First Edition: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF HEALTH NEWS ORIGINAL STORIES

KFF Health News: Hit Hard By Opioid Crisis, Black Patients Further Hurt By Barriers To Care

Purple flags, representing the nearly 300 Mecklenburg County residents who died of opioid overdose in 2023, fluttered in the humid breeze last August in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day on the city’s predominantly Black west side. As recently as five years ago, the event might have attracted an overwhelmingly white crowd. But the gathering on the last day of the month at the Valerie C. Woodard Community Resource Center drew large attendance from Black people eager to learn more about a crisis that now has them at the center. (Newsome, 4/2)

KFF Health News: How Much Will That Surgery Cost? 🤷 Hospital Prices Remain Largely Unhelpful.

It’s a holy grail of health care: forcing the industry to reveal prices negotiated between health plans and hospitals — information that had long been treated as a trade secret. And among the flurry of executive orders President Donald Trump signed during his first five weeks back in office was a promise to “Make America Healthy Again” by giving patients accurate health care prices. The goal is to force hospitals and health insurance companies to make it easier for consumers to compare the actual prices of medical procedures and prescription drugs. Trump gave his administration until the end of May to come up with a standard and a mechanism to make sure the health care industry complies. (Chang, 4/2)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

Zach Dyer delivers this week’s news: Federal regulators want to collect more data to figure out why some CT scans deliver much more radiation than others, and opposition to mRNA vaccines could end promising efforts to cure diseases including pancreatic cancer. (4/1)

LAYOFFS AT HHS

The Washington Post: Widespread Layoffs, Purge Of Leadership Underway At U.S. Health Agencies

Senior leaders across the Department of Health and Human Services were put on leave and countless other employees lost their jobs Tuesday as the Trump administration began a sweeping purge of the agencies that oversee government health programs. Top officials at the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration were put on administrative leave or offered reassignment to the Indian Health Service. Other employees began receiving layoff notices or learned they had lost their jobs when their entry badges no longer worked Tuesday morning. (Johnson, Roubein, Achenbach, Sun and Weber, 4/1)

Stat: FDA Layoffs Roil Agency On Marty Makary’s First Day As Commissioner

Marty Makary’s first official day as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration began with employees in tears, learning from security guards that they were losing their jobs. The news release announcing the start of his tenure points readers to a press office that, after large-scale layoffs, basically no longer exists. His first email to staff summarized his resume. (Lawrence and Todd, 4/1)

AP: FDA Tobacco Official Is Removed From Post In Latest Blow To Health Agency's Leadership

The Food and Drug Administration’s chief tobacco regulator was removed from his post Tuesday, part of sweeping cuts to the federal health workforce that have cleared out many of the nation’s top experts overseeing food, drugs, vaccines and products containing nicotine. The agency’s tobacco director, Brian King, notified his staff in an email: “It is with a heavy heart and profound disappointment that I share I have been placed on administrative leave.” (Perrone, 4/1)

Axios: NIH Director Pledges To Implement Changes "Humanely"

Newly confirmed National Institutes of Health director Jay Bhattacharya told staff that they face challenges amid large-scale cutbacks and that he will try his best to "implement new policies humanely," according to an all-staff email sent [Monday] and shared with Axios by the agency. (Goldman, 4/1)

Stat: NIH Reduction In Force Includes Five Institute Directors, Lab Heads

Directors of five National Institutes of Health institutes and at least two other members of senior leadership have been placed on administrative leave or offered new assignments since Monday, topping a list of hundreds of employees notified in the last 24 hours that they had lost their jobs as part of sweeping layoffs across federal health agencies. (Molteni, Wosen and Mast, 4/1)

Stat: Laid Off HHS Leaders Offered Indian Health Service Jobs

Amid the layoff notices sent to stunned employees of the Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday was yet another surprise: some of them, including top National Institutes of Health officials, were offered the chance to transfer to the Indian Health Service. (McFarling, 4/1)

