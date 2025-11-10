First Edition: Monday, Nov. 10, 2025

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF HEALTH NEWS ORIGINAL STORIES

KFF Health News: Shutdown Has Highlighted Washington’s Retreat From Big Ideas On Health Care

In the run-up to the 2020 election, all 20 Democratic presidential candidates promised voters they’d pursue bold changes to health care, such as a government-run insurance plan or expanding Medicare to cover every American. Fast-forward to the congressional stalemate that has closed the federal government for more than a month. Democrats, entrenched on one side of the legislative battle, staked their political future on merely preserving parts of the Affordable Care Act — a far cry from the systemic health policy changes that party members once described as crucial for tackling the high price of care. (Armour, 11/10)

KFF Health News: As Health Companies Get Bigger, So Do The Bills. It’s Unclear If Trump’s Team Will Intervene.

A cancer patient might live in a town with four oncology groups, but only one accepts his insurance — the one owned by his insurer. A young couple could see huge bills after their child is born, because their insurer agreed to the health system’s rates in exchange for a contract with obstetricians across the country. A woman might have to pay a big sum she can’t afford for basic lab tests at a hospital — inflated rates her insurer accepted so its customers have access to the system’s children’s hospital elsewhere in the state. And even well-insured patients receive unaffordable bills in this era of high-deductible health plans, narrow insurance networks, and 20% cost sharing. (Rosenthal, 11/10)

KFF Health News: Journalists Shed Light On Opioid Settlement Cash, New Medicaid Work Requirements

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how states are using opioid settlement money on CBS News 24/7’s “The Daily Report” on Nov. 3. KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed government claims that new technologies will help Medicaid recipients comply with new work requirement rules on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Oct. 31. KFF Health News Southern California correspondent Claudia Boyd-Barrett discussed the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in and around health care facilities such as hospitals and community health centers on Radio Bilingüe’s “Línea Abierta” on Oct. 30. KFF Health News executive editor Alex Wayne discussed the federal government shutdown and rising Affordable Care Act premiums on Sirius XM’s “The Smerconish Podcast” on Oct. 30. (11/8)

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

The New York Times: Senate Moves Toward Ending Shutdown After Democratic Defectors Relent

But the deal prompted a quick and fierce backlash among Democrats, many of whom were livid that their colleagues had backed down from the party’s central demand in the shutdown fight: the extension of health insurance subsidies that are slated to expire at the end of the year, sending premiums soaring for millions of Americans. The compromise measure included a provision that many Democrats had sought to reverse layoffs of federal workers made during the shutdown. It also came with a commitment from Senator John Thune, Republican of South Dakota and the majority leader, to allow a vote in December on extending the expiring health insurance tax credits for a year. Many Democrats have said for weeks that such a pledge would be insufficient to win them over, since such a bill has appeared all but certain to die in the Republican-led Congress. (Edmondson and Gold, 11/10)

Axios: Trump Calls For Obamacare Subsidies To Be Sent To Consumers

President Trump said Saturday that the money that's being spent on Affordable Care Act subsidies now should be sent directly to consumers — a position that's likely to complicate the government shutdown deadlock even more. (Nather, 11/8)

Stat: Trump Revives Old Republican Battle Cry: Repeal Obamacare

Over the weekend, in the face of the longest federal government shutdown in history, a familiar refrain has arisen from President Trump and other Republicans: Repeal Obamacare. (Wilkerson, 11/9)

FOOD AID AND SNAP

The Washington Post: Appeals Court Backs Ruling Requiring Full SNAP Benefit Payments For November

A U.S. appeals court Sunday night denied the Trump administration’s efforts to stop the release of full funding for November’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments as ordered by a lower court judge. ... The Trump administration is expected to appeal the decision, prolonging the tug-of-war over the nation’s largest public initiative to combat hunger. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday temporarily blocked the district court order until the 1st Circuit issued its ruling. The Supreme Court’s administrative stay will expire 48 hours after the 1st Circuit’s ruling. (Masih, Grandoni and Berman,11/10)

Politico: Trump Administration Tells States To ‘Undo’ Full SNAP Benefits

The Trump administration is telling states not to pay full November food stamp benefits, revising its previous guidance after winning a temporary victory at the Supreme Court on Friday. USDA’s latest memo, sent Saturday to state directors of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, instructed states to deliver just 65 percent of benefits during the government shutdown and required those who already sent full payments to claw back that money. (Shin, 11/9)

The Baltimore Sun: Trump Administration Told States To 'Undo' Food Stamp Benefits. Maryland Will Forge Ahead.

