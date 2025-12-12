- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
Clinicians and epidemiologists warn the decision to no longer recommend the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine could unravel decades of progress and expose newborns to a deadly, preventable disease. (Céline Gounder, 12/12)
Sticker Shock: Obamacare Customers Confront Premium Spikes as Congress Dithers
With subsidies that give consumers extra help paying their health insurance premiums set to expire, lawmakers are again debating the Affordable Care Act. The difference this time: It’s happening in the middle of ACA open enrollment. (Julie Appleby, 12/12)
What the Health? From KFF Health News: Crunch Time for ACA Tax Credits
Dec. 15 is the deadline to sign up for Affordable Care Act plans that begin Jan. 1, and Congress remains at odds over letting expanded tax credits for the plans’ premiums expire and increasing the cost of insurance for millions of Americans. Meanwhile, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to remake vaccine policy to reflect ideology rather than science. Anna Edney of Bloomberg News, Maya Goldman of Axios, and Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss those stories and more. Also this week, Rovner interviews Georgetown professor Linda Blumberg about the GOP’s health plans. (12/11)
Senate Blocks Rival Health Care Bills; ACA Premiums Expected To Soar
Neither the Democrats' proposal — extending Obamacare subsidies for three years — nor the Republicans' plan — boosting health savings accounts — garnered enough votes to take the pressure off Americans facing higher health care costs. Lawmakers still have until next week to find a fix.
Reuters:
Obamacare Health Subsidy To End As US Senate Rejects Dueling Remedies
The U.S. Senate on Thursday rejected competing proposals by Republicans and Democrats to address a looming healthcare crisis, leaving some 24 million Americans vulnerable to significantly higher insurance premiums beginning on January 1 when a federal subsidy expires. Barring any late breakthroughs, Congress will begin an end-of-year holiday recess sometime next week and not return until January 5, after new premiums are locked in for those who had relied on the Affordable Care Act enhanced subsidy. (McCaskill and Cowan, 12/12)
The Hill:
4 GOP Senators Break Ranks To Vote For Democratic Extension Of ObamaCare Subsidies
Four Republican senators, including two vulnerable incumbents who are up for reelection next year, broke ranks Thursday and voted for a three-year extension of enhanced health insurance premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) all voted for the Democratic proposal, which was introduced by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.). (Bolton, 12/11)
Time:
What The End Of Obamacare Subsidies Could Mean For Your Health Coverage
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) also estimates that, with ACA expirations, about 4 million more people would become uninsured than would otherwise be the case. This increased uninsured rate could have various consequences, including higher Medicare costs and strains on hospitals nationwide. (Schneid, 12/11)
KFF Health News:
Sticker Shock: Obamacare Customers Confront Premium Spikes As Congress Dithers
We’ve been here before: congressional Democrats and Republicans sparring over the future of the Affordable Care Act. But this time there’s an extra complication. Though it’s the middle of open enrollment, lawmakers are still debating whether to extend the subsidies that have given consumers extra help paying their health insurance premiums in recent years. (Appleby, 12/12)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News’ ‘What The Health?’: Crunch Time For ACA Tax Credits
Congress is running out of time to avert a huge increase in health care premium payments for millions of Americans who buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces. Dec. 15 is the deadline to sign up for coverage that begins Jan. 1, and some consumers are waiting to see whether the credits will be extended, enabling them to afford coverage next year. (Rovner, 12/11)
Covid Vaccines Might Soon Come With Cautionary FDA 'Black Box' Label
Dr. Vinay Prasad, the FDA's director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, is said to be making plans to unveil by the end of this year a plan to include the most serious warnings on the inoculations. Moderna and Pfizer have maintained that their shots are safe and effective.
