaders who say states need all the funding they can get for students with disabilities. (Jimenez, 3/22)

Chalkbeat: A Big Change For Kids With Disabilities Is Underway, Trump Says. Critics Say It’s Against The Law.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA, would remain on the books even if the Education Department ceased to exist. But advocates said enforcement of the law is bound up in the infrastructure of the Education Department, as the two evolved together. Multiple laws say the Education Department is responsible for overseeing and funding the education of children with disabilities. (Belsha and Meltzer, 321)

The New York Times: Trump And DOGE Propel V.A. Mental Health System Into Turmoil

Late in February, as the Trump administration ramped up its quest to transform the federal government, a psychiatrist who treats veterans was directed to her new workstation — and was incredulous. She was required, under a new return-to-office policy, to conduct virtual psychotherapy with her patients from one of 13 cubicles in a large open office space, the kind of setup used for call centers. Other staff might overhear the sessions, or appear on the patient’s screen as they passed on their way to the bathroom and break room. (Barry, Nehamas and Caryn Rabin, 3/22)

Bloomberg: Court Rules To Keep 25,000 Fired Federal Workers In Jobs For Now

The Trump administration must continue to comply with a Maryland judge’s order to temporarily reinstate almost 25,000 fired employees at 18 US agencies for at least another week, a federal appeals court held. The Friday order by the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals represents the latest setback for the administration in its push to remove federal workers with what’s known as probationary status who started serving in their current roles within the last one or two years, depending on the type of position. (Tillman, 3/21)

Politico: Global AIDS Program Teetering After Trump Admin’s Shock-And-Awe

America’s most celebrated global health program is on life support, former U.S. government officials and global health advocates say. President Donald Trump’s decision to suddenly halt and then terminate most U.S. foreign aid, and GOP concerns that organizations receiving government grants to combat HIV and AIDS were performing abortions, have key congressional Republicans broaching what was once unthinkable: ending PEPFAR, the program President George W. Bush created to combat HIV and AIDS in the developing world. Bush has long championed it and the 25 million lives it’s saved as the best example of his “compassionate conservatism.” (Paun, 3/23)

AP: Researchers Say US Government Tried To Erase Sexual Orientation From Findings

Two California researchers said Friday that a U.S. government health publication instructed them to remove data on sexual orientation from a scientific manuscript that had been accepted for publication. The researchers also said they were told to remove the words “gender,” “cisgender” and “equitable” from their paper, which looked at smoking among rural young adults. (Johnson, 3/21)

Politico: Trump Demands Maine Governor Apologize — Or The State Will Face Consequences

President Donald Trump is demanding a “full throated apology” from Maine Gov. Janet Mills in his spat with the state over transgender athletes, implying his administration will continue to target the state unless he gets one. The Democratic governor got into an argument with the president during a governors’ meeting at the White House in February, telling the president “we’ll see you in court” when he threatened to pull federal funding from the state if it failed to comply with his order to ban trans athletes from playing in women’s and girls sports. (Ruhiyyih Ewing, 3/22)

Bloomberg: Trump Administration Plans Detention Centers For Migrant Children

The Trump administration is seeking to bring back juvenile detention centers for unaccompanied immigrant children, just as a critical contract providing legal services to these minors who enter the US without their parents is in jeopardy. A request for information published this week said that the federal government is looking to solicit bids for beds in so-called “secure” facilities to detain teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17. (Akinnibi and Adams-Heard, 3/21)

The New York Times: Kennedy Instructs Anti-Vaccine Group To Remove Fake C.D.C. Page

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nation’s health secretary, on Saturday instructed leaders of the nonprofit he founded to take down a web page that mimicked the design of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s site but laid out a case that vaccines cause autism. The page had been published on a site apparently registered to the nonprofit, the anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense. Mr. Kennedy’s action came after The New York Times inquired about the page and after news of it ricocheted across social media. (Gay Stolberg, Rosenbluth and Mandavilli, 3/22)

NBC News: Kennedy Praises Cell Phone Bans In Schools, For Science-Backed And Tenuous Reasons

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took aim at a new target this week as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda: cellphones in schools. In an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, Kennedy praised cellphone restrictions in schools and listed health hazards that he said were linked to phone use among children and teens — some backed by scientific research, others less so. (Bendix, 3/22)

Axios: A Blueprint For Trump To Address Drug Prices

The America First Policy Institute — the think tank founded and staffed by Trump officials to advance his vision for the country — has written a new paper making the case against what it calls pharmaceutical "global freeloading" and outlining various policy measures to address it. (Owens, 3/21)

