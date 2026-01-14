First Edition: Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026

KFF HEALTH NEWS ORIGINAL STORIES

KFF Health News: States Race To Launch Rural Health Transformation Plans

Imagine starting the new year with the promise of at least a $147 million payout from the federal government. But there are strings attached. In late December, President Donald Trump’s administration announced how much all 50 states would get under its new Rural Health Transformation Program, assigning them to use the money to fix systemic problems that leave rural Americans without access to good health care. Now, the clock is ticking. (Tribble, Zionts and Rosenfeld, 1/14)

KFF Health News: Vaccines Are Helping Older People More Than We Knew

Let’s be clear: The primary reason to be vaccinated against shingles is that two shots provide at least 90% protection against a painful, blistering disease that a third of Americans will suffer in their lifetimes, one that can cause lingering nerve pain and other nasty long-term consequences. The most important reason for older adults to be vaccinated against the respiratory infection RSV is that their risk of being hospitalized with it declines by almost 70% in the year they get the shot, and by nearly 60% over two years. (Span, 1/14)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

Zach Dyer reads the week’s news: Instead of extending extra Affordable Care Act subsidies that would keep monthly premiums more affordable, some Republicans are pushing health savings accounts. Plus, people seeking cheaper health insurance options outside the ACA marketplaces may find some, but they come with downsides. (1/13)

VACCINES

CIDRAP: RFK Jr. Appoints 2 Vocal Opponents Of Vaccine Use In Pregnancy To Federal Advisory Board

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. today appointed two obstetricians-gynecologists to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Both appointees have a history of questioning vaccine safety in pregnancy, and one has erroneously claimed COVID-19 vaccines caused miscarriages. (Soucheray, 1/13)

Stat: Veronica McNally Dismissed From Federal Vaccine Injury Panel

At least one member of a committee that advises the federal government on its vaccine injury compensation program has had her term prematurely ended, potentially foreshadowing further changes to the federal apparatus that reviews vaccine injuries and compensates patients. (Cirruzzo, 1/13)

The New York Times: Medical Groups Will Try To Block Childhood Vaccine Recommendations

Six leading medical organizations plan to ask the courts to throw out revisions to the childhood vaccination schedule announced last week by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other federal officials. ... The medical groups say those changes are not based on scientific evidence and will be harmful to the public. (Mandavilli, 1/13)

CPR News: Polio Survivor Joins Colorado’s New Pro-Vaccine Group, Created As Federal Guidelines Upended

To really understand how immunization can change your life, Carol Boigon is a good person to talk to. “Every summer everybody got sick,” said Boigon, a Denver resident. “One summer it was my turn, not just to get sick but to get disabled from it.” It is polio, a highly contagious viral disease that attacks the nervous system, often causing partial or full paralysis. Boigon, a former Denver city council member, grew up in the 50s in Detroit, where polio was spreading in her neighborhood. “The whole block was sick and some of us got crippled. And that was just the way it was,” she said. (Daley, 1/14)

CANCER

NBC News: A New Milestone In The Cancer Fight: 7 In 10 Patients Now Survive Five-Plus Years

The U.S. has reached a watershed moment in the fight against cancer: Seven in 10 people now survive five years or more after diagnosis, according to the latest annual report from the American Cancer Society. That’s a big improvement since the 1970s, when only half of those diagnosed lived at least five years. In the mid-1990s, the rate was 63%. (Bendix, 1/13)

AFFORDABLE CARE ACT

The Hill: Bipartisan Senators Struggle With ObamaCare Subsidies Compromise

The timeline is slipping for a bipartisan group of senators to release a compromise to revive the expired enhanced ObamaCare subsidies, according to one of the lead negotiators. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) told reporters Tuesday that lawmakers are looking at a deadline of the end of January to have a legislative framework ready. Moreno had previously said lawmakers would have text of a bipartisan deal as early as this week. Moreno said abortion remains the main holdup, a sign that negotiators have not been able to agree on what has been the thorniest issue in the entire process. (Weixel, 1/13)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Breaks ACA Health Insurance Open Enrollment Record

More Texans have signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace compared to last year — despite the expiration of federal subsidies to lower the costs of premiums. (Birenbaum and Keemahill, 1/13)