CNN:
FDA Intends To Put Its Most Serious Warning On Covid Vaccines, Sources Say
The US Food and Drug Administration intends to put a “black box” warning on Covid-19 vaccines, according to two people familiar with the agency’s plans. (Tinker, Goodman and Tirrell, 12/12)
The New York Times:
Covid Vaccines Reduced Children’s Likelihood Of E.R. And Urgent Care Visits, The C.D.C. Reported
Covid vaccines administered last fall sharply decreased the risk of emergency department and urgent care visits in children, according to new data released on Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the agency’s premier publication provided a striking counterpoint to the Trump administration’s recent rhetoric about the vaccines. (Mandavilli, 12/11)
On hepatitis B vaccines —
The Hill:
New Chair Of CDC Vaccine Panel Fired From Pediatric Practice, Wife Says
The wife of the newly appointed chair of the vaccine advisory panel that recently voted to roll back infant hepatitis B vaccination guidelines said Thursday that he had been fired from his pediatric cardiology practice because of his position on the committee. Kimberly Milhoan, the wife of the recently appointed chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Kirk Milhoan, wrote on her Substack post titled “Irony” that she and her husband were in Hong Kong this week for the World Congress of Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery. (Choi, 12/11)
KFF Health News:
Vaccine Panel’s Hepatitis B Vote Signals Further Turbulence For Immunization Policy, Public Trust
When Su Wang was in medical school, she donated blood. That’s when she learned she was infected with hepatitis B, a virus that attacks the liver and can lead to cancer and death decades later. “I was 18, healthy, in college,” she said. “And suddenly I had a chronic illness I didn’t even know about.” (Gounder, 12/12)
More vaccine news —
CIDRAP:
In Call With Clinicians, CDC Recommends Flu Vaccines Widely
Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) hosted its first Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity (COCA) call since September, focusing on seasonal influenza activity and vaccination, especially the importance of vaccinating children. “The time to get vaccinated is right now for those 6 months and older. [Flu] rates are increasing,” said Tim Uyeki, MD, MPH, MPP, the chief medical officer of the Influenza Division at CDC. (Soucheray, 12/11)
CIDRAP:
WHO Expert Panel Reaffirms No Link Between Vaccines And Autism
A new analysis released today by the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) suggests that, based on the available evidence, there is no causal association between vaccines and autism spectrum disorders (ASD), reaffirming decades of evidence supporting the safety of childhood immunizations. ... The committee examined two claims: that thiomersal-containing vaccines are associated with an increased risk of ASD and that vaccines in general contribute to autism diagnoses. (Bergeson, 12/11)
ProPublica:
Sen. Ron Johnson Endorses Book Touting Chlorine Dioxide's Unproven Health Benefits
For years, Sen. Ron Johnson has been spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about COVID-19 and the safety of vaccines. He’s promoted disproven treatments for COVID-19 and claimed, without evidence, that athletes are “dropping dead on the field” after getting the COVID-19 vaccination. Now the Wisconsin politician is endorsing a book by a discredited doctor promoting an unproven and dangerous treatment for autism and a host of ailments: chlorine dioxide, a chemical used for disinfecting and bleaching. (O'Matz, 12/11)
The Guardian:
Liam Neeson Denies Anti-Vax Views After Narrating Covid Documentary
Liam Neeson has lent his voice to a new documentary that questions the legitimacy of vaccines and praises Donald Trump’s health and human services secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr. The film, called Plague of Corruption, is narrated by the Taken actor and based on a bestselling book co-authored by Judy Mikovits, a disgraced former scientist who gained notoriety during the Covid pandemic. She claimed Covid was caused by a bad strain of the flu vaccine and urged people not to get vaccinated. (Lee, 12/11)
Trump Weighs Reclassifying Pot; Study Cites Scant Benefit In Medical Use
Cannabis is currently a Schedule 1 substance, on par with heroin and LSD. Reclassifying it as a Schedule III drug would put it in the same category as mild prescription painkillers. The change would ease barriers to research, The Washington Post reports.
