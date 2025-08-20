In A First, FDA OKs Glucose Monitoring System For Weight Management
The system, from Signos, offers three- and six-month plans ($139 and $129 a month, respectively), and the company will send all of the continuous glucose monitors a patient needs, CNBC reported. Plus: Some veterans are losing insurance coverage for weight loss drugs.
CNBC:
FDA Approves Signos Glucose Monitoring For Weight Loss
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the first-ever glucose monitoring system specifically for weight loss from the startup Signos, establishing a new option for Americans to manage their weight. (Constantino, 8/20)
Stat:
Blood Glucose Sensors: Medical Device Or Wellness Tool?
For years, blood glucose sensors have straddled the line between wellness and medicine. While most continuous glucose monitors are still found on the arms of people with diabetes, helping to dose insulin and catch dangerous overnight dips in glucose, a small batch of companies have quietly been prescribing them off-label, using the data streams to nudge users into habits that promote metabolic health and weight loss. (Palmer, 8/20)
Also —
Military.com:
Pentagon Drops Coverage Of GLP-1 Weight Loss Meds For Medicare-Eligible Retirees
Military retirees and family members on Tricare for Life, and civilians with access to military hospitals and clinics, will lose coverage for weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound starting Aug. 31, according to the Defense Health Agency. Military health officials said earlier this month that Medicare-eligible retirees -- those who use Tricare for Life -- and Defense Department civilians and others with access to military hospitals but who aren't on Tricare will no longer be able to get these popular medications through the DoD health system. (Kime, 8/19)
Stat:
Viking Therapeutics Oral Weight Loss Drug Hits Mark In Mid-Stage Trial
A new oral weight loss drug developed by Viking Therapeutics hit the mark in a mid-stage clinical trial, but the side effect and discontinuation rates have disappointed investors. (DeAngelis, 8/19)
Bloomberg:
WeightWatchers Bets On Community In The GLP-1 Era
At a time when shedding pounds may be just a shot away, WeightWatchers is returning to its roots and its community to chart a new path forward. Fresh off a major restructuring, the 62-year-old grand dame of weight loss is finding its footing in a market that’s more competitive than ever. Drugs like Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly & Co.’s Zepbound help people shed up to 20% of their body weight in months, but offer little in the way of support when it comes to side effects, proper nutrition and insights on what to do when the shots aren’t working. (Muller, 8/19)
The Boston Globe:
As GLP-1s Go Mainstream, Jealousy And Judgment Follow
Aside from the simmering tension over her bangs, and whether they should, or should not, be grown out, Marcia Berry and her hairstylist had a good relationship. Until a third party came between them: GLP-1 drugs. At issue: After gaining 35 pounds thanks to perimenopause and the pandemic, Berry started taking a weight-loss drug. It was a pharmacy-prepared, non-brand version. But when she walked into the MetroWest salon looking slim — at a time when her stylist was scrambling to find the branded GLP-1 drug she needs to manage her diabetes — a chill, and then a ghosting, set in. (Teitell, 8/18)
Newsweek:
Coffee May Hide Secret To Diabetes Management
Compounds found in coffee beans could offer a new way to help people living with diabetes manage their condition. Three compounds in particular have demonstrated significant inhibitory effects on α-glucosidase, a key enzyme in carbohydrate digestion. This could lead to new functional food ingredients targeting type 2 diabetes, according to the study by the Kunming Institute of Botany in China. (Millington, 8/19)