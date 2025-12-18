House OKs GOP Health Care Bill Without Extending ACA Subsidies

The vote was 216-211, but four Republicans have joined with Democrats in trying to force a vote on an extension of the ACA subsidies. Meanwhile, Affordable Care Act exchanges brace for chaos.

Fierce Healthcare: House Passes Healthcare Bill Without Subsidy Extension

The House of Representatives passed a Republican-led package that seeks to address the affordability of healthcare without an extension of the soon-to-expire ACA subsidies. The 216-211 vote averted a last-ditch effort from Democrats and several moderate Republicans to force a vote on a subsidy extension. All Democrats voted against the measure, as did one Republican representative, Thomas Massey of Kentucky, the Hill reported. (Minemyer, 12/17)

The Hill: Moderate GOP Rebels Plot Next Steps On ObamaCare Subsidies With Senators

House GOP moderates on Wednesday privately huddled with a bipartisan group of senators to begin plotting the next steps on extending the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced subsidies. The meeting came after four Republicans broke ranks and signed a Democratic-led discharge petition, pushing it to the 218 signatures required to force a vote on extending the ObamaCare subsidies for three years. (Kochi and Weixel, 12/17)

Politico: Despite A Possible Agreement On ACA Subsidies, Abortion Lurks As A Hurdle

The looming expiration of Obamacare subsidies for tens of millions of Americans has more lawmakers — particularly vulnerable Republicans — sweating the political fallout and ready to compromise. But odds for a deal remain slim, and an unresolved fight over abortion could lower them to zero. (Ollstein and King, 12/17)

Axios: ACA Markets Prepare For Chaos As Subsidy Talks Drag On

Affordable Care Act exchanges could face a new round of administrative upheaval if Congress finds common ground on extending enhanced ACA subsidies next month. Retroactively reinstating the enhanced subsidies after their expiration at year's end would require reprocessing millions of consumers' personal information and setting up special enrollment periods. (Goldman, 12/18)

In related news —

Modern Healthcare: Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Pulls Exchange Plans In Georgia

Georgia has withdrawn Kaiser Foundation Health Plan policies from the state health insurance exchange. “Based on marketplace conditions and existing commitments to group contract holders and enrollees, Kaiser may not have sufficient capacity to provide services to additional individuals or groups if enrollment continues across all of its qualified health plans on the state-based exchange,” Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King (R) wrote in an order to the company on Monday. (Tepper, 12/17)

Modern Healthcare: Variable Copays, Alternative Plans Rise As Employer Costs Climb

Some very big health insurance companies and a bevy of startups are striving to win over employers vexed by rising health benefit costs with new plan designs. Alternative health plans such as variable copayment plans that favor certain in-network providers and individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements, better known as ICHRAs, may appeal to businesses that expect healthcare costs to continue accelerating and are reconsidering their employee benefits. A significant share of employers has adopted these models already. (Tong, 12/17)

KFF Health News: Worried About Health Insurance Costs? There May Be Cheaper Options — But With Trade-Offs

For the millions of Americans who buy Affordable Care Act insurance, there’s still time left to enroll for 2026. But premium increases and the expiration of enhanced tax subsidies have led to larger-than-expected costs. Concerned shoppers, wondering if there’s anything they can do, are consulting insurance brokers or talking to representatives at ACA marketplace call centers. (Appleby, 12/18)

In a speech Wednesday, President Trump discussed health care affordability —

The New York Times: A Bellicose Trump Points Fingers In Defending His Record On The Economy

In an 18-minute address, President Trump said the economy was booming despite the public’s consistent concerns about prices. When he turned to health care, where for years he has promised a comprehensive plan to improve Obamacare, the solution he endorsed was a $2,000, one-time check for all Americans below a yet-undermined income level. They could use it to buy insurance — or not, though the increases in premiums coming in just days would, for many, outstrip that payment many times. (Sanger, 12/18)

The New York Times: Full Transcript Of President Trump’s Speech On The Economy

The president sharply attacked his predecessor while insisting that his own record contained nothing but victories. (12/17)

On the high cost of prescription drugs —

Stat: Next White House Drug Pricing Deals Expected On Friday

Several drugmakers are expected to sign pricing agreements with the Trump administration on Friday, according to four people familiar with the plans, who were not authorized to speak publicly. (Payne, 12/17)

Stat: Employers Drop Obesity Drug Coverage As Cash-Pay Programs Grow

When HCA Healthcare, one of the largest hospital systems in the U.S., recently told employees it would stop covering blockbuster obesity drugs Zepbound and Wegovy next year, it pointed them to an alternative way to get the treatments: Buy them themselves. (Chen, 12/18)

Bloomberg: Cost Of Cancer Treatment Can Be Marked Up 10,000%

Ida Martin’s first chemotherapy treatment at Rush University Medical Center cost her health plan $13,560. When she went down the street to a clinic for her next infusion three weeks later, the price dropped to $134. “Same drug, different prices,” said Martin, a 62-year-old cook with colon cancer. The clinic was even still within the Rush system. “It’s ridiculous.” (Tozzi, Meghjani and Benhamou, 12/17)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription