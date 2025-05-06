Only Hospital In Middle Key, Florida, Receives Funding For Another Year
Local governments agreed to continue funding Baptist Health Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon, one of three hospitals in the Florida Keys. Other states making news include North Carolina, South Carolina, and Arizona.
WLRN:
Funding Extended For The Middle Keys' Only Hospital, Fishermen’s Community In Marathon
Local governments will continue funding the only hospital in the Middle Keys as the region continues to face a shortage in medical personnel. The Key Colony Beach City Commission recently voted to continue funding Baptist Health Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon. (Ceballos, 5/5)
News Service of Florida:
Florida Senate OKs Changed Mental Health Bill
Going along with changes made by the House, the state Senate voted 34-3 on Friday to pass a measure that backs a series of recommendations from Florida’s Commission on Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder. The House unanimously approved the measure (SB 1620) Tuesday, meaning it is now ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis. (5/5)
NPR:
Meet The Florida Group Chipping Away At Public Benefits One State At A Time
As an Arizona bill to block people from using government aid to buy soda headed to the governor's desk in April, the nation's top health official joined Arizona lawmakers in the state Capitol to celebrate its passage. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said to applause that the legislation was just the start and that he wanted to prevent federal funding from paying for other unhealthy foods. (Houghton and Liss, 5/6)
North Carolina Health News:
NC Bill Would Diminish Medical Confidentiality For Minors
Patient-doctor dynamics in an exam room could soon change for minors. Republican lawmakers in the state House of Representatives have introduced a bill seeking to limit confidentiality between minors and their health providers — and to grant parents greater access to their children’s medical records and decision-making. (Crumpler and Vitaglione, 5/6)
WRDW:
S.C. Bill Would Require Human Trafficking Training For Medical Professionals
A bill that would require medical professionals to complete training on knowing the signs of human trafficking and caring for victims will be heard on the floor of the House in Columbia this week. According to the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force, research shows that over 85% of victims will seek medical attention during their victimization. This places healthcare professionals at the forefront of identification and intervention for trafficking victims. (Rademaker, 5/5)