BIRD FLU

The Hill: US To Import Eggs From Turkey, South Korea Amid Price Surge, Avian Flu

The Trump administration is importing millions of eggs from Turkey and South Korea, with other countries likely to be contributing in the coming weeks, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Friday. “Right now, we’ve got Turkey and South Korea importing eggs. Just yesterday, I talked to a couple of other countries that will soon begin importing. We haven’t signed that deal yet, so I don’t want to say who it is,” Rollins told reporters at the White House. (Samuels, 3/21)

Bloomberg: US Measles Cases Grow By 25% In One Week, As Total Reaches 378

US measles cases grew by 25% in a week to reach 378 this year, adding to an outbreak that has already outpaced last year’s total. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 77 new confirmed cases on Friday. The outbreak has now spread to 17 states. Last year’s total cases were 285. (Nix, 3/21)

CIDRAP: Flu In US Continues To Decline But Still Packs A Punch

US flu activity declined last week for the fifth week in a row, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today it is still seeing substantial activity, with 17 more pediatric flu deaths reported. In its respiratory virus snapshot, the CDC said it expects flu activity to last several more weeks. (Schnirring, 3/21)

AP: Tuberculosis Cases In The US Rose To Their Highest Levels In More Than A Dozen Years

Tuberculosis continued to rise again in the U.S. last year, reaching its highest levels in more than a dozen years. More than 10,300 cases were reported last year, an 8% increase from 2023 and the highest since 2011, according to preliminary data posted this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both the number of cases and the rate of infections rose. Rates were up among all age groups, and 34 states reported an increase. (Stobbe, 3/21)

NPR: Fentanyl Deaths Are Plummeting-- Why?

The last six months I've been tracking something really cool and mysterious happening on American streets. For the first time in thirty years, drug deaths are plunging at a rate that addiction experts say is hopeful — but also baffling. In the past, even the most ambitious, well-funded efforts to slow drug deaths only helped a little bit. Reducing fatal overdoses by eight or nine percent was seen as a huge win. (Mann, 3/24)

AP: Abortion Is Playing A Key Role In Wisconsin's Court Race

The winner of the April 1 election could hold the power to determine the fate of any future litigation over abortion because the outcome of the race for a vacancy on the state’s highest court will decide whether liberals or conservatives hold a majority. (Fernando, 3/22)

Politico: NJ Democrats For Governor Want To Amend The Constitution For Abortion. Legal Experts Call It ‘Unnecessary’

New Jersey’s strong abortion laws aren’t enough for the top Democrats running for governor. Now, they want to change the state Constitution to explicitly include abortion rights. For Rep. Mikie Sherrill, considered the front-runner in the Democratic primary, amending the Constitution is among her most specific and consistent campaign promises. Rep. Josh Gottheimer added it to his campaign platform. And former Senate President Steve Sweeney claims to be the “first” candidate in the race to call for such a measure. (Han, 3/23)

CBS News: After Reported Deaths, Texas Lawmakers File Bills To Clear Confusion Over Medical Exceptions To State's Near Abortion Ban

Texas lawmakers are hoping new bills will clear up the confusion over medical exceptions to the state's near abortion ban. The legislation comes after critics blamed uncertainty over the law for putting women's health in jeopardy and in some cases, leading to death. Republican and Democratic lawmakers have filed legislation in the Texas Senate and House. Under Texas law, the only exception to the state's near abortion ban is to save the life of the mother. (Fink, 3/23)

Missouri Independent: Proposed Tax Credit May Be Lucrative For Missouri Anti-Abortion Centers

When the Missouri House signed off on a $1.3 billion tax cut package last week, it included a provision creating a 100% tax credit for donations to pregnancy resource centers, maternity homes and diaper banks. The credits — allowing up to $50,000 in donations to be accepted in place of taxes owed — are seen by supporters as a way to increase aid to pregnant women in need following Missourians’ decision to legalize abortion last November. (Spoerre, 3/21)

MedPage Today: Match Rates Hold Steady As Applicants Reach Record High

The 2025 Match cycle reached another all-time high with an increase of 4.1% applicants over last year's record, the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) reported Friday. Of 52,498 applicants who were registered, 47,208 submitted a certified rank order list to compete for 43,237 positions, which were likewise up 4.2% from 2024. Of the active applicants, 37,667 matched to a postgraduate year 1 (PGY-1) position, representing an increase of 4.7% from last year. (Henderson, 3/21)

San Francisco Chronicle: For UC And CSU Applicants, Nursing Is The Most Competitive Major

Winning admission into the University of California’s most competitive majors — including computer science, engineering and business — is about as likely as hitting a home run your first time at bat. Yet even those subjects are not the hardest to get into. That honor belongs to nursing, for which you might have to hit two home runs. In a row. Just 1% of the nearly 6,000 yearly applicants to UC’s undergraduate nursing programs, at UCLA and UC Irvine, are permitted to walk through the door. (Asimov, 3/22)

