Summaries Of The News:
CMS Plans To Remove Noncitizens From Medicaid And CHIP
Meanwhile, Iowa Medicaid work requirements are set to go into effect in January. Also: the impact of Medicaid cuts on Black children; provider reimbursement rate cuts in North Carolina; and more.
MedPage Today:
CMS Announces Plan To Disenroll Noncitizens From Medicaid And CHIP
The Trump administration announced a new initiative Tuesday aimed at getting noncitizens disenrolled from the Medicaid program and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). "CMS will begin providing states with monthly enrollment reports identifying individuals whose citizenship or immigration status could not be confirmed through federal databases," the agency said in a press release. "States are responsible for reviewing cases, verifying the citizenship or immigration status of identified individuals, requesting additional documentation if needed, and taking appropriate actions when necessary, including adjusting coverage or enforcing noncitizen eligibility rules." (Frieden, 8/19)
Radio Iowa:
Governor Says Iowa Medicaid Work Requirements Will Go Into Effect Jan. 1
New federal rules that are to go into effect in 2027 will require some Americans enrolled in an expansion of the Medicaid program to prove they’re working at least 80 hours per month, however the law President Trump signed in July lets states implement the changes earlier. Governor Kim Reynolds said the change will take effect in Iowa on January 1, 2026. “We’ll have to align with what the federal government’s regulations are,” Reynolds told Radio Iowa. (Henderson, 8/19)
Bay Area News Group:
Alameda Health System Confronts ‘Nuclear Option’ Budget After Medicaid Cuts
As the county’s safety net hospital, AHS expects to be disproportionately impacted by Medicaid cuts as 70-80% of its funding comes from federal and state healthcare reimbursements. (Hunter, 8/19)
Politico:
Looming Medicaid Cuts Could Hurt Black Children, Advocates Warn
Advocates are warning the Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump’s tax and spending law will disproportionately harm Black women and children who depend on the program, worsening already disparate health outcomes among Black Americans. Although Black people represent about 14 percent of the U.S. population, they account for more than 20 percent of Medicaid enrollees, according to Pew Research Center — and almost 60 percent of all Black children are enrolled in Medicaid, according to a recent analysis from the NAACP and other advocacy organizations. (Daniels, 8/19)
Becker's Hospital Review:
North Carolina To Cut Medicaid Provider Reimbursement Rates By 3%
North Carolina Medicaid providers will see at least a 3% cut in reimbursement rates beginning Oct. 1, with services like long-term behavioral healthcare, hospital care, nursing homes and physicians seeing 8% to 10% in cuts. The cuts come after state lawmakers passed a stopgap “mini budget” spending plan, which leaves Medicaid with a $319 million shortfall, despite allocating $600 million for Medicaid oversight fund and rebase. (Ashley, 8/19)
Fierce Healthcare:
Young Medicaid Patients Seeking ED Psych Care Face Boarding
More than 1 in 10 psychiatric emergency department visits by young Medicaid patients lead to boarding, with rates of boarding varying widely from state to state, according to a recent analysis. Boarding, or a delay in the time until an ED patient is given an inpatient bed, has been cited as an increasing issue across the country’s EDs. The longer wait for appropriate care not only imposes a potential physical and emotional toll on patients but can increase the costs of care delivery while increasing stress and personal safety risks for staff. (Muoio, 8/19)
In related news about homeless veterans —
The New York Times:
Trump’s Get-Tough Approach On Homelessness May Sweep Up Veterans
In an executive order issued late last month, President Trump instructed government agencies to stop funding Housing First programs which, the order said, “deprioritize accountability and fail to promote treatment, recovery and self-sufficiency.” Though veterans are not mentioned in the executive order, they are at the heart of the nation’s homelessness crisis. Roughly one in every 11 homeless people is a veteran, according to the government’s annual census, and housing them is a major priority for Congress, which allotted $3.2 billion for that purpose this year. Many who work with homeless veterans said they were blindsided by the president’s new policy. (Barry, 8/19)
In Medicare updates —
Stat:
Elevance Loses Medicare Advantage Star Ratings Lawsuit
A federal judge in Texas struck down Elevance Health’s lawsuit that argued the government unfairly lowered its Medicare Advantage quality ratings — a decision that could cost Elevance $375 million in bonus revenue. (Herman, 8/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Judge Vacates Biden-Era Medicare Advantage Marketing Rule
A federal judge vacated a regulation that would have limited how Medicare Advantage insurance companies can pay for marketing. Judge Reed O’Connor, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Fort Worth, ruled the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services exceeded its statutory authority and violated the Administrative Procedure Act by prohibiting insurance companies from offering marketers volume-based bonuses and other incentives to sell their policies and capping payments for administrative expenses at $100. (Tepper, 8/19)
RFK Jr. Scoffs At Pediatrics Group For Still Encouraging Covid Vaccines
After the American Academy of Pediatrics broke with HHS guidance, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused the group of being in the pocket of pharmaceutical companies. AAP says its guidance is based on science. Vaccine researchers weighed in, saying: "There is no scientific evidence to support the changes that HHS made to covid vaccine recommendations."
