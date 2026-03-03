Nanoparticle mRNA Therapy Could Prevent Type 1 Diabetes

The "nanoparticle" system sends genetic instructions via mRNA directly to the cells that produce insulin, blocking the body's immune system attack on insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. However, the study was conducted in laboratory and animal models and not in humans, Fox News reported. Plus: The GLP-1 link to osteoporosis and gout; the use of ivermectin to treat cancer; and more.

Fox News: New Nanoparticle System Shows Promise For Preventing Type 1 Diabetes

Researchers have developed an mRNA therapy that could help prevent or slow the development of type 1 diabetes. With this chronic autoimmune disease, the body’s immune system attacks and destroys insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, according to the American Diabetes Association. People with type 1 diabetes must take insulin daily to survive and manage blood sugar levels. (Rudy, 3/2)

On weight loss drugs —

NBC News: GLP-1s May Increase Risk Of Osteoporosis And Gout, New Research Finds

GLP-1 drugs — including Ozempic and Wegovy — may be tied to a slightly higher risk of osteoporosis and gout, according to research presented Monday at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ annual meeting. Dr. John Horneff, an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Pennsylvania and the lead author of the study, said he began looking into the issue after some patients appeared to develop serious tendon tears after relatively minor injuries. That led them to examine whether GLP-1s might affect bone and other connective tissue more broadly. (Lovelace Jr., 3/2)

MedPage Today: GLP-1 Drugs May Work Differently In Women

Women lost more weight than men while using GLP-1 receptor agonists, a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials showed. ... Aside from sex, the weight-loss effects of GLP-1 agents were generally consistent across other subgroups, including those stratified by race, ethnicity, age, baseline body mass index (BMI), and HbA1c, the team reported in JAMA Internal Medicine. (Monaco, 3/2)

Bloomberg: Novo Nordisk To Invest $507 Million In Irish Wegovy Pill Plant Expansion

Novo Nordisk A/S will spend €432 million ($507 million) upgrading an Irish factory to produce its hit Wegovy weight-loss pill for markets outside the US. The facility which employs 260 staff will provide “significant” additional capacity for current and future obesity and diabetes medicines, the Danish pharmaceutical company said in a statement. (Fletcher and Kresge, 3/2)

More pharma and tech news —

NPR: Ivermectin Takes Off Among Cancer Patients

MaryJo Perry raises animals on her property outside of Jackson, Miss., and uses ivermectin to treat her cattle. To her, the drug is as familiar, safe, cheap and effective as vitamins: "We've been using it on the farm for 40 years." Perry, who studied animal science and at one time wanted to be a vet, also uses it to treat mange in stray dogs she rescues near her home. It works without side effects, she says: "I've never seen issues with it." (Noguchi, 3/2)

Stat: UniQure Plans To Seek Approval For Huntington’s Therapy Still Blocked By FDA

UniQure said Monday that plans to seek approval for its Huntington’s disease treatment with the Food and Drug Administration remain blocked, another setback for a company whose therapy once appeared on a path to approval. Following a meeting with the FDA at the end of January, UniQure said regulators are still not persuaded that data from a completed single-arm clinical trial of its gene therapy, called AMT-130, are sufficient to support a marketing application. (Feuerstein, 3/2)

NPR: Shockwave Therapy Can Ease Plantar Fasciitis And Elbow Pain

Lots of studies point to a longer lifespan for people who exercise regularly. And research shows the more activity you get, the greater the potential boost in longevity. And with more than 80 million adults in the U.S. age 65 and older anticipated by mid century, the number of older, active adults is on the rise. (Aubrey, 3/2)

MedPage Today: What One Adderall Pill Does To The Heart Within Hours Of Use

A single dose of amphetamine-dextroamphetamine (Adderall) had acute cardiovascular effects for healthy young people not regularly using it, a small controlled study found. (Lou, 3/2)

Stat: FDA Offers Clues To AI Regulation With RecovryAI Designation

The Food and Drug Administration has been talking a big game about bringing artificial intelligence to patients. In January, when it announced relaxed rules for certain AI products, Commissioner Marty Makary said the agency is “developing a new regulatory framework for AI.” How the agency will regulate rapidly-evolving uses of generative AI is one of the big questions facing health technology developers. Large language models’ wide-ranging applications evade simple measures of safety and efficacy, challenging the FDA’s longstanding approach to device validation — and the agency has yet to authorize a device that relies on generative AI. But a recent breakthrough designation from the FDA could offer hints about its approach to regulating patient-facing chatbots that fall under its purview. (Palmer, 3/3)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘Letters To The Editor’: Readers Lean On Congress To Solve Crises In Research And Rehab

I have dedicated my life to research, but now that work, along with the trust, data, and progress behind it, is at risk (“NIH Grant Disruptions Slow Down Breast Cancer Research,” Feb. 3). As a rheumatologist and researcher, I have spent decades studying lupus — a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect nearly every organ system, producing symptoms that are often unpredictable and difficult to manage. Its impact on a patient’s quality of life is profound: Nearly 90% of people with lupus report being unable to maintain full-time work, while many also face interruptions in education or career progression. (3/3)