President Donald Trump’s administration told states over the weekend to reverse any actions they took to provide food aid amid a government shutdown that leaves federal benefits uncertain — though Maryland appears unlikely to change its plan to spend $62 million to help state residents who depend on food stamps. (Swick, 11/9)

New Hampshire Public Radio: November SNAP Benefits Paid Out In Full In NH, After A Week Of Confusion And Uncertainty

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says SNAP benefits for November have been paid, even as the long term status of the food assistance program remains in limbo amid a series of court rulings. (Dario and Harris, 11/8)

The 19th: The Fight Over SNAP Benefits Continues — And So Does The Mom Guilt

Love Dyer doesn’t know what to expect when her federal food benefits — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP — refill later this month. Amid a legal battle between the Trump administration and judges trying to restore aid, the Atlanta mom is wary of letting her guard down and trusting that things could soon be back to normal. (Rodriguez, 11/7)

Iowa Public Radio: Refugees And Other Immigrants In Iowa Learn They're No Longer Eligible For SNAP Benefits

Refugees in Iowa are learning they are no longer eligible for SNAP benefits. The federal government has ordered states to start enforcing a part of the One Big Beautiful Bill that cuts off food assistance for refugees and many other types of immigrants with legal status. (Sostaric, 11/7)

The New York Times: In Alaska And Hawaii, Higher Food Prices Intensified SNAP Anxiety

Some residents are receiving benefits, but the uncertainty over the past weeks has burdened many in the two states, where the cost of food is the highest in the nation. (Foist, Truesdale, Hippensteel and Morales, 11/9)

The Conversation: National 211 Hotline Calls For Food Assistance Quadrupled In A Matter Of Days, A Magnitude Typically Seen During Disasters

As the government shutdown entered its fourth week in late October, states began to warn residents that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, sometimes known as food stamps, would likely be affected. Nearly 42 million Americans receive SNAP benefits each month. Over the next several days, calls to 211 from people seeking food pantries doubled to over 2,200 per day. (Kreuter and Garg, 11/8)

TARIFFS AND DRUG PRICES

Los Angeles Times: Trump Says Americans Will Receive $2,000 Tariff Dividend

President Trump said Sunday that most Americans would receive a $2,000 dividend payment as a result of his administration’s tariffs levied against foreign countries. Trump announced the potential payments on his Truth Social platform, calling opponents of his tariffs “FOOLS” in a post. (Goldberg, 11/9)

Stat: Experts Assess Impact Of Trump GLP-1 Drug Deals With Lilly, Novo

President Trump last week hailed his deal with pharma companies to cut the price of blockbuster weight loss drugs as a major win for his administration and for increasing drug affordability. The question is how big of a difference the agreement will make for patients. (Chen, 11/10)

The Washington Post: Ten Seconds In The Oval Office That Overshadowed Trump’s Drug-Price Win

A press conference collapse has sparked days of memes and jokes. Not all are accurate. (Diamond, 11/9)

'MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN'

The Washington Post: ‘God Is An Anti-Vaxxer’: Inside The Conference Celebrating RFK Jr.’s Rise

A top Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ally rallied anti-vaccine activists over the weekend with an exhortation to stay strong in the face of attacks by the government, media and mainstream medical figures. “God is an anti-vaxxer, and he needs you to speak up,” said Del Bigtree, a former top Kennedy political adviser and head of the anti-vaccine group Informed Consent Action Network. He urged the Health and Human Services secretary’s supporters to press their fight at a weekend-long celebration of their newfound Washington influence. (Weber, 11/10)

Stat: Children's Health Defense Builds Power Base To Outlast RFK Jr.

Children’s Health Defense, the vaccine-skeptical organization once led by now-health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is playing the long game. The group has more power in Washington than the group’s CEO, Mary Holland, imagined possible in her lifetime. (Payne, 11/8)

NPR: Ultra-Processed Food Is The New Health Villain. But It’s Not Quite So Simple

The American diet is killing us. On that point, public health experts largely agree. And in recent years, people who want to make Americans healthier — across the ideological spectrum — are targeting ultra-processed foods, which make up the majority of what Americans eat. (Godoy, 11/10)

Politico: World Health Organization Leader Isn’t Giving Up On US

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tells POLITICO President Donald Trump should reconsider quitting the UN’s health arm. (Paun, 11/9)

VETERANS' HEALTH

Military.com: Study: Post-9/11 Veterans Have 55% Higher Asthma Risk

A large study by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has found that veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan had a 55 percent higher risk of developing asthma from dust and burn pit exposure than veterans who were not deployed to those countries. (Damask, 11/9)

HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY

The CT Mirror: CT Bids $13M To Purchase Prospect Medical’s Waterbury Hospital

UConn Health, Connecticut’s flagship academic medical institution, bid $13 million to purchase Waterbury Hospital from Prospect Medical Holdings, the California-based operator that filed for bankruptcy protection in January. (Golvala, 11/7)

