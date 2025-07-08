Medicaid Funding Cuts For Planned Parenthood Put On Hold — For Now

A provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law Friday, imposes a one-year ban on state Medicaid payments to health care nonprofits that received more than $800,000 in federal funding in 2023 and also offer abortions. A judge on Monday halted cuts to Planned Parenthood; the provision can still be enforced against other providers.

The Hill: Judge Temporarily Blocks Planned Parenthood ‘Defunding’ In Trump Megabill

A federal judge on Monday granted Planned Parenthood’s request to temporarily halt Medicaid funding cuts to the group’s health centers under a provision of Republicans’ new tax and spending package. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani’s ruling marks the first known instance of a federal judge limiting enforcement of any part of the “big, beautiful” bill, which President Trump signed into law Friday. (Schonfeld, 7/7)

More on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act —

Axios: Trump Bill's Health Effects Won't Be Felt Until After Midterms

President Trump's tax and spending bill sets in motion nearly $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and other health policy changes that could loom over the midterm elections. But the real effects likely won't be felt until well after the ballots are cast. (Goldman, 7/7)

Politico: Republicans Just Cut Medicaid. Will It Cost Them Control Of Congress?

Republicans just delivered Donald Trump a “big, beautiful” legislative win. Now they’re fretting it will lead to some ugly electoral losses. GOP lawmakers are warning that slashing spending on Medicaid and food assistance will cost the party seats in the midterms — threatening their razor-thin House majority — by kicking millions of Americans off safety-net programs. (Kashinsky, Howard and Schneider, 7/6)

Stat: Trump Tax Bill Exposes The Lost Clout Of The Health Care Lobby

Republicans swiftly approved President Trump’s tax cut bill last week, despite a full-court press from doctors, hospitals, and patients to beat back some of the largest health care cuts in American history — more than $1 trillion in all over the next decade. (Payne, 7/8)

The Hill: Hassett On Healthcare Coverage Cuts: ‘Best Way To Get Insurance Is To Get A Job’

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said the best way for people to get health insurance is to get a job while discussing the massive tax cut legislation, which dramatically upends health care, signed into law by President Trump. During an appearance on CBS News’s “Face The Nation,” Hassett was asked about Americans’ concerns that about 12 million Americans could lose Medicaid coverage, according to a report by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). ( Scully, 7/6)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘What The Health?’: Trump’s Bill Reaches The Finish Line

Early Thursday afternoon, the House approved a budget reconciliation bill that not only would make permanent many of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, but also impose deep cuts to Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, and, indirectly, Medicare. (Rovner, 7/3)

How the law will affect rural health care, hospital finances, immigrants, and the ACA —

AP: Republican Bill Slashing Medicaid Could Cause Rural Hospitals Across The US To Close

Tyler Sherman, a nurse at a rural Nebraska hospital, is used to the area’s aging farmers delaying care until they end up in his emergency room. Now, with Congress planning around $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts over 10 years, he fears those farmers and the more than 3,000 residents of Webster County could lose not just the ER, but also the clinic and nursing home tied to the hospital. ... If those facilities close, many locals would see their five-minute trip to Webster County hospital turn into a nearly hour-long ride to the nearest hospital offering the same services. (Beck and Haigh, 7/4)

Daily Yonder: Proposed Budget Cuts Put Rural Behavioral Health Services At Risk

Ten years ago, Nancy Winmill’s son survived an opioid overdose. In her search for support, she found almost nothing available in her Burley, Idaho community. “I had no idea what to do or where to go. I had no help. I had no resources,” Winmill said. (de Figueiredo, 7/6)

Bloomberg: S&P Sees Trump Tax Law Hurting State And Hospital Balance Sheets

President Donald Trump’s new budget bill is expected to push almost 12 million Americans off their health insurance, creating long-term financial issues for states and health-care providers, according to a S&P Global report. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act makes substantial cuts to Medicaid, the public health insurance program for low-income and disabled people. In the long term, that reduced funding could hurt the balance sheets of state governments and hospitals alike, according to the report released Monday. (Kaske, 7/7)

Politico: Megabill Hits Health Care For Immigrants, Including Legal Ones, Hard

As President Donald Trump intensifies his targeting of undocumented immigrants, the GOP megabill passed Thursday takes aim at those here legally by revoking their access to subsidized care. Under current rules, those immigrants — green card holders, refugees, survivors of domestic violence and individuals on work and student visas — can purchase health insurance on the Obamacare marketplace and receive tax credits to offset the cost. (Chu, 7/4)

KFF Health News: Journalists Assess Health Impacts Of Trump's Megabill, Who Will Feel Them, And When

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed how cuts to Medicaid in President Donald Trump’s megabill will affect Americans’ access to health care on NPR’s “Up First,” CNN’s “CNN This Morning” and WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on July 2. Rovner also discussed U.S. domestic and global vaccine policy on WAMU’s “1A” on July 1. (7/5)

KFF Health News: States Brace For Reversal Of Obamacare Coverage Gains Under Trump’s Budget Bill

Shorter enrollment periods. More paperwork. Higher premiums. The sweeping tax and spending bill pushed by President Donald Trump includes provisions that would not only reshape people’s experience with the Affordable Care Act but, according to some policy analysts, also sharply undermine the gains in health insurance coverage associated with it. The moves affect consumers and have particular resonance for the 19 states (plus Washington, D.C.) that run their own ACA exchanges. (Appleby, 7/3)

