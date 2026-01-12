If Senate Votes To Extend ACA Subsidies, Trump Says He May Veto It

President Donald Trump made the comment aboard Air Force One on Sunday. Other ACA news is on Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno's role in the subsidy talks, the prospect of marrying to obtain more affordable health care, and more.

Bloomberg: Trump Says He May Veto Extension Of Health Care Subsidies

President Donald Trump said Sunday he may veto a bill to extend Obamacare subsidies if Congress sent one to his desk. Trump’s remark to reporters on Air Force One comes after nine swing-district House Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in advancing legislation to revive expired Affordable Care Act subsidies for three years. The Senate has yet to vote on the measure. It’s unlikely that Democrats will be able to overcome Republican opposition in that chamber, but the GOP will face additional pressure following the House vote. (Mijares Torres and Subramanian, 1/11)

Politico: The Trump Loyalist At The Center Of The Senate’s Obamacare Talks

If the Senate is going to strike a deal to revive a signature Democratic policy, it will be in part because of an unlikely broker: a freshman Republican from the party’s MAGA wing. Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio is, on paper, an odd fit in the core group of about a dozen senators in talks to extend Obamacare credits that lapsed on Jan. 1. Most are well-known bipartisan dealmakers, such as Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen. (Carney, 1/12)

Politico: Trump’s Plan To Strong-Arm Insurers Into Lower Prices Is Met With Skepticism

President Donald Trump plans to call health insurers to the table and demand lower prices as he seeks to allay voters’ concerns over affordability. But health policy experts, researchers and even some GOP members say it won’t be so simple. Even if a deal materializes, there are reasons to be skeptical that voluntary cuts by insurance companies could bring significant, lasting health care savings for Americans. (Haslett, 1/10)

On the ACA affordability crisis —

NPR: Marrying For Health Insurance? The ACA Cost Crisis Forces Some Drastic Choices

When he stops to think about it, Mathew says, his situation feels kind of ridiculous. "I find myself in the middle of some sort of rom-com plot," he says. "For me to be able to see my doctor to tend to my autoimmune disease, I had to marry my best friend — it's like some weird twisted plot of 'Will and Grace.'" Mathew asked NPR not to use his full name because he fears repercussions from his health insurance company if they find out he got married to obtain coverage. (Simmons-Duffin, 1/12)

KFF Health News: Millions Of Americans Are Expected To Drop Their Affordable Care Act Plans. They’re Looking For A Plan B

It’s feeding time for the animals on this property outside Nashville, Tennessee. An albino raccoon named Cricket reaches through the wires of its cage to grab an animal cracker, an appetizer treat right before the evening meal. “Cricket is blind,” said Robert Sory, who is trying to open a nonprofit animal sanctuary along with his wife, Emily. “A lot of our animals come to us with issues.” ... The Sorys are passionate about their pets and seem to put the animals’ needs before their own. Both Robert and Emily started 2026 without health insurance. (Farmer, 1/12)

Biloxi Sun Herald: Mississippi Hospitals, Clinics Brace For End To ACA Subsidy

Healthcare providers are experiencing an “existential crisis,” said Angel Greer, CEO of Coastal Family Health Center, which serves 36,000 patients a year in seven South Mississippi counties, including those on the Coast. More Mississippians will be pouring into emergency rooms for primary care and untreated chronic conditions, she and other providers said.. “That’s unsustainable for our communities and for our hospitals,” Greer said. (Lee, 1/12)

The CT Mirror: Some ConnectiCare Customers Report Enrollment, Billing Problems

A processing error has potentially left several hundred Connecticut residents who enrolled in 2026 Affordable Care Act health insurance plans without their selected coverage, state exchange and insurance officials said. (Golvala, 1/9)

Minnesota Public Radio: Minnesota Lawmakers Visit Rural Communities To Hear Health Care Concerns

Minnesotans are facing a lot of health care challenges right now, especially in rural parts of the state. Costs are skyrocketing, clinics are closing, and even finding a provider or specialist to get the care you need can be difficult. So as state lawmakers prepare for the upcoming legislative session that begins next month, some of them are meeting with rural Minnesota residents to hear from them directly about their health care needs, and how the crisis of rural healthcare affordability and accessibility is impacting them. (Work, 1/12)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘On Air’: Journalists Update Listeners On Expiration Of Insurance Subsidies And New Rural Health Funding

KFF Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed changes to the Affordable Care Act in 2026 and how enrollees may be affected on WUNC’s Due South on Jan. 7. (1/10)