NPR: Aging, Disability And Poverty-Fighting Agencies Gutted Amid HHS Layoffs

The layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services slashed the staffs of major federal aging, disability and anti-poverty programs, leaving the future of those programs uncertain. At least 40% of staff got layoff notices and many were turned away at the front door Tuesday when they showed up for work at the Administration for Community Living, or ACL, which coordinates federal policy on aging and disability. (Shapiro, 4/1)

Stat: RFK Jr.'s HHS Shutters Much Of Its Communications, FOIA Operations

The Department of Health and Human Services made major cuts to teams across its agencies that handle communications, media relations, and Freedom of Information Act requests as part of mass layoffs Tuesday, a move that workers say will impair the department’s ability to relay critical health information to the public and run counter to secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vow to promote “radical transparency.” (Chen, Lawrence and Cueto, 4/1)

Stat: PRAMS Maternal Mortality Database In Limbo As CDC Staff Placed On Leave

As part of the sweeping layoffs that rocked the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday, the entire staff that oversaw an annual survey to better understand infant and maternal health — and that was considered the gold standard in the field — was placed on administrative leave. (Oza, 4/1)

The Washington Post: Fired Health Workers Were Told To Contact An Employee. She’s Dead.

Some government health employees who were laid off Tuesday were told to contact Anita Pinder with discrimination complaints. But Pinder, who was the director at the Office of Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, died last year. The inclusion of Pinder’s name in reduction-in-force notices reflects the chaos of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to shed federal workers and was a gut punch to employees who knew her, said Karen Shields, who worked with Pinder. (Weber, 4/1)

The New York Times: With Painful Layoffs Ahead, Agencies Push Incentives To Quit

At least six federal agencies have in recent days extended a “deferred resignation” offer that was originally pitched to government workers in January as a one-time opportunity that would allow employees to resign but continue to be paid for a period of time. The latest offer was sent to employees at the Departments of Agriculture, Defense, Energy, Housing and Urban Development and Transportation, as well as the General Services Administration, according to emails received by workers at those agencies reviewed by The New York Times. Employees at those agencies have to make their decisions between Monday, April 7, and April 11, depending on the agency, the emails said. (Sullivan, 4/1)

MedPage Today: Musk, DOGE Created New HHS Org Chart

Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team created the new org chart for HHS, said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during an interview on News Nation. The HHS secretary said when he arrived at the department, the org chart was "incomprehensible," and Musk "came in for the first time with a real org chart for the agency." Kennedy's statements were confirmed during a Fox News interview with Musk and the DOGE team. DOGE member Anthony Armstrong -- a former Morgan Stanley banker who is now a senior advisor to the Office of Personnel Management -- outlined the team's approach to agency reorganizations. "We literally go in -- and this is mostly at night and over weekends -- with the secretaries of those agencies, and their senior staff, and we're going line by line in the employee org charts ... from the bottom up, talking about every function," Armstrong said. (Fiore, 4/1)

Politico: The Health Industry Is Starting To Express Alarm About RFK Jr.

Drugmakers made a calculated risk during HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation process in choosing not to publicly criticize a nominee who called their products dangerous. They’re starting to reconsider. After the firing of thousands of Department of Health and Human Services employees on Tuesday, industry trade groups that have mostly sought to curry favor with the new administration began to express alarm. “While we support improving FDA efficiency to deliver more affordable generic and biosimilar medicines to patients faster, many of the reported cuts appear to do the opposite,” said John Murphy, CEO of the Association for Accessible Medicines, which represents generic drugmakers. (Lim, 4/1)

FEDERAL FUNDING

AP: States Sue Trump Administration For Rescinding Billions In Health Funding

A coalition of states sued the Trump administration on Tuesday over its decision to cut $11 billion in federal funds that go toward COVID-19 initiatives and various public health projects across the country. Attorneys general and other officials from 23 states sued in federal court in Rhode Island. They include New York Attorney General Letitia James and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, as well as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the District of Columbia. The lawsuit argues the cuts are illegal, and that the federal government did not provide “rational basis” or facts to support the cuts. (Bose and Whitehurst, 4/1)

The Washington Post: Rural Internet Program On Hold As Musk’s Satellites Get New Consideration

Chris Disher, the co-owner of a rural internet provider in Louisiana, is ready to start digging to get fast and reliable internet to some of the estimated 450,000 households and small businesses in the state that don’t have it. His company, Cajun Broadband, was awarded $33 million in January under a Biden administration plan to do just that. But the money isn’t flowing while the Trump administration revamps the program and opens it up more to satellite internet, including Elon Musk’s Starlink. Now Disher is worried that a long-promised push for rural access will be upended, leaving Louisianans desperate for internet waiting. (Mark, 4/1)

CANADIAN TARIFFS

CIDRAP: Analysis: Tariffs On Canadian Drugs Will Strain US Supply Chain

President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs on Canadian pharmaceuticals are expected to increase costs in the United States and strain drug supply chains, according to an analysis published yesterday in JAMA. [On April 2], pharmaceuticals will no longer be exempt from the Trump administration's 25% tariff on goods produced in Canada. (Soucheray, 4/1)

CNN: Canada Warns Trump On Tariffs: Retaliation Is Coming April 2

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told President Donald Trump Friday that his nation will retaliate against the United States with tariffs of its own if Trump presses forward with his promised levies – potentially escalating what is already developing into an ugly and damaging trade war. Trump responded that he’s open to deals – but potentially after his tariffs go into effect. The leaders of the bordering nations spoke Friday before the White House’s expected tariffs go into place April 2 – a day Trump has been calling America’s “Liberation Day.” (Saltman, Klein and Goldman, 3/29)

USA Today: Trump Tariff Rebuke: GOP Senators To Join Dems In Opposing Canada Plan

In what would be a rebuke to President Donald Trump, a Senate resolution to end the emergency declaration enabling tariffs against Canada is likely to have enough Republican votes to pass the chamber, according to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky. Paul is co-sponsoring the resolution with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, who wants to force GOP lawmakers to go on the record on the policy. Trump implemented the emergency declaration in February to put tariffs on Canada for not going far enough to stop fentanyl from crossing into the United States. (Bacon, Beggin, Chambers, Jansen and Ortiz, 4/1)

Fortune Well: Mark Cuban Warns Trump’s Tariffs Mean His Cost Plus Drugs ‘Won’t Have A Choice’ But To Raise Prices For Consumers

During an interview on the Somebody’s Gotta Win With Tara Palmeri podcast, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban warned that the drug company he cofounded, Cost Plus Drugs, would be forced to raise its prices in response to a tariff on goods imported from India. “We won’t have a choice,” Cuban said. (Freedman, 4/1)

ON CAPITOL HILL

MedPage Today: Cybersecurity Threats Remain A Problem For Older Medical Devices, House Members Say

Tuesday's house hearing on medical device cybersecurity included discussions on how hospitals and other providers can keep up with cyber threats as well as what the effect of Tuesday's massive layoffs at FDA and other HHS divisions will mean for cybersecurity safeguards. There are a broad range of medical devices that may be vulnerable to cybersecurity breaches, said Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.), chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, at a subcommittee hearing on "Aging Technology, Emerging Threats: Examining Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities in Legacy Medical Devices." (Frieden, 4/1)

The 19th: House GOP Leaders Fail To Kill Proxy Voting Push For New Parents In Congress

The U.S. House on Tuesday rebuked House Republican leadership, voting down a measure that would have blocked a bipartisan effort to make serving in Congress easier for new parents. (Panetta, 4/1)

The Hill: House Democrats To Discuss Layoffs With Education Secretary

Education Secretary Linda McMahon is having a meeting with House Democrats Wednesday over their concerns surrounding the layoffs at the Department of Education, which she and President Trump have been vocal about trying to eliminate entirely. Rep. Mark Takano (Calif.) and at least ten other Democratic members will meet with McMahon at 9:30 a.m. local time, according to information obtained by NewsNation, after the number of Education Department employees was cut in half from over 4,000 to a little more than 2,000. (Cochran, 4/2)

The New York Times: Cory Booker Condemns Trump’s Policies In Longest Senate Speech On Record

