Hundreds Are Quarantined Amid Measles Outbreak In South Carolina

As of yesterday, South Carolina reported 111 measles cases, with 27 of those reported in less than a week. State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell attributes the rapid increase to holiday gatherings and a low vaccination rate. Also: news from California, Massachusetts, Florida, Indiana, and elsewhere.

NBC News: South Carolina Measles Outbreak Is 'Accelerating,' Driving Hundreds Into Quarantine

The measles outbreak in South Carolina is “accelerating” with no end in sight following Thanksgiving and other large gatherings, state health officials said Wednesday. As of Wednesday, 111 measles cases had been reported in what’s known as upstate South Carolina — an area in the northwest of the state that includes Greenville and Spartanburg. (Edwards, 12/10)

On norovirus, Legionnaires' disease, and bird flu —

San Francisco Chronicle: Early Norovirus Surge Hits California Amid New Strain

A steady climb in norovirus levels across California’s wastewater systems suggests the state’s usual winter wave may be arriving ahead of schedule. Recent laboratory testing and surveillance data point to the same trend, with officials reporting more than 150 outbreaks nationwide since August and Western states showing a marked increase in positive tests. (Vaziri, 12/10)

The Boston Globe: 130-Plus Students In Medford Absent Amid Suspected Norovirus Outbreak

An elementary school in Medford will be closed on Thursday for a deep clean after more than 130 students were out sick, and others in attendance noted feeling ill, amid a suspected norovirus outbreak, school officials said. A high volume of stomach illness cases reported at Roberts Elementary School on Wednesday prompted officials to cancel class the next day, said Suzanne B. Galusi, the interim superintendent of Medford Public Schools, and Michelle Crowell, the principal of the elementary school, in a notice to families on Wednesday afternoon. (Larson, 12/10)

ABC News: 14 Cases Of Legionnaires' Disease Reported In Florida

At least 14 cases of Legionnaires' disease have been reported in central Florida. In an email to state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, the Florida Department of Health revealed the outbreak is linked to a gym, reported ABC News affiliate WFTV. The letter from the department did not list the name of the gym, but WFTV previously reported that a Crunch Fitness in Ocoee -- 12 miles west of Orlando -- had members reporting cases of Legionnaires' disease. (Kekatos, 12/10)

CIDRAP: New Avian Flu Outbreaks Reported In 5 States

New outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been reported in five states, according to the latest update from the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). The hardest hit state is Indiana, where outbreaks affecting more than 15,000 birds have been reported in three commercial duck meat facilities in Elkhart, LaGrange, and Noble counties. An additional 19,400 birds have been affected in an outbreak at a poultry facility in LaGrange. The three countries border one another and are in the northeastern part of the state. (Dall, 12/10)

More health news from across the U.S. —

Bloomberg: ByHeart Baby Formula Botulism Outbreak Grows To 51 Cases, CDC Says

An outbreak of infant botulism linked to ByHeart’s baby formula is much wider than initially thought, potentially dating back two years, US health agencies said Wednesday. An investigation found 10 new cases of baby botulism from December 2023 through July 2025, the Food and Drug Administration said. The total outbreak now includes 51 infants with confirmed or suspected botulism across 19 states that consumed formula from ByHeart, the agency said. (Nix, 12/10)

Los Angeles Times: Homeless Services CEO Steps Down From Government Oversight Board Amid Scandal

The chief executive of one of Los Angeles’ most prominent homeless service nonprofits has resigned from a government oversight board amid a federal investigation into one of the nonprofit’s real estate dealings. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass originally appointed Weingart Center CEO Kevin Murray to the board of the Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency, which is tasked with spending a portion of Measure A sales tax revenue on affordable housing and homeless prevention. (Khouri and Tchekmedyian, 12/9)

KFF Health News: Wheelchair? Hearing Aids? Yes. ‘Disabled’? No Way

In her house in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Barbara Meade said, “there are walkers and wheelchairs and oxygen and cannulas all over the place.” Barbara, 82, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, so a portable oxygen tank accompanies her everywhere. Spinal stenosis limits her mobility, necessitating the walkers and wheelchairs and considerable help from her husband, Dennis, who serves as her primary caregiver. “I know I need hearing aids,” Barbara added. “My hearing is horrible.” She acquired a pair a few years ago but rarely uses them. (Span, 12/11)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription