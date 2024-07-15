Largest Dialysis Providers Under FTC Antitrust Investigation
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating alleged measures that DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care, the two largest providers in the dialysis industry, have taken to discourage any competition from smaller providers.
Politico:
Feds Tackle Dialysis Giants With Antitrust Probe
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the nation’s two largest dialysis providers over allegations they illegally thwart smaller competitors, according to three people with knowledge of the probe. The investigation focuses in part on how the companies make it difficult for the physicians who work in their clinics to leave for rivals and start new businesses, said the three people, who were granted anonymity to speak about a confidential matter. (Sisco, 7/13)
Stat:
FDA Officials Exploring Regulation Of Ultra-Processed Foods
Top Food and Drug Administration officials met multiple times earlier this year to discuss the regulation of ultra-processed foods, according to internal agency calendars obtained by STAT. Two FDA officials, Haider Warraich and Robin McKinnon, met multiple times in February to discuss regulating these edible industrial creations, such as sodas, prepackaged cookies, and most breakfast cereals. (Florko, 7/15)
Reuters:
Novo Nordisk Faces Scrutiny On Capitol Hill For Pulling Levemir Insulin From US Market
Democratic U.S. Senate aides will meet with Novo Nordisk executives on Tuesday to discuss fallout from its decision to stop selling one of its long-acting insulins in the country, two sources familiar with the meeting told Reuters. Novo Nordisk will meet with the aides for Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Raphael Warnock, and Elizabeth Warren. In April, the lawmakers wrote to the company expressing alarm at its decision, announced in November, that it would permanently discontinue Levemir by the end of 2024. (Fick and Aboulenein, 7/12)
CIDRAP:
Sen Booker Takes Aim At Proposed FDA Guidance On Agricultural Antibiotics
US Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that highlights concerns about revisions to FDA guidance on duration limits for antibiotic use in farm animals. Booker is concerned about revisions to Guidance for Industry ... which would eliminate a 21-day limit for medically important antimicrobials and instead allow the duration of use to be set on a case-by-case basis. Booker said that policy would contribute to antimicrobial resistance (AMR). (Soucheray, 7/12)
Also —
KFF Health News:
Journalists Discuss FTC And Supreme Court Actions — And What's Up With The Bird Flu
KFF Health News and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media in recent weeks to discuss topical stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (7/13)