Politico:
RFK Jr. Attacks Pediatricians’ Group Over Vaccine Recommendations
The gloves are off in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s feud with American doctors. Hours after the American Academy of Pediatrics, the professional society for doctors who care for children, issued Covid-19 vaccine guidance contradicting that of the health secretary, Kennedy accused the group of engaging in a “pay-to-play scheme to promote commercial ambitions of AAP’s Big Pharma benefactors” in a post on social media platform X. (Friedman, 8/19)
MedPage Today:
No New Evidence To Support HHS Vaccine Changes, 'Shadow' Group Says
A sweeping review by the Vaccine Integrity Project (VIP) suggests no new evidence that would prompt the recent changes to fall COVID vaccine recommendations made by HHS. During a livestreamed meeting, members of the project presented evidence reviews for vaccination against three respiratory viruses in three specific populations: pregnant people, children, and those who are immunocompromised. (Fiore, 8/19)
CIDRAP:
Vaccine Integrity Project Presents Reassuring Data On Vaccines For Upcoming Respiratory Virus Season
Today, the Vaccine Integrity Project of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota presented reassuring data from its comprehensive evidence review on the safety and efficacy of the US influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the upcoming respiratory virus season. CIDRAP is the publisher of CIDRAP News. In April, CIDRAP launched the VIP to gather the latest evidence on vaccine effectiveness and safety for medical societies such as the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to draft and communicate their own guidelines independently. (Van Beusekom, 8/19)
CNBC:
New Study Casts Doubts On RFK Jr.'s Reasons For Gutting Vaccine Panel
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently gutted a key government vaccine panel, saying it was necessary to eliminate what he called “persistent conflicts of interest” on the committee. But new research from the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics appears to challenge that argument. Conflicts on that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel had been at “historic lows for years” before Kennedy restacked it with new members, some of whom are widely known vaccine critics, the researchers found. (Constantino, Coombs and Capoot, 8/19)
KFF Health News:
Kennedy’s Anti-Vaccine Strategy Risks Forcing Shots Off Market, Manufacturers Warn
Dining under palm trees on a patio at Mar-a-Lago in December, President-elect Donald Trump reassured chief executives at pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Pfizer that anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wouldn’t be a radical choice to head the Department of Health and Human Services. “I think he’s going to be much less radical than you would think,” Trump said later that month during a news conference at his Palm Beach, Florida, resort. Eight months have passed, and Kennedy is intensifying his attacks on the vaccine system. (Armour, 8/20)
Also —
Stateline:
Should Pregnant Women Get COVID Vaccines? State Officials Encourage It
Heading into respiratory illness season, states and clinicians are working to encourage pregnant patients to get COVID-19 vaccinations, even though the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services no longer recommends that they should. Along with being older and having an underlying health condition, pregnancy itself is a risk factor. Pregnant women are more vulnerable to developing severe illness from COVID-19. They’re also at high risk for complications, including preterm labor and stillbirth. The vast majority of medical experts say getting the shot is safe and effective — much safer than having the illness. (Hassanein, 8/19)
Rising Health Care Costs For Employers Means Less Coverage For Employees
A report by the Business Group on Health showing health care costs projected to rise 9% in 2026 has caused companies to reevaluate benefits and contracts for the coming year. A survey shows 66% of employers are worried Medicaid and Medicare cuts will mean hospital cost increases for the commercially insured.