The Washington Post:
Trump Seeks To Cut Restrictions On Marijuana Through Planned Order
President Donald Trump is expected to push the government to dramatically loosen federal restrictions on marijuana, reducing oversight of the plant and its derivatives to the same level as some common prescription painkillers and other drugs, according to six people familiar with the discussions. Trump discussed the plan with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) in a Wednesday phone call from the Oval Office, said four of the people, who, like the others, spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The president is expected to seek to ease access to the drug through an upcoming executive order that directs federal agencies to pursue reclassification, the people said. (Bogage, Diamond and Ovalle, 12/11)
The New York Times:
Review Of Medical Cannabis Use Finds Little Evidence Of Benefit
To treat their pain, anxiety and sleep problems, millions of Americans turn to cannabis, which is now legal in 40 states for medical use. But a new review of 15 years of research concludes that the evidence of its benefits is often weak or inconclusive, and that nearly 30 percent of medical cannabis patients meet criteria for cannabis use disorder. “The evidence does not support the use of cannabis or cannabinoids at this point for most of the indications that folks are using it for,” said Dr. Michael Hsu, an addiction psychiatrist and clinical instructor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the lead author of the review, which was published last month in the medical journal JAMA. (Cannabis refers to the entire plant; cannabinoids are its many compounds.) (Hoffman, 12/12)
More pharmaceutical developments —
Bloomberg:
Abbott Presses Congress For Legal Shield Over Preemie Baby Formula Lawsuits
The company that makes one of the two most widely used brands of formula for premature babies is threatening to stop. That is, unless US health officials and Congress help protect it from lawsuits related to infant deaths allegedly tied to its product. It’s a warning that holds particular power over policy makers and legislators who’ve become acutely aware of the fragility of a baby formula market that’s been mired in recent scandals. The biggest players in the market have struggled with shortages in recent years, and a popular upstart is under scrutiny for a botulism outbreak. (Edney, 12/11)
Stat:
Lancet Study Shows New Antibiotic Effective Against Gonorrhea
A single-dose oral antibiotic from a new class of drugs was as effective as the previous standard of care at treating uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhea, a study published Thursday in The Lancet reported. If approved for use, zoliflodacin would be a welcome addition to an armamentarium that contains precious few tools to treat Neisseria gonorrhoeae, the wily bacterium that causes the infection. (Branswell, 12/11)
The New York Times:
Major Weight Loss And Knee-Pain Relief Seen With New Eli Lilly Drug
People with obesity and arthritis taking an experimental obesity drug made by Eli Lilly lost more weight than with any drug now on the market, and they reported relief from their arthritis symptoms, the company announced on Thursday. The drug, retatrutide, is a next-generation obesity and diabetes medication from Eli Lilly, which already sells Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss. These drugs catapulted Lilly in November into becoming the first medical company to hit a trillion-dollar valuation. (Kolata, 12/11)
NBC News:
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise In Early Clinical Trial
When Chase Johnson was 31, her dog began acting strange. He was anxious, wouldn’t leave her side and, one day, pushed his nose into the side of her breast. Johnson felt a hard lump. “I wasn’t someone who was good at doing self-exams, I don’t think I would have found it otherwise,” Johnson, now 36, of Cary, North Carolina, said. “I had no family history of breast cancer.” Johnson was diagnosed in February 2021 with triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive type of the disease that tends to grow quickly and spread to other parts of the body. (Sullivan, 12/11)
CIDRAP:
Study Links Baloxavir To Lower Hospitalization Risk In Flu Outpatients
A large retrospective cohort analysis of real-world electronic health record data suggests that baloxavir (Xofluza) may reduce hospitalizations and emergency department (ED) visits more effectively than oseltamivir (Tamiflu) in patients treated for influenza. The study, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, compared outcomes among more than 75,000 US patients, offering new insights on the effectiveness of these two antiviral drugs. (Bergeson, 12/11)
Education Department Hands Out Mental Health Grants Worth $208M
This announcement comes after the Trump administration canceled more than 200 Biden-era mental health grants. The 65 new grant recipients are being encouraged to focus on "evidence-based student services," with more than half of the grant money going to rural communities.
