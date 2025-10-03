Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to read. Today's selections are on national food aid, cancer, Jimmy Carter, and more.
ProPublica:
Trump Canceled 94 Million Pounds Of Food Aid. Here’s What Never Arrived.
ProPublica obtained records from the Department of Agriculture that detail the millions of pounds of food, down to the number of eggs, that never reached food banks because of the administration’s cuts. (Talbot and Santa Cruz, 10/3)
Newsweek:
The ‘Devastating’ Hidden Costs Of Cancer
Most people will be familiar with the huge impact cancer has as a disease, on patients and their loved ones, but the vast effect the disease also has on society more broadly is less recognized. In the United States, more than 1.8 million new cancer cases were reported in 2022, and more than 600,000 people in the country died of cancer in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), making it one of the biggest killers in America. (Laws, 10/2)
The Washington Post:
Why Do Women Live Longer Than Men? Double X Chromosomes May Play A Role.
A growing body of evidence suggests that women’s relative longevity may be linked to having double X chromosomes. (Grandoni, 10/1)
The New York Times:
A 102-Year-Old Yoga Teacher’s Simple Approach To Aging Well
For decades, Charlotte Chopin has been bending and stretching in Léré, a village in France. Here’s how she keeps moving. (Friedman, 9/29)
NPR:
A New Documentary About A Dastardly Worm And A Heroic Effort By Jimmy Carter
The villain of this new documentary is a worm — but not just any worm. "We have known monsters, all kinds of monsters," Waleed Eltayeb declares. "Then there's the dragon, this fiery serpent, this terror, this ill, this parasite, this worm." (Ruprecht, 10/1)