Modern Healthcare:
Employer Healthcare Costs To Increase By 9% In 2026: Report
Employers are renegotiating vendor contracts, paring back benefits and implementing new pharmacy models to offset the largest projected rise in healthcare costs in at least a decade. Large companies’ median healthcare costs will grow by an estimated 9% in 2026, up from 8% this year, and the highest increase since at least 2017, according to a report the Business Group on Health published Tuesday. Employers plan to use a variety of strategies to combat rising expenses. Making changes to the health insurance they offer employees could reduce the anticipated increase in costs to 7.6% next year, the report said. (Tepper, 8/19)
Stat:
That AI Scribe Your Doctor Is Using? It May Make Your Bill Go Up
Like any conscientious health policy PhD student, Paige Nong went to the doctor for her free annual well visit. But as she checked in, the person at the front desk said something that made her anxious. “Just so you know, don’t discuss any problems while you’re in the room,” she recalled the receptionist saying. “Because if you do, we’ll change the visit to an office visit and you’ll get charged for it.” (Trang, 8/20)
On robotic surgery and AI —
Modern Healthcare:
Robotic Surgery Heats Up With Clearances And Clinical Trials
From regulatory green lights to clinical trial wins, the pace of developments in robotic surgery is quickening. The global surgical robot market was valued at about $4.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach approximately $7.4 billion by 2030, according to market research firm Grand View Research. The North American market accounted for nearly 50% of that revenue last year, led by the U.S. Four new surgical robots have been introduced this year and major medical technology companies like Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson are making headway with clinical trials. (Dubinsky, 8/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Health, Medical Business To Expand AI Use In 2026: Chase Report
Small- and medium-sized health and medical services businesses in 2026 will use AI more than similar-sized businesses in other industries, according to a report published Wednesday. The report, by Chase for Business, the consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase, analyzed how 600 small- and medium-sized businesses with between $100,000 to $20 million in annual revenue from several industries about their AI plans for next year. (Broderick, 8/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Epic Releases Generative AI Tools For Clinicians, RCM
Epic is releasing generative artificial intelligence tools for clinicians, patients and revenue cycle management functions, CEO Judy Faulkner announced Tuesday. The company is developing native AI charting, called Art for Clinicians, that will use ambient generative AI to create patient summaries, make diagnostic insights and find patients with similar diseases through Epic’s Cosmos platform. The patient-facing generative AI tool, called Emmie, will help patients schedule visits, set their agendas and understand what they need to do after visits. (Perna, 8/19)
The Washington Post:
Mental Health Experts Say ‘AI Psychosis’ Is A Real, Urgent Problem
Hundreds of millions of people chat with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots each week, but there is growing concern that spending hours with the tools can lead some people toward potentially harmful beliefs. Reports of people apparently losing touch with reality after intense use of chatbots have gone viral on social media in recent weeks, with posts labeling them examples of “AI psychosis.” (Tiku and Malhi, 8/19)
In A First, FDA OKs Glucose Monitoring System For Weight Management
The system, from Signos, offers three- and six-month plans ($139 and $129 a month, respectively), and the company will send all of the continuous glucose monitors a patient needs, CNBC reported. Plus: Some veterans are losing insurance coverage for weight loss drugs.
CNBC:
FDA Approves Signos Glucose Monitoring For Weight Loss
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the first-ever glucose monitoring system specifically for weight loss from the startup Signos, establishing a new option for Americans to manage their weight. (Constantino, 8/20)
Stat:
Blood Glucose Sensors: Medical Device Or Wellness Tool?