Modern Healthcare: Essentia, Sanford Health Push Nursing Homes Toward Virtual Care

Health systems are deploying virtual clinicians into their skilled nursing facilities to improve patient outcomes and reduce readmissions. Nurses working remotely are assisting staff at the facilities by monitoring at-risk patients for falls, providing backup support after hours and keeping an eye out for medication errors and other problems that can crop up during patient transitions from hospitals to nursing homes. (Eastabrook, 11/7)

Stat: Cardiology Has Ignored Women. AHA's Leader Thinks AI Can Help

Stacey Rosen is a cardiologist who has been coming to American Heart Association meetings for 30 years. Both the AHA and medicine have evolved over those last three decades, still developing what in her view is an overdue recognition of fundamental, biological differences between men and women. (Cooney, 11/9)

PHARMA AND TECH

The New York Times: New Pill From Merck Could Slash Cholesterol Levels, Trials Show

Merck, the company that introduced statins to the world nearly 40 years ago, has a new, intensely powerful pill that can slash levels of dangerous LDL cholesterol to levels almost never seen in adults. The new pill, enlicitide, blocks a liver protein, PCSK9, that slows the body’s ability to clear cholesterol. With most PCSK9 blocked, LDL levels plummet and rates of heart attacks and strokes in high risk patients fall by up to 20 percent in just the first year. At least six million adults in the United States are eligible for drugs that block PCSK 9. (Kolata, 11/8)

Stat: Amgen's Repatha Cholesterol Shot Slashed Heart Attack Risk By 36%

A cholesterol-lowering injection that’s been on the market for nearly a decade has now shown its power to cut cardiovascular events in people considered at high risk but who haven’t yet suffered a heart attack or stroke. (Cooney, 11/8)

CNN: Scientists Have Edited A Gene That May Reduce High Cholesterol Permanently

With a snip of a gene, doctors may one day permanently lower dangerously high cholesterol, possibly removing the need for medication, according to a new pilot study published Saturday in the New England Journal of Medicine. (LaMotte, 11/8)

The Wall Street Journal: More Drugs To Fight High Cholesterol Are Emerging

A statin isn’t the only answer anymore to lowering cholesterol. The lipid-reducing medicines, among the most widely prescribed drugs in the U.S., have been a mainstay of heart-disease prevention and treatment for decades. But they don’t work for everyone, and can only reduce harmful “bad” cholesterol so much. (McKay, 11/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Genetically Engineered Babies Are Banned. Tech Titans Are Trying To Make One Anyway.

For months, a small company in San Francisco has been pursuing a secretive project: the birth of a genetically engineered baby. Backed by OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and his husband, along with Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong, the startup—called Preventive—has been quietly preparing what would amount to a biological first. (Glazer, Long and Dockser Marcus, 11/8)

Stat: James Watson, Dead At 97, Was A Scientific Legend And A Pariah Among His Peers

He co-discovered DNA’s structure but later engaged in rank racism and sexism. (Begley, 11/7)

The New York Times: The DNA Helix Changed How We Thought About Ourselves

“The laws of inheritance are quite unknown,” Charles Darwin acknowledged in 1859. The discovery of DNA’s shape altered how we conceived of life itself. (Zimmer, 11/7)

STATE WATCH

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland May Ease Access To Psychedelic Drugs

Maryland residents may someday be able to legally use certain natural psychedelic drugs if the legislature takes action on a report delivered this week. (Hille, 11/7)

The Colorado Sun: Colorado’s Governor Wants To Legalize An African Psychedelic, But There’s A Conflict Over Where Ibogaine Is Sourced

Gov. Jared Polis wants to push a new substance into Colorado’s psychedelic medicine program — some say pushing too hard. And a member of a state psychedelic advisory board has called for an investigation into the governor’s psychedelic adviser, accusing him of “tampering” with the rulemaking process for where to source the medicine, The Colorado Sun has learned. (Capps, 11/7)

Politico: The Medicaid Program That Saved Money, Turned People’s Health Around — And Got Killed

The end of the Healthy Opportunities Pilot in North Carolina is a story of how MAHA might actually be realized — or not — at the state level. (Rab, 11/8)

North Carolina Health News: NC Launches Teams To Help People With Mental Illness Leaving Prison, Jail

Trying to get back on one’s feet in the community after leaving prison or jail is rarely easy. People often face steep hurdles finding housing, employment and health care. For those with serious mental illness, the transition can be even more difficult. (Crumpler, 11/10)

