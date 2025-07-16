First Edition: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF HEALTH NEWS ORIGINAL STORIES

KFF Health News: A Million Veterans Gave DNA To Aid Health Research. Scientists Worry The Data Will Be Wasted

One of the world’s biggest genetic databases comprises DNA data donated over the years by more than a million retired military service members. It’s part of a project run by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The initiative, dubbed the Million Veteran Program, is a “crown jewel of the country,” said David Shulkin, a physician who served as VA secretary during the first Trump administration. Data from the project has contributed to research on the genetics of anxiety and peripheral artery disease, for instance, and has resulted in hundreds of published papers. (Tahir, 7/16)

KFF Health News: Lost In Translation: Interpreter Cutbacks Could Put Patient Lives On The Line

Patients need to communicate clearly with their health care provider. But that’s getting more difficult for those in the U.S. who don’t speak English. Budget cuts by the Trump administration have left some providers scrambling to keep qualified medical interpreters. And an executive order designating English the official language of the United States has created confusion among providers about what services should be offered. (Sánchez, 7/16)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

Zach Dyer reads the week’s news: Federal funding cuts have left some of the nation’s most popular beaches without lifeguards this summer, and new research shows vaccines are good at keeping older adults out of the hospital. ... Katheryn Houghton reads the week’s news: The Trump administration is cutting some programs intended to prevent gun violence, and seniors who don’t sign up for Medicare at age 65 can be on the hook for medical bills, even if they still have health insurance through work. (Cook, 7/15)

MEDICAID AND MEDICARE

Modern Healthcare: Congress' To-Do List: Medicare Advantage, Telehealth, Doctor Pay

While President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” did a whole lot the healthcare sector opposes, it also failed to deal with a plethora of more mundane health legislation lawmakers must finalize as soon as this fall. Authorizations or funding for matters such as community health centers, telehealth and hospital-at-home are due to expire when the fiscal year ends Sept. 30 or when the calendar year ends. The latter category includes enhanced subsidies for health insurance exchange plans. (McAuliff, 7/15)

The New York Times: Trump Administration Will Limit Medicare Spending On Pricey Bandages

Medicare plans to slash payments for expensive and untested skin bandages that have cost the federal government billions of dollars, the Trump administration announced Monday. The new proposed limit is an about-face for the administration, which twice delayed Biden-era rules to reduce spending on the bandages, known as skin substitutes. President Trump, who previously defended the payments on social media, received a large campaign donation last year from a leading bandage seller. (Kliff and Thomas, 7/15)

The 19th: LGBTQ+ Americans Face A Medicaid Coverage Cliff With Trump's New Law

Millions of Americans are expected to lose health care coverage through President Donald Trump’s “one big, beautiful” tax and spending law — and LGBTQ+ Americans, who rely heavily on social services due to high rates of poverty and disability, are among those who will be most impacted. Experts say that widespread loss of health care, coupled with rising discrimination and fewer workplace protections, will create a worst-case scenario for LGBTQ+ rights. (Rummler, 7/15)

Modern Healthcare: How Cuts To Provider Taxes That Fund Medicaid May Hit Hospitals

Providers face a widening gulf between Medicaid pay rates and those of other payers, and are scrambling to determine what it means for their bottom line. Steep Medicaid cuts in the law President Donald Trump signed July 4 have dominated conversations among providers and industry groups, particularly the fate of supplemental payment programs such as state-directed payments and provider taxes. Providers are getting a clearer look into what recent cuts in the funding they use to cover care costs means financially and operationally. (Hudson, 7/15)

Modern Healthcare: Telehealth Services See Unexpected Wins Under New Tax Law

One sector in healthcare is embracing the sweeping policy changes from President Donald Trump’s signature tax law. The legislation, which was signed into law earlier this month, delivers a series of potential wins for digital health companies. While hospitals and insurers are criticizing the cuts to Medicaid enrollment, telehealth companies are quietly celebrating its wins under the law. Plans and employers can offer patients with health savings accounts tied to high-deductible health plans discounted telehealth services. (Turner, 7/15)

CAPITOL WATCH

NPR: Trump Team Withholds $140 Million Budgeted For Fentanyl Fight

The Trump administration has delayed and may cancel roughly $140 million in grants to fund fentanyl overdose response efforts, according to four staff members with close knowledge of the process at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The staffers shared detailed information with NPR about the funding disruption and potential cuts on the condition of anonymity, saying they don't have permission to speak publicly about their concerns and feared retribution from the Trump administration if identified. (Mann, 7/16)