For years, blood glucose sensors have straddled the line between wellness and medicine. While most continuous glucose monitors are still found on the arms of people with diabetes, helping to dose insulin and catch dangerous overnight dips in glucose, a small batch of companies have quietly been prescribing them off-label, using the data streams to nudge users into habits that promote metabolic health and weight loss. (Palmer, 8/20)
Also —
Military.com:
Pentagon Drops Coverage Of GLP-1 Weight Loss Meds For Medicare-Eligible Retirees
Military retirees and family members on Tricare for Life, and civilians with access to military hospitals and clinics, will lose coverage for weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound starting Aug. 31, according to the Defense Health Agency. Military health officials said earlier this month that Medicare-eligible retirees -- those who use Tricare for Life -- and Defense Department civilians and others with access to military hospitals but who aren't on Tricare will no longer be able to get these popular medications through the DoD health system. (Kime, 8/19)
Stat:
Viking Therapeutics Oral Weight Loss Drug Hits Mark In Mid-Stage Trial
A new oral weight loss drug developed by Viking Therapeutics hit the mark in a mid-stage clinical trial, but the side effect and discontinuation rates have disappointed investors. (DeAngelis, 8/19)
Bloomberg:
WeightWatchers Bets On Community In The GLP-1 Era
At a time when shedding pounds may be just a shot away, WeightWatchers is returning to its roots and its community to chart a new path forward. Fresh off a major restructuring, the 62-year-old grand dame of weight loss is finding its footing in a market that’s more competitive than ever. Drugs like Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly & Co.’s Zepbound help people shed up to 20% of their body weight in months, but offer little in the way of support when it comes to side effects, proper nutrition and insights on what to do when the shots aren’t working. (Muller, 8/19)
The Boston Globe:
As GLP-1s Go Mainstream, Jealousy And Judgment Follow
Aside from the simmering tension over her bangs, and whether they should, or should not, be grown out, Marcia Berry and her hairstylist had a good relationship. Until a third party came between them: GLP-1 drugs. At issue: After gaining 35 pounds thanks to perimenopause and the pandemic, Berry started taking a weight-loss drug. It was a pharmacy-prepared, non-brand version. But when she walked into the MetroWest salon looking slim — at a time when her stylist was scrambling to find the branded GLP-1 drug she needs to manage her diabetes — a chill, and then a ghosting, set in. (Teitell, 8/18)
Newsweek:
Coffee May Hide Secret To Diabetes Management
Compounds found in coffee beans could offer a new way to help people living with diabetes manage their condition. Three compounds in particular have demonstrated significant inhibitory effects on α-glucosidase, a key enzyme in carbohydrate digestion. This could lead to new functional food ingredients targeting type 2 diabetes, according to the study by the Kunming Institute of Botany in China. (Millington, 8/19)
HHS Authorizes FDA To Use Animal Drugs To Fight Screwworms
Although there are no specific FDA-approved drugs in the U.S. to treat the parasite, the emergency authorization paves the way for the use of animal drug products approved for other purposes or available in other countries. Plus: Legionnaires’ disease, plague, measles, and more.
The Hill:
HHS Will Allow Emergency Use Of Animal Drugs In New World Screwworm Fight
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) became authorized Tuesday to allow the use of animal drugs to treat or prevent infestations caused by the New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite that has recently disrupted the cattle industry. A declaration from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will allow the FDA to issue emergency use authorizations for animal drugs to treat the insect. A spokesperson for the HHS did not specify what medicines have been greenlighted to combat the parasite. (O’Connell-Domenech, 8/19)
AP:
Fifth Death In New York City Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak
Health officials have uncovered another death in connection with a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in New York City, health officials said. The outbreak in Central Harlem has sickened dozens since it began in late July and the latest death was announced late Monday night. Officials said they had concluded the death of a person with the disease who died before mid-August is associated with the cluster, bringing the death toll in the city to five. Fourteen people were hospitalized as of Monday, according to the health department. (8/19)
Los Angeles Times:
California Plague Case Believed To Be Caused By South Lake Tahoe Flea
A South Lake Tahoe resident has tested positive for the plague — yes, the same pest-transmitted disease estimated to have killed 25 million Europeans in the Middle Ages. It is believed that the person contracted the rare and dangerous disease after being bitten by an infected flea while camping in the South Lake Tahoe area, according to El Dorado County health officials. The patient is under the care of a medical professional and recovering at home, health officials said. (Harter, 8/19)
CIDRAP:
Officials Track Measles Exposures At Airports In Colorado, Montana
Health officials in Colorado and Montana confirmed new measles cases and warned about potential exposure at airports, one in Denver and the other in Bozeman, Montana. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment yesterday reported a second recent case in Mesa County, home of Grand Junction. The patient is an adult whose vaccination status is unknown who may have had a common exposure with a Mesa County case reported last week. (Schnirring, 8/19)
Also —
NBC News:
Walmart Shrimp May Have Been Exposed To Radioactive Material, FDA Says
The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that the public should avoid eating certain frozen shrimp sold at Walmart due to concerns that the seafood may have been contaminated with radioactive material. Health officials said in a news release that it is investigating reports of Cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by an Indonesian company, PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati of Indonesia, also known as BMS Food. (Lavietes, 8/19)
CBS News:
Fake Labubu Dolls Pose Threat To Kids, Safety Watchdog Says
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Monday issued an "urgent safety warning" that said the phony Labubus "pose a serious risk of choking and death to young children." The fakes, which are sold both as dolls and as small keychains, can fit in a small child's mouth and block their airway, the agency said. Additionally, some of the knockoffs are so poorly made that they can break into small pieces that children could insert in their mouths. The CPSC warned consumers not to buy the fakes and to immediately stop using any of faux dolls they may own. (Cerullo, 8/19)
Kentucky Bans 'Designer Xanax' In Response To Increasing Overdoses
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, announced Monday that bromazolam, aka "Designer Xanax," has been reclassified as a Schedule 1 drug. Other states making news: Connecticut, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Florida, California, and Texas.
The Hill:
Kentucky Fights Back Against Deadly 'Designer Xanax'
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said on Monday that bromazolam, also known as “Designer Xanax,” has received an emergency state designation as a Schedule I controlled substance. As a Schedule I substance, the drug is banned sale in Kentucky, and the move provides law enforcement the ability to make arrests for sales or possession. A release from Beshear’s office said the designation is in response to a growing number of overdose deaths from the drug. Forty-eight overdose deaths were tied to bromazolam in Kentucky in 2024. (Meffert and Martichoux, 8/19)
KFF Health News:
Optum Rx Invokes Open Meetings Law To Fight Kentucky Counties On Opioid Suits
UnitedHealth Group’s multibillion-dollar pharmacy benefit manager, Optum Rx, is suing five Kentucky counties in an attempt to force them out of national opioid litigation against the company. Pharmacy benefit managers, often called PBMs, act as middlemen that negotiate prescription drug prices between drug companies, insurance plans, and pharmacies. Some lawyers and advocates say PBMs helped fuel the overdose crisis by failing to restrict the flow of opioid prescriptions. (Pattani, 8/20)
More health news from across the U.S. —
The CT Mirror:
Chris Murphy Slams Prospect Medical, Private Equity In Hospitals