El Paso Matters: El Paso Integrates Recovery In Criminal Justice System

Angelica Hernandez felt anxious in the days leading up to Tuesday, Oct. 28. But when she entered that familiar courtroom, the same one she had stepped into every month the past year Hernandez knew she was ready for the next step. Hernandez, 47, became the first person to graduate from El Paso County’s INSPIRE Mental Health Court, spearheaded by Judge Selena Solis in the 243rd District Court. (Totiyapungprasert, 11/7)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Sues Roblox Over Child Safety Claims

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the online gaming platform Roblox for allegedly exposing children to sexually explicit content and exploitation, the latest in a flurry of lawsuits from his office aimed at big business. (Klibanoff, 11/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: Dispensaries Are Recommending Cannabis For Pain And Sleep — With No Evidence, UCSF Study Finds

Cannabis dispensaries in the Bay Area often recommend specific strains and doses of cannabis to customers for sleep and pain — despite a lack of scientific evidence for most of the recommendations, according to a new UCSF study. Cannabis dispensary sales associates, or budtenders, in San Francisco and Alameda County most frequently recommend topicals for pain and edibles for sleep, often citing personal experience as their reason for their recommendation, the study found. Budtenders also strongly prefer indica strains for sleep. (Ho, 11/9)

The Washington Post: Rastafarian Goes To The Supreme Court After A Prison Shaved His Dreadlocks

By the time Damon Landor arrived at a Louisiana corrections center to serve out a sentence for drug possession in 2020, he had maintained his Rastafarian vow to let his hair grow for nearly two decades. Landor, whose dreadlocks almost reached his knees, revealed his faith to a guard and handed him a copy of a court decision that held that a federal law on religious freedom prevented Louisiana prisons from forcing Rastafarians to cut their hair. The guard threw the ruling in the trash. Despite pleas to the warden, Landor was handcuffed to a chair and held down by two correctional officers as his dreadlocks were forcibly sheared. (Jouvenal, 11/10)

PUBLIC HEALTH

The Washington Post: Baby Formula Recalled After Infant Botulism Outbreak

Federal health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of infant botulism linked to ByHeart baby formula, prompting the company to recall two batches of one of its products. Thirteen babies in 10 states have been hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. No deaths have been reported. ByHeart recalled two batches — 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2, both with a “Use by” date of Dec. 1 — of its Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, the FDA said in a statement Saturday. (Hassan, 11/9)

Newsweek: US Women Are Sharing Breast Milk Amid Lack Of Support For Moms

Many woman across America are sharing breast milk informally, suggesting that more support for mothers may be needed. Factors contributing to the practice likely include limited paid parental leave, inadequate breastfeeding support and not enough systems for parents to safely access mother’s own milk alternatives, according to researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and the RAND Corporation. (Millington, 11/9)

The Washington Post: Why Shingles Could Make Dementia More Likely And How A Vaccine Can Help

One of the largest studies ever conducted on the link between the shingles vaccine and brain health offers insight into how the disease increases dementia risk. People who experienced multiple episodes of shingles had a higher risk of dementia for several years after the second outbreak, the study found, compared with those who had it only once. (Johnson, 11/9)

Stat: Studies: Diet Advice And Family Support Can Lower Blood Pressure

A record-breaking 4,432 scientific abstracts accepted at the American Heart Association’s meeting here adorned posters, animated panel discussions, or drew crowds to massive halls. They promised innovations in understanding and treating cardiovascular disease, long the leading cause of death in the United States and the world. (Cooney, 11/10)

The Guardian: Coffee May Protect People Against Irregular Heartbeats, US Study Finds

Drinking coffee may protect people against irregular heartbeats, despite the conventional wisdom to the contrary, according to a new study. The Does Eliminating Coffee Avoid Fibrillation (Decaf) clinical trial found 200 patients with persistent irregular heartbeats had a “significantly” lower risk of the condition recurring if they belonged to the study group that was allocated coffee consumption rather than the one abstaining from it – 47% to 64%. (Antonio Vargas, 11/10)

Newsweek: Map Shows States With Highest ALS Rates—Study Has ‘Surprising’ Hypothesis

People in certain states in America appear to be more likely than others to develop devastating neurological diseases, a new study has indicated. Lou Gehrig's disease—also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)—and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) both develop in people across gender, race, wealth and levels of access to healthcare. (O'Connor, 11/9)

The Washington Post: Can A 15-Minute Walk Help You Live Longer? A New Study Suggests It Can.

Walking for at least 10 or 15 minutes at a time might do more for your health and longevity than spreading your steps out into shorter walks throughout the day, a large-scale new study suggests. The study, published in October, looked at the effects of how people gather their steps each day, as well as how many steps they take and the associations that these patterns of daily activity might have with risks for heart disease and premature death. (Reynolds, 11/10)