The Hill:
Donald Trump Awards $208M Mental Health Grants To Schools
The Education Department announced Thursday it is handing out $208 million in grants to the Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration and School-Based Mental Health programs. The announcement comes after the department canceled more than 200 grants for mental health funding in schools from the Biden administration era. (Lonas Cochran, 12/11)
Stat:
SAMSHA Acting Chief, Art Kleinschmidt, To Leave His Post Friday
Art Kleinschmidt, the official serving as the de facto head of the federal agency overseeing mental health and addiction treatment, is leaving his post on Friday, according to an email reviewed by STAT. (Facher, 12/11)
More health news from the Trump administration —
CNN:
FDA Proposes Adding Sunscreen Ingredient Commonly Used In Europe, Asia To List Of Permitted Products
A new proposal from the US Food and Drug administration would allow sunscreens in the United States to include an active ingredient already commonly used in Europe, Australia and parts of Asia. (McPhillips, 12/11)
Stat:
Mutual Mistrust: FDA Staff Wary As Høeg Becomes Top Drug Regulator
In 2008, Tracy Beth Høeg, then a resident physician and ultramarathon runner, expressed dismay at vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin’s denial of climate change. “To stare such abundant scientific evidence in the face and make the blanket statement that you don’t believe it,” Høeg wrote on her blog. “What will the future of the planet be in the hands of someone who bases their decisions on belief rather than scientific evidence?” Seventeen years later, as the top drug regulator in the United States, Høeg faces accusations from staff at the Food and Drug Administration of doing the very same thing. (Lawrence, 12/11)
Roll Call:
With Executive Order, Trump Moves To Undo State AI Laws
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday evening that seeks to challenge state laws on artificial intelligence and withhold certain grant funds for states with AI laws the administration dislikes. The effort could be a significant victory for major technology companies but is almost certain to be challenged in court. (Mollenkamp, 12/11)
On global health funding —
Bloomberg:
US Health Deal Halted By Kenyan Court On Privacy Concerns
A new US health deal with Kenya was temporarily frozen by a court in the East African nation after a lobby group raised data-privacy concerns, even as President Donald Trump approaches more African countries with similar pacts. The High Court restrained Kenya’s government from sharing any medical, epidemiological or sensitive personal health data, stopping the authorities from implementing the $1.6 billion health cooperation framework signed last week. (Herbling, 12/11)
Politico:
Bill Gates Won’t Sugarcoat It: Slashing Global Aid Fueled A Surge Of Death
To this day, Bill Gates remains a relatively mild-mannered, non-political guy. But he’s also not going to ignore reality. For the first time in 25 years, the number of child deaths is on track to rise from the previous year, to the tune of an additional 200,000 deaths, according to the Gates Foundation. And it’s not a coincidence, he says, that it’s coming after the Trump administration and other wealthy countries slashed foreign aid at the beginning of the year. (Burns, 12/12)
Report: Top Health Insurers Not So Transparent On Negotiated Prices
An analysis shows that UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, and Cigna only partially disclosed price data, despite federal rules requiring full disclosure. The worry is that this could harm the nation's employers when it comes time to choose workplace coverage. Plus: CMS' new Medicare payment model focuses on digital health, chronic conditions, and prior authorizations.