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., called on Connecticut to take a “hard line” and ban private equity ownership of hospitals, citing deteriorating conditions at three facilities owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, a hospital operator formerly backed by private equity investors. (Golvala, 8/20)
North Carolina Health News:
NC Employers Look To Smaller PBMs Without “Shenanigans”
Some employers and health systems in North Carolina are looking to change how they manage prescription drug benefits for their employees. More employers are considering alternative pharmacy benefit managers — or PBMs — to run the drug benefits in their employees’ health insurance plan. For the past few years, the market has been dominated by three big pharmacy benefit managers: CVS Caremark, Optum Rx and Express Scripts, which together processed nearly 80 percent of all prescription claims in the U.S. in 2024. (Vitaglione, 8/20)
The Oklahoman:
Two Men, Including Suspect, Die After Officer-Involved Shooting At Oklahoma Hospital
Two people are dead after a shooting involving police officers at a hospital in Enid, about 100 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, officers with the Enid Police Department responded to a domestic issue at a residence near E. Walnut Avenue and N. 12th Street in Enid. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, now the lead agency on the case, said that police had identified an adult male suspect who had come to Integris Health Hospital, where officers said they'd found the suspect's vehicle. (Smith, 8/18)
AP:
Minnesota Sues TikTok Over Addictive Algorithms Targeting Youth
Minnesota on Tuesday joined a wave of states suing TikTok, alleging the social media giant preys on young people with addictive algorithms that trap them into becoming compulsive consumers of its short videos. “This isn’t about free speech. I’m sure they’re gonna holler that,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said at a news conference. “It’s actually about deception, manipulation, misrepresentation. This is about a company knowing the dangers, and the dangerous effects of its product, but making and taking no steps to mitigate those harms or inform users of the risks.” (Karnowski, 8/19)
WUSF and Climate Central:
Extreme Heat Increasing Health Risks For Pregnant Floridians
Christina Duarte, 43, is cheerful with long brown hair. She’s glowing at more than six months pregnant with her eighth child. "I have had four during the summertime… I don't know if it's my age or this heat, but it has never felt this hot to me," she said. (Meszaros, 8/20)
KFF Health News:
Planned Parenthood Bets On Redistricting To Push Back Against GOP Funding Cuts
Abortion rights groups are backing California Democrats in the escalating battle to redraw congressional maps, warning that Republicans are rigging seats on the heels of deeply unpopular cuts to safety net health programs and restrictions on reproductive care. And they worry there’s more to come, including a national abortion ban. (Mai-Duc, 8/20)
Also —
MedPage Today:
Why A Texas Doctor Keeps Returning To Gaza
For Mohammed "Adeel" Khaleel, MD, leaving the comforts of suburban Dallas for war-ravaged Gaza has always been an easy decision. The hard part is coming home. "When you leave, you have this overwhelming sense of guilt, because you know that a number of these folks are not going to be here on the next trip around," Khaleel told MedPage Today in a video call from Gaza. (McCreary, 8/19)
Viewpoints: Price Transparency Will Restore Trust In Health Care; Extreme Heat Is Killing Outdoor Workers
Opinion writers tackle these public health issues.
Stat:
Senator Calls For Price Transparency In Health Care
Reducing America’s outrageous health care costs is a top bipartisan priority of this Congress. The Patients Deserve Price Tags Act, a new bipartisan bill I introduced with Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), can reverse runaway health expenditures that are burdening Americans of all backgrounds by requiring actual prices throughout the health care system. (Republican Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, 8/20)
The New York Times:
The New American Inequality: The Cooled Vs. The Cooked
In the hottest regions of the country, such as Texas, where I live, the climate crisis is not only changing our world; it is also dividing it. When the heat spikes during the summer, we morph into a two-party state: the cooled and the cooked. (Jeff Goodell, 8/20)
Stat:
Which AI Can You Trust With Your Mental Health? Labels Could Help
Mental health treatment is expensive and hard to find, so it’s no surprise that people looking for empathy and care are turning to large language models like ChatGPT and Claude. Researchers are exploring and validating tailored artificial intelligence solutions to deliver evidence-based psychotherapies. Just recently, Slingshot AI, an a16z-backed company, launched “Ash,” marketing it as the first public AI-powered therapy service. (Tanzeem Choudhury and Dan Adler, 8/20)
Chicago Tribune:
On Schools, Kids And Mental Health, The Details Matter
America has moved from ignoring mental health to openly embracing it. That’s progress. But a new Illinois law, which makes schools — not parents — the gatekeepers of children’s mental health screenings, crosses a line into new territory, and the details on what exactly happens next are shockingly light. (8/19)