The Wall Street Journal: Doctors Are Just As Frustrated As You By Our Messed Up Healthcare System

Doctors have a message for patients: Trust is a two-way street. A recent Turning Points column discussed patients’ eroding trust in doctors, who for better or worse, are the front face of the healthcare system. Readers shared stories of rushed appointments, disjointed care and communication breakdowns. (Ansberry, 3/22)

CBS News: Nurses At Butler Memorial Hospital Picketing Today For Safer Working Conditions

Nurses in Butler County will be picketing today, adding their voices to a growing call for change when it comes to violence against healthcare workers. Workers will be doing informational picketing on Monday as they call for Independence Health System to increase safety measures, including having metal detectors at all of the entrances to Butler Memorial. (Shinn, 3/24)

Modern Healthcare: Baptist Health, Clovis Community Sue HHS Over Low DSH Payments

More health systems are suing the federal government to recoup alleged underpayments for treating Medicare patients. Dozens of hospitals and health systems allege the Health and Human Services Department collectively owes them billions of dollars in Medicare disproportionate share hospital payments, which are meant to bolster providers that treat many low-income patients. (Kacik, 3/21)

The Washington Post: A Precise Way To Measure Pain Still Eludes Doctors And Sufferers

Madison Evans was 16 when she first felt the sharp pain in her lower pelvis, pain that radiated through her back and grew so severe that some days she could not get out of bed. Pain relievers “couldn’t touch it,” she said. “Sports, social events, whatever was on the calendar had to be cleared.” The pediatricians Evans visited during her adolescence in Severna Park, Maryland, never asked her to rate the pain. Instead they told her, “The cramps are bad when you’re young,” and “You’ll grow out of it,” then prescribed the ineffective pills. (Johnson, 3/23)

The Washington Post: New Golden Gate Safety Nets Are Reducing Suicide Deaths, Study Finds

Newly installed safety nets along San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge reduced suicides there by 73 percent, a new analysis suggests. The study looks at recent suicide deaths along the iconic bridge. Officials say there have been an average of 30 confirmed suicide deaths per year for the past 20 years. In 2024, officials finished erecting a continuous stainless-steel barrier on both sides of the bridge after years of pushback from those who opposed modifying the bridge’s art deco style. (Blakemore, 3/22)

KUT News: Texas Prison Staff Falsified Temperatures Records, Investigation Finds

Employees from at least one Texas prison falsified temperature logs that help the agency decide when the conditions inside are dangerous to inmates and staff, according to an internal investigation triggered by a federal lawsuit. (McGaughy, 3/21)

CNN: LA Firefighters Put Out Massive Blazes. Now They Worry That Cancer Might Be Smoldering Inside Them

Pacific Palisades was burning to ash. “As far as the eye could see, homes were on fire, everywhere,” said firefighter Joseph Field, 50, who’s been with the Los Angeles Fire Department for more than 25 years. “Nothing I’ve ever seen was like it was that night.” Field, manning a 10-inch hose line, dropped a curtain of water on a house that hadn’t caught fire – yet. (Bonifield, 3/23)

The Washington Post: North Carolina Lawsuit Over Unwanted Vaccination Can Proceed, Court Rules

A mother can proceed with her lawsuit against a public school board and medical provider after her son was given a covid-19 vaccination without consent, North Carolina’s Supreme Court has ruled. The court’s opinion, issued Friday, came after Emily Happel sued Guilford County Board of Education and Old North State Medical Society in August 2022, alleging battery and violation of state and federal constitutional rights after her son, Tanner Smith, received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine against his wishes and without her consent. (Craw, 3/22)

The Washington Post: Ovarian Cancer Test May Not Work On Some Black, Native American Patients

A common test for ovarian cancer may be less effective on Black and Native American patients, new research has found. One of the two most common ways to test for ovarian cancer is to check for elevated levels of a protein called CA-125 in the patient’s blood, according to the American Cancer Society. But Black and Native American women are 23 percent less likely to have an elevated CA-125 level when diagnosed with ovarian cancer, according to the study. (Vinall, 3/22)

Bloomberg: OpenAI Study Finds Links Between ChatGPT Use And Loneliness

Higher use of chatbots like ChatGPT may correspond with increased loneliness and less time spent socializing with other people, according to new research from OpenAI in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Those who spent more time typing or speaking with ChatGPT each day tended to report higher levels of emotional dependence on, and problematic use of, the chatbot, as well as heightened levels of loneliness, according to research released Friday. (Metz, 3/21)

FiercePharma: Lilly Backs Study To Improve Disease Representation In Media

Eli Lilly is hoping to spark a change in how common diseases are represented in movies and TV. (Park, 3/20)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription