HHS Aggressively Rolling Out AI, Data Show, But Transparency Is Missing
A year into President Trump’s revamped federal AI plans, new data show that while the Department of Health and Human Services' use of AI tools is up by 64%, only two of the 467 use cases identify adverse impacts, appeal processes, and incorporate feedback from users and the public, achieving "high-impact" status. Both are in the pre-deployment phase.
Stat:
New Data Shows How HHS Is Implementing Trump AI Mandates
The Department of Health and Human Services is rapidly acquiring and integrating artificial intelligence tools, according to recently released data from the agency’s technology office. (Trang, 2/3)
Stat:
AI Could Soon Renew Prescriptions Without Clinicians. Should FDA Ensure It's Safe?
Utah’s recent announcement that it was partnering with a health tech startup that will use artificial intelligence to renew drug prescriptions may offer a glimpse of the futuristic version of AI medicine that’s long been foretold by technologists and venture capitalists. (Aguilar, 2/3)
Politico:
AI Chatbots Are Not Your Friends, Experts Warn
Millions of people are forming emotional bonds with artificial intelligence chatbots — a problem that politicians need to take seriously, according to top scientists. The warning of a rise in AI bots designed to develop a relationship with users comes in an assessment released Tuesday on the progress and risks of artificial intelligence. (Haeck, 2/3)
More health care industry developments —
Modern Healthcare:
Carbon Health Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Carbon Health, a virtual primary care provider, has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Carbon Health announced Monday that it has entered a restructuring agreement with its existing lenders. The move is an effort to recapitalize and potentially create a pathway to new ownership, the company said in a release. (Famakinwa, 2/2)
Modern Healthcare:
CommonSpirit Sells Stake In Tenet's Conifer Health Solutions
CommonSpirit Health will stop using Tenet Healthcare Corp.’s revenue cycle management subsidiary’s services and has sold its stake in the company back to Tenet. CommonSpirit, which owned 23.8% of Conifer Health Solutions, plans to move RCM operations in-house over the next 11 months, according to a Feb. 2 news release. Conifer Health Solutions will continue to provide RCM services through 2026. (DeSilva, 2/2)
WUSF:
Baptist Health Breaks Ground On Hospital In West Broward County
Baptist Health broke ground last week on a new hospital in Sunrise, marking the start of construction on a seven-story facility expected to open in summer 2029 and expand health care access in western Broward County. (Mayer, 2/2)
CIDRAP:
CDC Data Show Decline In Hospital-Related Infections In 2024
A new report released last week by federal health officials shows the rate of patients getting infections in US hospitals fell in 2024, marking a continued decline from COVID pandemic–era highs. The data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) show that most health care–associated infections (HAIs) declined at US acute care hospitals from 2023 to 2024. Among the HAIs that saw significant declines were some of the most serious hospital-related infections, including central line–associated bloodstream infections, which fell by 9%. Catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs) fell by 10%. (Dall, 2/2)
Also —
Stat:
Antitrust Case Challenging Academic Publishers Dismissed By Judge
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by researchers alleging that major publishers of academic research conspired to create a set of illegal and anticompetitive business practices that exploit the scientific workforce. (Wosen, 2/2)