Senator Cory Booker, his voice still booming after more than a day spent on the Senate floor railing against the Trump administration, on Tuesday night surpassed Strom Thurmond for the longest Senate speech on record, in an act of astonishing stamina that he framed as a call to action. “My voice is inadequate,” Mr. Booker said more than 19 hours into the speech. “My efforts today are inadequate to stop what they’re trying to do. But we the people are powerful.” (Balk, Ives and Bigg, 4/1)

REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH

The New York Times: Liberal Wins Wisconsin Court Race, Despite Musk’s Millions

A liberal candidate for a pivotal seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court overcame $25 million in spending from Elon Musk and defeated her conservative opponent on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported, in a contest that became a kind of referendum on Mr. Musk and his slashing of the federal government. The victory for Judge Susan Crawford, 60, who won a 10-year term, maintains a 4-to-3 majority for liberals on the court, which in coming months is poised to deliver key decisions on abortion and labor rights. (Epstein, 4/2)

AP: Trump Administration Pauses Some Family Planning Grants

The federal government has paused $27.5 million for organizations that provide family planning, contraception, cancer screenings and sexually transmitted infection services as it investigates whether they’re complying with the law. The National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association says 16 organizations received notice Monday that funding is on hold. At least 11 Planned Parenthood Federation of America regional affiliates and all recipients of federal family planning, or Title X, grants in seven states, had funding withheld. (Mulvihill, 4/1)

The New York Times: Trump Aid Cuts End Contraception Access For Millions Of Women

The United States is ending its financial support for family planning programs in developing countries, cutting nearly 50 million women off from access to contraception. This policy change has attracted little attention amid the wholesale dismantling of American foreign aid, but it stands to have enormous implications, including more maternal deaths and an overall increase in poverty. It derails an effort that had brought long-acting contraceptives to women in some of the poorest and most isolated parts of the world in recent years. (Nolen, 4/1)

Roll Call: Supreme Court To Weigh Medicaid Cutoff For Planned Parenthood

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday over South Carolina’s effort to keep Planned Parenthood facilities from receiving Medicaid funding if they perform abortions, part of a dispute that could impact Congress’ ability to mandate coverage in the program. (Macagnone, 4/1)

Wyoming Public Radio: New Wyoming Abortion Law Forces More Patients To Travel To Colorado

Wyoming no longer has a clinic offering procedural abortions. Now, patients are traveling hundreds more miles to neighboring states for care. The women’s health clinic in Casper, Wellspring Health Access, has served patients from across Wyoming, South Dakota, Idaho and 16 other states. A new state law, pushed by abortion opponents, placed strict requirements on the clinic, including getting its physicians admitting privileges at nearby hospitals and making extensive renovations. (Merzbach, 4/1)

HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY

CNBC: DOJ To Seek Death Penalty For Luigi Mangione In CEO Murder Case

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday said she had ordered federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione, who is charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City in December. (Mangan, 4/1)

The New York Times: More Americans Cannot Afford Medical Care: Gallup Poll

Health care remains stubbornly unaffordable for millions of people, according to a new survey released Wednesday that underscores the struggle many people have in paying for a doctor’s visit or a prescription drug — even before any talk of cutting government coverage. In the survey, 11 percent of people said they could not afford medication and care within the past three months, the highest level in the four years the survey has been conducted. More than a third of those surveyed, representing some 91 million adults, said if they were to need medical care, they would not be able to pay for it. (Abelson, 4/2)

Fierce Healthcare: Health Tech Lobbying Orgs Join Forces To Expand Policy Reach

The American Telemedicine Association’s lobbying arm, ATA Action, acquired the Digital Therapeutics Alliance in a bid to beef up its digital health presence and advocate for health technology further upstream in the regulatory process. While ATA Action mainly focuses on extending already-enacted Medicare telehealth flexibilities in Congress and at the agencies, the Digital Therapeutics Alliance has been waging policy battles for payment of novel medical devices that Medicare says it doesn’t have the authority to cover. (Beavins, 4/1)

STATE WATCH

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Atlanta Cosmetic Surgeon, Sued By 10 Patients, Gets License Renewed

The Georgia Composite Medical Board has renewed the license of Atlanta cosmetic surgeon Harvey “Chip” Cole while he battles 10 lawsuits from patients alleging he ruined their faces. Cole’s medical license was renewed in March for another two years, according to his profile on the board’s website. The profile shows Cole, who denies any wrongdoing in the lawsuits, has lost his hospital privileges. (Manins, 4/2)

