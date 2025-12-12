Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on antibiotics, medically assisted death, acromegaly, organ donation, and more.
San Francisco Chronicle:
Superbugs Could Kill More Than Cancer. Is This New Science The Solution?
Old antibiotics are losing effectiveness — and new ones aren’t being discovered fast enough. Our best hope to save lives may be AI. (Krieger, 12/10)
The Wall Street Journal:
Drugmakers Are Ditching Middlemen To Sell Directly To Patients
Drugmakers are moving to sell their medicines directly to patients, abandoning the middlemen they have long relied on. The shift is a huge departure from how pharmaceutical companies including Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer have sold drugs for decades and threatens the multibillion-dollar business of firms that have traditionally filled prescriptions. (Loftus, 12/8)
The New York Times:
Should You Be Able to Ask a Doctor to Help You Die?
More and more countries are legalizing medically assisted death. But even as the concept gains acceptance, there are difficult, unresolved questions about who should be eligible. (Nolen, 12/9)
The New York Times:
What Menopause Does To The Body
A head-to-toe guide to the many unexpected symptoms of the midlife transition. (Astor, 12/10)
The Washington Post:
Medical Mysteries: For Years She Was Told It Was Stress. Then A Brain Scan Revealed The Real Cause.
After years of misdiagnoses and unexplained symptoms, Annie Sedoric finally discovered the rare condition that was reshaping her body: acromegaly. (Zimmerman, 12/6)
In case you missed it —
Word In Black:
Why Black Folks Say ‘No’ To Organ Donation
Mistrust is rooted in lived experience, medical racism, systemic neglect, and a history that still shapes Black patients’ choices. (Durham, 12/2)
Word In Black:
Organ Donation 101: Here's What To Know
We asked experts to break down the top 10 questions about how the transplant system works — and why equity matters. (Durham, 11/13)