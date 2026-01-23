Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on syphilis, motherhood, "house burping," and more.
The Washington Post:
Ancient DNA Shows Syphilis Was Found In The Americas, Before Columbus
Analysis of a shin bone found in a rock cave in Colombia suggests the sexually transmitted disease is much older than previously believed. (Johnson, 1/22)
The Washington Post:
Primates That Engage In Same-Gender Sex May Reap Evolutionary Benefits
As animals go about their lives — eating, fighting, having babies — they don’t always follow the script laid out for them by Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. Not every behavior furthers the cause of survival in a way that is obvious to humans. One mystery that has long puzzled biologists is why animals of the same gender engage in sex that cannot produce offspring. Now scientists report evidence that in nonhuman primates, same-gender sexual behavior plays an important role in the survival of individuals within certain species, helping them navigate harsh climates, predators, food scarcity and complex social structures. (Johnson, 1/18)
The 74:
The High Cost Of Child Care Is Making Mothers Rethink Having Kids
The fertility rate for the United States has long been on a downward trend and is currently at a historic low. The price of child care, meanwhile, has been steadily rising; it grew 29% between 2020 and 2024, easily outpacing inflation, according to Child Care Aware of America. Could those two trends be related? New research and surveys indicate yes. (Covert, 1/20)
The Washington Post:
Lüften, German Obsession With Open Windows, Sparks ‘House Burping’ Trend
The often mandated German practice of airing out homes no matter the season has strained and even ended relationships, but it’s gotten a boost on U.S. social media. (Wiener, 1/20)
The New York Times:
The Europeans Have Some Notes About American Sauna Culture
As health-conscious Americans have jumped headfirst into saunas, some Europeans have at times also found themselves a little baffled by their fellow steam lovers’ behavior, worried a millennia-old tradition is being warped by American wellness culture. (Alpert, 1/18)