The New York Times: Trump Official Accused PEPFAR Of Funding Abortions In Russia. It Wasn’t True

It was a startling, almost unbelievable, allegation. It turned out to be untrue. On June 25, Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, told a Senate committee that the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, known as PEPFAR, had spent $9.3 million “to advise Russian doctors on how to perform abortions and gender analysis.” His statements had immediate consequences for the committee’s vote and had the potential to create long-term damage to PEPFAR, a program that has long had bipartisan support and has been estimated to have saved 26 million lives since President George W. Bush started it in 2003. (Mandavilli, 7/15)

The Hill: White House Agrees To Exempt PEPFAR From Rescissions

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought told reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans on Tuesday that the White House is on board with a substitute amendment to the rescissions package that would exempt PEPFAR, the global anti-AIDS initiative from cuts. Vought said that the president could accept the substitute amendment to exempt the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, an initiative George W. Bush launched in 2003, from rescissions. (Bolton, 7/15)

Bloomberg: Ex-Pfizer Doctor Tells Congress He Didn’t Delay Covid Shot Data

A former Pfizer Inc. scientist denied an allegation made by House Republicans that he conspired to delay the release of Covid shot data to hurt Donald Trump’s 2020 election prospects, the latest twist in a dispute that demonstrates how vaccines are increasingly becoming a political flashpoint. Philip Dormitzer, a former top official at Pfizer, said the idea that he and his colleagues sought to prevent Trump from winning reelection is a “false conspiracy theory,” according to a letter to the House Judiciary Committee obtained by Bloomberg. (Garde, 7/15)

Bloomberg: Reinstated CDC Officials Have ‘No Clue’ Why They Were Brought Back

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials who were laid off and subsequently reinstated have “no clue” why, said Paul Schramm, chief of the agency’s climate and health program. “I wish I knew,” he said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Green Festival in Seattle. “We don’t know. There doesn’t seem to be a rhyme or reason to it.” Schramm and climate and health program workers were among roughly 400 CDC employees who, after being fired in April, were subsequently brought back about a month ago. (Court, 7/15)

The Washington Post: NIH Leader Fired Amid Probe Over Using Contract To Hire Spouse, Officials Say

A senior National Institutes of Health leader was fired Monday amid an investigation into a contract on autism and other topics that could have benefited his spouse, according to three officials familiar with the incident who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. A $3.3 million NIH contract to a Louisiana company, Argo Chasing, named Trish Duffy Schnabel, the wife of the NIH’s chief operating officer on its list of staff, according to the officials. (Johnson, Natanson and Diamond, 7/15)

PUBLIC HEALTH

Bloomberg: More Efficient Health Spending Could Boost Global Life Expectancy, Study Says

Americans could gain more than six years of healthy life if the US made better use of its world-leading health spending, according to a new global study. The research found that people around the world could live an average of 3.3 more years if countries got better returns on their health budgets. Global inefficiencies declined steadily from 1995 to 2019 — until Covid-19 disrupted progress, according to the study, published Tuesday in The Lancet Global Health. (Kan, 7/15)

The Hill: Measles, Rubella And Polio: Diseases That Could Spike With Declining US Vaccine Rates

With outbreaks of previously eradicated measles leading the news for months, more epidemics may be in store for the U.S. As vaccination rates among children continue to plummet, concerns are rising over the potential for infectious diseases to spread rampantly in the coming years and decades. Research published in the medical journal JAMA suggests a continued decline could lead to millions of infections from diseases currently considered under control or eradicated. (Kaplan, 7/15)

Politico: Why RFK Jr. Wants Canada To Pardon 400 Ostriches

The fate of nearly 400 Canadian ostriches, which Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is trying to save, now rests with federal justices in Ottawa. As the controversial case makes its way through court, members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, right-wing influencers and a Republican megadonor are urging the Liberal government to spare the ostriches that were exposed to bird flu. (Djuric, 7/15)

CBS News: Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria In Florida Waters: Vibrio Cases Decline, But Danger Persists, Data Show