Modern Healthcare: States Extend ACA Deadlines As Enrollment Lags

Health insurance exchange users in a handful of states will have a little more time to choose plans this open enrollment period. The state-based Affordable Care Act of 2010 marketplaces in Connecticut, Illinois and Pennsylvania have extended their deadlines so far. The final day to sign up remains Jan. 15 in the vast majority of states. A few state exchanges were already scheduled to remain open until later in the month, while enrollments closed on Your Health Idaho Dec. 15. (Tepper, 1/13)

MedPage Today: Experts Alarmed By USPSTF Work Slowdown

Public health advocates are expressing alarm at the work slowdown happening at the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). "I'm deeply concerned about the hobbling of the USPSTF," Miranda Yaver, PhD, coordinating committee member at Defend Public Health, said in a phone interview. "The Affordable Care Act [ACA] requires ... that private health insurers cover with no cost-sharing preventive services that are recommended by this body, and if they're not meeting and they're not producing clinical recommendations, which they do on an annual basis, then that's going to mean that there are fundamental issues of access to care in this country." (Frieden, 1/13)

Axios: Working Families Spend Nearly $4,000 Annually On Health Care

The typical U.S. working family spends nearly $4,000 per year on health care, including their share of insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs, according to a new analysis by the Center for Economic and Policy Research. (Owens, 1/14)

MORE FROM CAPITOL HILL

The 19th: Senate Moves To Let Victims Of Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Sue For Damages

On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously passed a bill that would allow victims to sue the creators of nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfakes for a minimum of $150,000. (Mithani, 1/13)

FUNDING AND RESEARCH CUTS

Bloomberg: US HHS Reverses Deep Cuts To CDC Safety Research Agency Niosh

The Trump Administration is reversing its deep staffing cuts to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, reinstating hundreds of employees. Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon confirmed the reversal in an email Tuesday. Niosh conducts or funds most research into US workplace health and safety. (Eidelson, 1/13)

Politico: Lawsuit Dismissed After Trump Admin Quietly Restored Tens Of Millions To Planned Parenthood

The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday dropped its lawsuit against the Trump administration over tens of millions in Title X family planning funds that federal officials had withheld from Planned Parenthood and some other health clinics since last spring, after HHS quietly released the money in December. Though the Trump administration is still defending in court far bigger federal cuts to Planned Parenthood that Congress approved last summer, the release of the Title X funds gives the clinics a crucial lifeline. It is also likely to inflame existing tensions between the administration and anti-abortion conservatives who will rally in Washington later this month for the annual March for Life. (Ollstein, 1/13)

Axios: Inside Trump's $11 Billion Health Plan To Replace "Neo-Colonial" USAID

The Trump administration is launching an unprecedented, $11 billion soft-power effort to remake foreign health assistance after its controversial decision to gut USAID. (Caputo, 1/14)

MORE ON THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Minnesota Public Radio: ICE Agents At Twin Cities Hospitals Alarm Medical Staff

Health care workers in the Twin Cities report that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are entering hospitals with detained individuals, sometimes with warrants and sometimes without, and they are frequently present during patient care. (Zurek, 1/14)

AP: EPA Proposes Limits For States And Tribes To Block Major Infrastructure Projects

The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed limiting states’ and Native American tribes’ power to wield the Clean Water Act to block major projects like natural gas pipelines, advancing the Trump administration’s goal of accelerating the construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure and data centers. The agency said new constraints on local water quality reviews for federally regulated projects will still allow states to protect their environment while preventing unnecessary delays. Successive administrations have seesawed on the scope of states’ power. (Phillis, 1/13)

CNN: Havana Syndrome: Pentagon Bought Device Through Undercover Operation Some Investigators Suspect Is Linked To A Series Of Mysterious Ailments

The Defense Department has spent more than a year testing a device purchased in an undercover operation that some investigators think could be the cause of a series of mysterious ailments impacting US spies, diplomats and troops that are colloquially known as Havana Syndrome, according to four sources briefed on the matter. (Lillis, Bertrand, Alvarez, Sclutto and Cohen, 1/13)

LGBTQ+ HEALTH

St. Louis Public Radio: Missouri Supreme Court Upholds Ban On Minor Transgender Care

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously upheld a ban on gender transition surgeries, cross-sex hormones and other gender-affirming care for minors. (Fentem, 1/13)