Axios:
Big Insurers Provide Incomplete Transparency Data: Study
Three of the nation's biggest health insurers have provided an incomplete picture of their negotiated prices in transparency data that's required by federal rules, according to a new analysis. The partial disclosures by UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Cigna could leave employers in the dark when shopping for workplace coverage, per the analysis in the American Journal of Managed Care. (Goldman, 12/11)
Modern Healthcare:
New CMS Payment Model Funds Nonconventional Health Interventions
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will devote about $100 million to support chronic disease initiatives for fee-for-service Medicare beneficiaries, the agency announced Thursday. The Make America Healthy Again: Enhancing Lifestyle and Evaluating Value-based Approaches Through Evidence, or MAHA ELEVATE. MAHA ELEVATE is the latest in a slew of new payment models from CMS, joining others focused on digital health, chronic conditions and prior authorizations. (Early, 12/11)
The CT Mirror:
CT Officials Approve HHC Purchase Of 2 Prospect Hospitals
The Connecticut Office of Health Strategy on Wednesday evening approved an $86.1 million deal for Hartford HealthCare to purchase Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, two struggling hospitals owned by bankrupt hospital operator, Prospect Medical Holdings. (Golvala, 12/11)
Modern Healthcare:
Highmark Health, BCBS Kansas City Propose Affiliation Plan
Highmark Health has proposed an affiliation with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City that would give it a foothold outside the East Coast for the first time. Operationally, the proposed deal resembles an acquisition, except that no cash will change hands. Together, the nonprofit Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers would cover 8.1 million commercial, Medicaid and Medicare members across six states. (Tepper, 12/11)
Iowa Public Radio:
UnityPoint Nurses Await Results Of Union Vote As Ballots Are Challenged
This week, UnityPoint nurses in Des Moines voted on whether to form a union, but the results are still undetermined after hundreds of ballots were challenged for their validity. Following the vote on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, 871 UnityPoint nurses voted for the union, while 666 voted against it. However, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which is leading the unionization effort, said they are challenging the validity of another 251 ballots. This means the results of the election will be undetermined until the National Labor Relations Board can review the challenged ballots to see if they should be counted. (Krebs, 12/11)
Modern Healthcare:
How This Adventist Hospital Improved Its Leapfrog Safety Grades
Adventist Health Specialty Bakersfield earned an “A” in The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Grade report in the fall of 2023, several months after the system bought the California facility. ... Identifying and correcting the issues that caused the slumping performance demonstrates the challenges executives face at a time of industry consolidation and what can fall by the wayside as a new facility is brought into the fold. (DeSilva, 12/11)
Also —
Stat:
A Promising Method For Suicide Prevention Starts In The Doctor’s Office
Over the last two decades, the suicide rate in America has increased by 30%. During that time, suicide prevention measures like gun safety bills have failed to gain political traction at a national level, and cuts to Medicaid funding have threatened access to mental health care. But in recent years, an approach known as “Zero Suicide,” which focuses on using the health care system as a first line of defense, has gained financial and empirical support. (Rockeman, 12/12)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
Oregon Breaks State Record Set In 1950 For Annual Cases Of Whooping Cough
"I worry people may not fully appreciate the risk pertussis poses," said Dr. Howard Chiou, medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at Oregon Health Authority's Public Health Division. Oregon has reported 1,475 cases so far in 2025, surpassing the previous record of 1,420.
Newsweek:
Oregon Sets Unwanted Whooping Cough Record
Oregon has seen a record-high number of cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, this year, prompting concern about the risks posed to vulnerable populations. On December 10, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) recorded 1,475 reported annual cases of whooping cough, breaking the state's record of 1,420 that was set in 1950. (Laws, 12/11)
Health news from California —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Santa Clara Sales Tax Hike To Fund Hospitals Certified
Santa Clara County has certified a voter-approved increase in sales tax to help fund local hospitals — one of the first counties to adopt such an approach to offset major cuts in federal health care spending. The county Registrar of Voters certified Measure A, which passed with 57% of the vote in the Nov. 4 election and will raise local sales tax by five-eights of a cent (0.625%) for five years. The Board of Supervisors approved the results of the election on Tuesday. (Ho, 12/11)
