Marijuana Use May Be Linked To Birth Defects, Miscarriages, Study Finds
The study, published Tuesday, links high levels of THC with changes in how eggs mature and a possible increase in chromosome malformations. Plus: a new test for HPV-linked head and neck cancer; brain iron levels linked to cognitive impairments; and more.
CNN:
Marijuana May Cause Chromosomal Defects In Human Egg Cells, Study Finds
Marijuana may damage oocytes — unfertilized eggs in female ovaries — in ways researchers worry may lead to infertility, miscarriage and possible genetic defects in babies, new research has found. (LaMotte, 9/9)
Medical Xpress:
Blood Test Identifies HPV-Associated Head And Neck Cancers Up To 10 Years Before Symptoms
In a study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, Mass General Brigham researchers show that a novel liquid biopsy tool they developed, called HPV-DeepSeek, can identify HPV-associated head and neck cancer up to 10 years before symptoms appear. By catching cancers earlier with this novel test, patients may experience higher treatment success and require a less intense regimen, according to the authors. (9/9)
MedPage Today:
Brain Iron Predicts Risk Of Future Cognitive Impairment
Brain iron measured with quantitative susceptibility mapping (QSM) MRI predicted cognitive decline in healthy adults, a prospective study showed. In 158 cognitively unimpaired older adults, higher baseline magnetic susceptibility in the entorhinal cortex was tied to an increased risk of subsequent mild cognitive impairment (HR 2.00, P=0.005), reported Xu Li, PhD, of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and co-authors. (George, 9/9)
The Hill:
What Is The Rare Condition Known As Type 1.5 Diabetes?
When someone is diagnosed with diabetes, it’s usually pretty simple which one they have — Type 1 or Type 2. The rate of diabetes has grown worldwide, having surpassed 800 million people a year ago. By 2050, that number is expected to increase to over 853 million. What some might not realize is that those rising numbers can also be attributed to another rare condition that might often be misdiagnosed, which is Type 1.5 diabetes. (Taub, 9/9)
Phys.org:
Beer Drinkers Are Mosquito Magnets, According To A Festival Study
Participants who drank beer were 1.35 times more attractive to mosquitoes than those who didn't. The tiny vampires were also more likely to target people who had slept with someone the previous night. The study also revealed that recent showering and sunscreen make people less attractive to the buzzing menace. (Arnold, 9/9)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
Katheryn Houghton reads the week’s news: New research shows that regular, moderate use of devices like computers and smartphones can be good for the cognitive health of older people, and human resources departments can help employees get health insurance companies to pay for covered care. (9/9)