The Washington Post: Supreme Court Appears Skeptical Of Arguments Against Bans Of Trans Athletes

The justices heard arguments on whether bans in two states on trans athletes competing in women’s sports violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause. (Mark, 1/13)

MEDICARE AND MEDICAID

Modern Healthcare: CMS' New Medicare Pay Models Leave Providers With More Questions

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has thrown a lot of new payment models at providers and value-based care organizations since President Donald Trump returned to the White House a year ago. The agency’s Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation rolled out a slew of demonstrations in 2025, including a half a dozen in December alone. The healthcare sector is sorting through what it all adds up to as CMS strives to fulfill the agenda it announced last May. (Early, 1/13)

Stat: How Much Medicare Stands To Pay For FDA Breakthrough Devices

The Food and Drug Administration’s breakthrough device program continues to expand at a breakneck pace. Established to grease the wheels of regulatory conversation and submission for innovative devices that promise to help patients with debilitating disease, the FDA has stamped 1,176 products with the breakthrough label — and so far authorized 160 of them to enter the market. (Palmer, 1/14)

North Carolina Health News: NC Faces Tight Deadline, High Costs With Medicaid Requirement

North Carolina has less than a year to implement a federal rule requiring “able-bodied” Medicaid participants to prove they are working, volunteering or attending school for at least 80 hours a month. (Baxley, 1/14)

Modern Healthcare: Medicaid Cuts Create Opportunities For Cityblock Health, Fortuna

A growing sect of digital health companies see opportunity in helping providers navigate upcoming Medicaid funding cuts. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act that was signed into law last July includes more than $900 billion in federal funding cuts for Medicaid. There are also additional Medicaid reimbursement rate decreases happening in Idaho, North Carolina and elsewhere. These funding cuts are opening the door for digital health companies that work with Medicaid providers and health plans. (Famakinwa, 1/13)

HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY

AP: Hospital And Nurses Fail To Negotiate During Second Day Of NYC Nursing Strike

Hospital officials and union leaders traded barbs Tuesday, but failed to return to the bargaining table on the second day of New York City’s biggest nursing strike in decades. The union accused one hospital, Mount Sinai, of illegally firing three nurses, though the medical center claimed the individuals had sabotaged emergency preparedness drills. Another hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, criticized what it described as the union’s “reckless demands” and “troubling proposals” in contract talks. (Marcelo and Frederick, 1/13)

Stat: Epic Sues Health Information Network Over Nearly 300,000 Illegally Accessed Records

Epic Systems, the company behind the largest electronic health records system in medicine, is suing health information network Health Gorilla and several of Health Gorilla’s clients over improperly accessing nearly 300,000 patient records managed by Epic. (Trang, 1/13)

The Wall Street Journal: Why Healthcare’s Stock-Market Winners And Losers Could Soon Trade Places

For the past few years, as Americans poured back into doctors’ offices and operating rooms, U.S. healthcare split into clear winners and losers. Hospitals and other providers—businesses that make money on volume—thrived. Insurers, which bear the risk of paying for that care, didn’t. (Wainer, 1/13)

PHARMA AND TECH

Axios: FDA Asks For Removal Of Suicide Warnings On GLP-1 Drugs

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday told Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to remove warnings about the risk of suicidal thoughts and behavior from the labels of their blockbuster GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. (Bettelheim, 1/14)

Fox News: Blood Test Detects Crohn's Disease Years Before Symptoms Appear In Study

A simple blood test may detect Crohn’s disease years before symptoms appear, according to a new study reported by SWNS. Canadian researchers say the discovery could enable earlier diagnosis and potential prevention of the chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). (Quill, 1/13)

The Washington Post: Prenuvo’s Full Body MRI Missed Signs Of A Catastrophic Stroke, Lawsuit Says

Prenuvo promotes full body MRI scans to detect hazardous conditions early. But medical associations say they may cause unnecessary alarm or a false sense of security. (Whoriskey, 1/13)

STATE WATCH

The New York Times: New York Punishes 12-Year-Olds With Solitary Confinement, Lawsuit Claims

The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in Manhattan, claims that state officials use solitary confinement for minor misbehavior and as a way to mitigate low staffing. (Meko, 1/13)