Four people in Florida have died this year from Vibrio vulnificus, a rare flesh-eating bacterium found in warm, brackish seawater, among 11 confirmed cases, according to state health officials. That number is down from 2024, when infections peaked with 82 cases and 19 deaths. Health officials linked that spike to Hurricane Helene. Since 2016, Florida has recorded 448 cases and 100 deaths tied to the bacteria. (Myers, 7/15)

CBS News: YoCrunch Yogurt Products Recalled Nationwide Due To Potential Presence Of Plastic Pieces

Danone U.S., the maker of YoCrunch, is recalling the yogurt product due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the packaging's dome topper, according to federal health officials. In an alert, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the plastic pieces, which were discovered after reported consumer complaints, could potentially cause a choking response if eaten. (Moniuszko, 7/15)

ABC News: Why Gentle Exercise Like Yoga, Tai Chi And Walking May Help People Sleep Better

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that makes it hard to fall asleep, stay asleep or get restful sleep. It affects nearly 15% of American adults each month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says the generally recommended insomnia treatments include medications, psychological therapy and behavioral modification. Until now, there was insufficient evidence to suggest that exercise and other healthy lifestyle habits might benefit sleep, according to researchers. (Chang, 7/15)

NPR: What The 988 Crisis Line Offers And How It's Used

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — 988 — launched on this day, three years ago. Millions of people have contacted 988 since the line was launched, through calls, texts and the 988 chat box. And a new study led by researchers at NYU and Johns Hopkins University estimates that 1.6% of the U.S. population used the line between July of 2022 and December of 2024 alone. People who call the line seeking support are connected to a local network of crisis centers and a trained crisis counselor. (Kwong, Carlson and Ramirez, 7/16)

SCIENCE AND INNOVATIONS

CIDRAP: 3 Years In, Flu Vaccine R&D Project Reports Substantial Progress

In just 3 years, the Influenza Vaccines Research and Development (R&D) Roadmap Initiative has demonstrated important advancements in vaccine R&D, accomplishing 14% of its high-priority research goals and making progress on another 83%, the group reports in Vaccine. While noting barriers in areas such as immunology and vaccinology, the project team outlines achievements in the pursuit of better vaccines against both seasonal flu and strains with pandemic potential— both critical for protecting the nation and the world from flu-related death and disability. (Van Beusekom, 7/15)

CIDRAP: High Rate Of Antibiotic Use For Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Found At VA Clinics

A study conducted at Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) outpatient clinics found that antibiotic prescribing for asymptomatic bacteriuria (ASB) is prevalent, researchers reported yesterday in the American Journal of Infection Control. (Dall, 7/15)

The Washington Post: New Generation Of Cancer Blood Tests Gets Federal Funding For Review

For years, it has been one of the most tantalizing ideas in medicine: One day, a simple blood test will detect nascent cancers — allowing doctors to intervene when tumors may be easier to treat. A study published this month in Cancer Discovery found that three years before a handful of cancer patients were diagnosed, some promising tests could detect trace amounts of cancer genetic material floating in their blood, shed by tumors the people didn’t yet know existed. (Johnson, 7/15)

MedPage Today: Fate Of Myeloma Drug's Comeback Now Rests In Hands Of FDA Panel

FDA staff noted that the benefit-risk profile of belantamab mafodotin (Blenrep) in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma remains murky given its checkered history in a briefing document released ahead of a meeting of the agency's outside experts. On Thursday, the FDA will ask the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) to vote on whether the overall benefit-risk profile of belantamab in combination with two different regimens is favorable for this patient population. (Bassett, 7/15)

MedPage Today: This Drug May Safely Treat Psoriasis Exacerbations From Cancer Therapy

Psoriasis flares that came on as a result of immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy for cancer were relieved in all cases treated with apremilast (Otezla), at least for a while, a small study found. Among patients with pre-existing psoriasis who had worsened disease after starting ICI treatment, every one saw partial or complete responses after starting apremilast, according to Nilasha Ghosh, MD, MS, of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, and colleagues. (Gever, 7/15)

MedPage Today: Dogs Successfully Detect Parkinson's Disease

Two early studies suggested that sebum may help identify Parkinson's disease. In the first paper, two dogs trained to distinguish sebum swabs from people with and without Parkinson's disease demonstrated sensitivity of up to 80% and specificity of up to 98%, reported Nicola Rooney, PhD, of the University of Bristol in England, and colleagues in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease. (George, 7/15)

HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY

Fierce Healthcare: Trump 2.0 Backs Digital Health In Proposed Physician Pay Rule

In its first proposed physician fee schedule rule of the second Trump administration, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) indicated that digital health technology, like telehealth and remote monitoring, have a role to play in the administration’s push to treat chronic disease. CMS signaled its commitment to digital health and built upon recent positive indicators to the sector like the health tech request for information and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s pledge to advance the use of wearables in front of the Senate last month. (Beavins, 7/15)

MedPage Today: Doc Groups Say Proposed Medicare Payment Increase Is Inadequate

Some physician groups are unhappy with the proposed changes to the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule for 2026 that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced Monday. The fee schedule update varies depending on whether physicians are participating in an alternative payment model (APM). Physicians who do participate in a qualifying APM receive an increase of $1.24, or 3.83% in the conversion factor used as a multiplier to calculate what Medicare will pay for physician services. Physicians who don't participate in an APM will receive an increase of $1.17, or 3.62%. (Frieden, 7/15)

Stat: Medicare Proposes Pay Cuts For Specialty Physicians In 2026 Rule

Medicare is proposing across-the-board cuts to what Trump administration officials believe are overpriced medical procedures, scans, and tests — a consequential decision designed to even the score between highly paid specialists and primary care doctors. (Herman and Bannow, 7/16)

Stat: Troubled Sun Pharma Plant Fails Yet Another FDA Inspection

A Sun Pharmaceutical plant in India that has been repeatedly cited by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for serious quality control issues failed another inspection last month over concerns the company was not doing enough to prevent medicines from becoming contaminated. (Silverman, 7/15)

STATE WATCH

CIDRAP: Measles Detected In Utah Wastewater Amid New Cases In Other States

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services announced on July 11 that an independent testing program has detected measles in wastewater samples collected on July 7 from the Provo area, suggesting that at least one person in the area was recently was sick and serving as a warning that residents should take precautions. So far, the state’s number of measles cases remains at nine, which included seven from Utah County. (Schnirring, 7/15)

CBS News: Dozens Of Michigan Health Coverage Plans Could See Potential Hikes Of 15% Or More

Many Michigan residents who purchase health insurance directly or through small group plans will notice significant increases for 2026 if proposed rate requests hold up. A report by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services shows that many of the individual plans that are available to Michigan residents will face potential rate hikes of 15% or more. (Wethington, 7/15)

WSHU: Nearly 170K In CT Could Lose HUSKY Coverage Due To New Policy

On a call with fellow Democratic state treasurers, Connecticut Treasurer Erick Russell (D) said on Monday that his state will have to spend more to make up for federal budget cuts. It’s not clear how much “more” means. Connecticut passed its two-year budget in June, but lawmakers are expected back at the Capitol in September for a special session to determine what they plan to spend on Medicaid and food aid. (Ingram, 7/15)

The Washington Post: West Virginia’s Strict Abortion Ban, Mifepristone Limits Upheld By Court

A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday allowed West Virginia to restrict access to mifepristone, the pill used to end pregnancies that has emerged as a focal point of legal battles over abortion. The decision marks the first time a federal appeals court has allowed a state to strictly limit the drug, teeing up a key test of states’ powers to ban medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration. (Ovalle and Somasundaram, 7/15)

CBS News: Chicago's Rush University Medical Center Pausing Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

Rush University Medical Center in Chicago is pausing providing gender-affirming care to new patients who are minors, a spokesperson said Tuesday. The spokesperson said Rush's decision was made in collaboration with clinical leaders. ... The hospital will continue to provide mental health, behavioral health and social services for gender care patients of every age, and said gender-affirming care – both hormonal and surgical – for patients over the age of 18 is not affected by the change. (Tenenbaum, 7/15)

CBS News: Twin Cities, Duluth Nurses Ratify New Contract Addressing Staffing, Wage Increases

Thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to ratify a new contract after months of bargaining. The Minnesota Nurses Association, which represents 15,000 nurses across 13 hospitals, says the new contract addresses staffing, workplace safety and fair wages. Twin Cities nurses will see a 10% raise over three years and Duluth-area nurses will see a 9.75% raise over three years. The ratification puts and end to four months of negotiations, during which time thousands of nurses worked without a contract and the union voted to authorize an unfair labor practices strike. (Nace, 7/15)