San Francisco Chronicle:
S.F. Firefighters Get New Gear Free Of Cancer-Causing Chemicals
The San Francisco Fire Department will soon be fully equipped with new gear made free from chemicals known to cause cancer, making the city the largest in the country to reach such a milestone. Standing in front of dozens of SFFD recruits sporting the new yellow-striped uniforms, Mayor Daniel Lurie and Fire Chief Dean Crispen celebrated the achievement as the result of a collaborative, years-long push for safer equipment and better health outcomes for firefighters. (Bauman, 12/11)
The Fresno Bee:
Class Action Lawsuit Says Fresno Discriminates Against The Homeless With Arrests
A civil rights attorney filed a class action lawsuit against the city of Fresno alleging the homeless community has been criminalized and unduly prosecuted after the city adopted its anti-camping ordinance. (Miller, 12/11)
More health news from across the U.S. —
WUSF:
DeSantis' 2026-27 Budget Proposal Includes $4.1 Billion For Health Care
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ $117 billion state budget proposal for 2026-27 includes $4.1 billion for health care, with major investments in cancer research, emergency medical innovation and public health infrastructure. The largest slice is a $277.5 million package for cancer research. (Mayer, 12/11)
The CT Mirror:
Lamont Pledges $70M For Health Care After US Senate Deadlocks
Connecticut will spend $70 million to partly offset the looming loss of $295 million in enhanced federal tax credits that subsidize health insurance premiums for tens of thousands of residents under the Affordable Care Act, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday. (Pazniokas and Hagen, 12/11)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Northeast Ohio Hospitals Spent $1.2 Billion On Community Benefits In 2024
Three Northeast Ohio hospitals — University Hospitals, MetroHealth System and Summa Health —collectively spent $1.23 billion to benefit their communities in Northeast Ohio in 2024, according to reports recently released by the health systems. (Washington, 12/12)
Mississippi Today:
Senate Group Vets Ideas For How Mississippi Should Act On Health Of Women, Children And Families
Advocates and state agency directors pitched recommendations to lawmakers Tuesday on how to prioritize legislative funds for the health and well-being of women, children and families during the upcoming legislative session. The nine-member Senate Study Group on Women, Children and Families, chaired by Sen. Nicole Boyd, a Republican from Oxford, was formed in 2022 after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The group’s mission was designed to make the state safer for moms and babies. (Paffenroth, 12/11)
Bloomberg:
Texas Files Antitrust Suit Against Epic Systems Over Health Data
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Epic Systems Corp. for antitrust violations, accusing the healthcare software company of leveraging its control over patient medical records to maintain dominance in the market. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in state court in Texas, claims that the software giant is the dominant provider of electronic health records, or EHS, in the US and uses that position to run an “anticompetitive playbook” that harms competitors and prevents hospitals and patients from accessing key data. (Mekelburg, 12/11)
Viewpoints: Obamacare Dispute Exposes Political Dysfunction; CDC's New Advisers Are Vaccine Skeptics
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
CNN:
The Year-End Obamacare Crunch Is Yet Another Failure Of America’s Political System
Americans are being failed by their government. As it stands, Congress will go home for the holidays without rescuing millions of people whose health insurance premiums will double or more next year. This will mean agonizing dilemmas over already stretched family budgets. Or even decisions not to have any health insurance at all. (Stephen Collinson, 12/11)
The Washington Post:
What RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Advisers Revealed About Their Views
The goal of public health is no longer to protect babies from disease, but to protect them from vaccines. (Leana S. Wen, 12/11)
Stat:
Pharmacists Are In Crisis. Soon Patients Will Be Too
Anyone who has visited a chain retail pharmacy knows that we are understaffed. It becomes obvious as patients stand in a long line, watching one of the few technicians waiting for the pharmacist to finish verifying an order before they can help the next customer. (Chris Eggeman, 12/12)
Stat:
More Nurses Are Joining Unions
There is plenty of bad news about health care these days — insurance companies refusing to pay for necessary care, astronomical drug prices, and hospital staff shortages — but there are still some reasons for hope. I first wrote about nurse staffing problems in The New York Times in 2010. Then, new research revealed a scary fact: When nurses are overworked, more patients die. (Theresa Brown, 12/12)
Bloomberg:
Fighting Dementia Could Be As Easy As The Shingles Vaccine
A relatively mundane middle-aged rite of passage — shingles vaccination — might offer an added benefit: protection against, or even the slowing of the progression of, dementia. (Lisa Jarvis, 12/11)