The CT Mirror: Errors Led To Deaths Of Two Men Prescribed Methadone In Prison

An investigation by the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released Monday found that “significant medical errors” were made when prescribing methadone to Ronald Johnson and Tyler Cole, two young men who died from the combined effects of methadone and other prescribed medications while incarcerated at Garner Correctional Institution. (Otte, 1/13)

AP: Louisiana Seeks To Extradite A California Abortion Doctor

Louisiana pushed Tuesday to extradite a California doctor accused of mailing abortion pills, setting up a likely test of laws designed to protect telehealth providers who ship abortion pills nationwide. This is the second time Louisiana has pursued an out-of-state doctor under its abortion restrictions, with Republican Gov. Jeff Landry saying on social media that he wants to bring the abortion provider “to justice.” The two criminal cases pit Louisiana, which has some of the strictest abortion laws in the country, against jurisdictions that have enacted what are known as shield laws for providers who facilitate abortions from afar in states with bans. (Cline, 1/13)

The New York Times: Scott Adams, Creator Of The Satirical ‘Dilbert’ Comic Strip, Dies At 68

In November, he wrote on the social media platform X that his health was “declining fast,” and that his insurer had not scheduled a time to administer a cancer drug, Pluvicto, which it had approved. He asked for help from President Trump. “On it!” the president responded on his social media outlet, Truth Social. Mr. Adams later confirmed on social media that he would be getting the drug but that its use had to be postponed because of scheduled radiation treatment. (Sandomir, 1/13)

OUTBREAKS AND HEALTH THREATS

San Francisco Chronicle: Flu Hospitalizations Rising In California, Officials Warn

Flu hospitalizations are increasing across California, with projections showing further rises in the coming weeks, state officials warned Tuesday — though forecasts indicate this flu season may not be as bad as last year’s, which was one of the worst in at least a decade. “We are seeing increasing flu cases and (hospital) admissions in California,” State Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan said Tuesday during a briefing with medical professionals. “It is not too late to recommend and administer flu vaccines for this season for anyone 6 months and older.” (Ho, 1/13)

ABC News: South Carolina Reports 124 New Measles Cases As Outbreak Grows

At least 124 new measles cases have been reported in South Carolina since last Friday, health officials said. This brings the total number of cases in the outbreak to 434. There are currently over 400 people in quarantine. South Carolina has been facing a measles outbreak since early October, with the majority of cases in Spartanburg County, which borders North Carolina. (Kekatos, 1/13)

The Hill: Norovirus Outbreak Hits Cruise Ship In Florida, CDC Reports

A cruise ship that departed Florida has been hit by a norovirus outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reported that 94 people fell ill on the Holland America Line cruise ship Rotterdam during its voyage between Dec. 28, 2025, and Jan. 9. Those affected by the norovirus outbreak showed the typical symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea. (Rodriguez, 1/13)

LIFESTYLE AND HEALTH

MedPage Today: Diabetes Risk Factors Cluster In Families

Diabetes risk factors frequently emerged in more than one member of the same household, an observational study showed. In a cohort of adults with prediabetes, 75.9% of multi-resident households had at least one additional household member with diabetes risk factors, Tainayah Thomas, PhD, MPH, of Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues reported in JAMA Network Open. (Monaco, 1/13)

NBC News: Want To Live Longer? Making Small Changes Might Be Enough, Two Large Studies Find

If your goal is to be healthier in 2026, you don’t have to overhaul your habits, follow a strict diet or spend hours at the gym. Taking baby steps to collectively improve three of the most important behaviors — sleep, exercise and nutrition — may not only boost health but also lengthen your life, new research shows. The changes could be as basic as a few extra minutes of sleep per night, plus a few more vegetables or grains and a few extra minutes of exercise per day. (Leake, 1/13)

The Hill: Modern Warrior Recall: Supplement Recalled Over Risk Of 'Life-Threatening Events'

A dietary supplement meant to improve brain function and boost one’s metabolism is under recall after it was found to contain an ingredient that can cause “life-threatening events,” according to a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) news release. Phoenix-based Modern Warrior is recalling all lots of its Modern Warrior Ready supplement over the presence of undeclared ingredients such as tianeptine, 1,4-DMAA and aniracetam. (Tanner, 1/13)

