MERS, Which Is Usually Confined To Arabian Peninsula, Sickens 2 In France
The two people, who were listed in stable condition, had recently traveled to the region. As Axios explains, MERS is a respiratory illness caused by a zoonotic virus that can spread from camels to people through direct contact; human-to-human transmission is possible but uncommon.
Axios:
What To Know About The Surprising MERS Coronavirus Cases Discovered In France
Two cases of the MERS coronavirus were identified in France this month, a surprising development for a virus typically confined to the Arabian Peninsula. Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which can cause a litany of symptoms and even death, hasn't been a major concern since early in the pandemic with the arrival of the novel coronavirus. (Scribner, 12/9)
The New York Times:
Bird Flu Is Suspected After Vulture Carcasses Sat Rotting Outside Ohio School
The birds lingered for days at a Catholic school near Cincinnati as agencies haggled over who was responsible for removing them. Officials said the public health risk was low. (Vigdor, 12/9)
CNN:
A Healthy Man Suffers A Stroke And Permanent Damage After Consuming Numerous Energy Drinks
He was healthy and fit at 54, an avid runner with no vices — he didn’t smoke, drink or do drugs. So when he suddenly experienced left-sided weakness, numbness and difficulties with balance, walking, swallowing and speech, a family member rushed him to a nearby stroke clinic. (LaMotte, 12/9)
Bloomberg:
World Watches First Teen Social Media Ban Kick Off In Australia
Australia’s social media ban for youths took effect Wednesday, a landmark move that’s drawn global attention at a time governments are increasingly enacting rules to shield minors from toxic content and cyberbullying. ... Australia becomes the world’s first democracy to undertake such a crackdown in response to growing concerns about social media’s harms. (Purnell and Said, 12/10)
The New York Times:
Why Some Doctors Say There Are Cancers That Shouldn’t Be Treated
The statistics are incontrovertible: Since 1992, the diagnoses of eight cancers has doubled in the United States in patients under age 50, including cancers in the thyroid, anus, kidney, small intestine, colorectum, endometrium and pancreas, as well as the blood cancer myeloma. Other types, including breast cancer, also are on the rise. ... What if these cancers had never been detected? Are doctors offering treatments to younger patients with early-stage diseases that may do as much harm as good? (Kolata, 12/8)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
Zach Dyer reads the week’s news: Immigration enforcement personnel are showing up in hospitals, and road-safety advocates worry regulations aren’t keeping up with the popularity of e-bikes. (Cook, 12/9)