The Boston Globe: Physician Assistants Rally For Bill To Help Them Ease Primary Care Crunch

Hundreds of current and aspiring physician assistants rallied inside the Massachusetts State House on Tuesday to support a bill that they say would help them ease the state’s primary care workforce shortage. The legislation would remove supervision requirements for physician assistants who have completed 2,000 clinical hours. Under current law, all physician assistants must have a supervising physician on file with the state in order to practice, including prescribing medication and ordering tests. (Halpin, 4/1)

San Francisco Chronicle: Investigation Finds East Bay Medical Center Underpaid Female Employees

A nonprofit medical center with 15 health clinics in Alameda County has agreed to a financial settlement with three female employees after a federal investigation found that it paid them less than a male colleague. Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center will pay the three employees $195,000 in damages following the investigation by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency announced Tuesday. The women will split the settlement money. (Mishanec, 4/1)

Los Angeles Times: County Forms Homeless Agency, Taking Hundreds Of Millions From LAHSA

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to move hundreds of millions of dollars out of the region’s homeless services agency on Tuesday, despite warnings from L.A. Mayor Karen Bass about creating a “massive disruption” in the region’s fight against homelessness. On a 4-0 vote, the supervisors signed off on the strategy to form a new county homelessness department with a budget that would almost immediately exceed $1 billion. By July 2026, the supervisors will move more than $300 million from Measure A, a half-percent sales tax, out of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA, and into the new county agency. (Zahniser and Ellis, 4/1)

North Carolina Health News: In The Wake Of Disasters, Rural Health Could End Up Running On Solar

When Hurricane Helene ripped through western North Carolina, it downed power lines, leaving tens of thousands of residents without electricity for days, even weeks. At Duke Energy’s Marshall Substation in the town of Hot Springs, heavy rains and flooding forced the shutdown of the facility. But Hot Springs was more fortunate than most. In 2023, Duke Energy had installed a microgrid of solar panels and lithium-ion batteries to restore power quickly in case of emergency. (Atwater, 4/2)

The Colorado Sun: Statehouse Democrats Move To Expand Protections For Transgender Coloradans

The Colorado Senate commemorated Transgender Day of Visibility on Monday with a resolution on the chamber floor, but Democrats want to do more than just talk. They’re also proposing new protections for trans people. (Woods, 4/1)

Lake County News-Sun: Waukegan High Individual Tests Positive For Tuberculosis

An Illinois individual at the Brookside campus of Waukegan High School was diagnosed with an active case of tuberculosis (TB) last week while the Waukegan Community Unit School District 60 community was on spring break. The subject is currently isolated from others and undergoing treatment, according to an email from the Lake County Health Department, which notified the district and is working together with it to protect the community. (Sadin, 4/1)

PUBLIC HEALTH

CNN: Phthalates May Affect Newborn Brain Development, Study Finds

Phthalates — the synthetic chemicals used in everyday products for food packaging, personal care, toys and more — have been linked to abnormal neurological development in infants. Now, scientists may have discovered a biological pathway for how this phenomenon could occur. (Rogers, 4/2)

Fox News: New Drug Shown To Fight Treatment-Resistant Ovarian Cancer, Study Finds

A new drug is showing promise in tackling treatment-resistant ovarian cancer. Relacorilant, the drug tested in a phase 3 ROSELLA trial with Corcept Therapeutics in California, was found to improve overall survival and progression of the disease when matched with a chemotherapy drug called nab-paclitaxel. (Stabile, 4/1)

Newsweek: Trendy Ice Baths Change Your Body's Cells, Physiologists Reveal

Taking a trendy ice bath—or, as they are formally known, "cold-water immersion"—actually changes the way your cells operate. This is the conclusion of researchers from the University of Ottawa, Canada, who found that a week of hour-long ice baths was linked to an improvement in cellular tolerance to the cold. "We were amazed to see how quickly the body adapted," said paper author and physiologist Kelli King in a statement. (Randall, 4/1)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription