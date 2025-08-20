HHS Authorizes FDA To Use Animal Drugs To Fight Screwworms

Although there are no specific FDA-approved drugs in the U.S. to treat the parasite, the emergency authorization paves the way for the use of animal drug products approved for other purposes or available in other countries. Plus: Legionnaires’ disease, plague, measles, and more.

The Hill: HHS Will Allow Emergency Use Of Animal Drugs In New World Screwworm Fight

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) became authorized Tuesday to allow the use of animal drugs to treat or prevent infestations caused by the New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite that has recently disrupted the cattle industry. A declaration from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will allow the FDA to issue emergency use authorizations for animal drugs to treat the insect. A spokesperson for the HHS did not specify what medicines have been greenlighted to combat the parasite. (O’Connell-Domenech, 8/19)

AP: Fifth Death In New York City Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak

Health officials have uncovered another death in connection with a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in New York City, health officials said. The outbreak in Central Harlem has sickened dozens since it began in late July and the latest death was announced late Monday night. Officials said they had concluded the death of a person with the disease who died before mid-August is associated with the cluster, bringing the death toll in the city to five. Fourteen people were hospitalized as of Monday, according to the health department. (8/19)

Los Angeles Times: California Plague Case Believed To Be Caused By South Lake Tahoe Flea

A South Lake Tahoe resident has tested positive for the plague — yes, the same pest-transmitted disease estimated to have killed 25 million Europeans in the Middle Ages. It is believed that the person contracted the rare and dangerous disease after being bitten by an infected flea while camping in the South Lake Tahoe area, according to El Dorado County health officials. The patient is under the care of a medical professional and recovering at home, health officials said. (Harter, 8/19)

CIDRAP: Officials Track Measles Exposures At Airports In Colorado, Montana

Health officials in Colorado and Montana confirmed new measles cases and warned about potential exposure at airports, one in Denver and the other in Bozeman, Montana. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment yesterday reported a second recent case in Mesa County, home of Grand Junction. The patient is an adult whose vaccination status is unknown who may have had a common exposure with a Mesa County case reported last week. (Schnirring, 8/19)

Also —

NBC News: Walmart Shrimp May Have Been Exposed To Radioactive Material, FDA Says

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that the public should avoid eating certain frozen shrimp sold at Walmart due to concerns that the seafood may have been contaminated with radioactive material. Health officials said in a news release that it is investigating reports of Cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by an Indonesian company, PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati of Indonesia, also known as BMS Food. (Lavietes, 8/19)

CBS News: Fake Labubu Dolls Pose Threat To Kids, Safety Watchdog Says

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Monday issued an "urgent safety warning" that said the phony Labubus "pose a serious risk of choking and death to young children." The fakes, which are sold both as dolls and as small keychains, can fit in a small child's mouth and block their airway, the agency said. Additionally, some of the knockoffs are so poorly made that they can break into small pieces that children could insert in their mouths. The CPSC warned consumers not to buy the fakes and to immediately stop using any of faux dolls they may own. (Cerullo, 8/19)

