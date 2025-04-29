Patients Struggle To Afford GLP-1s As Access To Compounded Versions Fades
Simultaneously, a new Tebra survey found that 36% of GLP-1 users are microdosing, with 38% of those people citing the desire to save money.
Stat:
Patients Struggle As Compounded GLP-1 Access Rapidly Shrinks
The explosion of compounded GLP-1 offerings over the past two years is coming to an end, and many patients are left with no good options. Blockbuster obesity and diabetes drugs — such as Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro — are no longer deemed by regulators to be in shortage, so compounding pharmacies and the telehealth companies they work with must stop offering copies of the treatments. (Palmer and Chen, 4/29)
Vice News:
People Are Microdosing Weight Loss Drugs. But Why?
A poll of 640 GLP-1 users found that over a third (36 percent) are currently microdosing, while another 32 percent have tried it in the past. Gen Z is leading the charge: nearly 9 in 10 younger users reported microdosing at some point. Wealth also plays a role — higher-income patients were far more likely to microdose compared to lower-income users. The reasons for microdosing were surprisingly practical: 66 percent wanted to cut side effects, 40 percent hoped to ease into treatment more gently, and 38 percent were looking to save money. (4/28)
MedPage Today:
Do GLP-1 Drugs Pose A Risk To Lung Transplant Recipients?
People taking GLP-1 receptor agonists appeared to be at elevated risk of rejection episodes after lung transplantation, a small, single-center cohort study suggested. (Phend, 4/28)
In other pharmaceutical developments —
Stat:
Capricor Forges Ahead With FDA On Duchenne Drug, Despite Political Tumult
The Food and Drug Administration is nearly halfway through a review of Capricor Therapeutics’ cell therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Even with the tumult inside the agency, interactions between the company and the agency staff have been unaffected, according to the company’s chief executive. (Feuerstein, 4/28)
FiercePharma:
Pharma Industry Reputation Slips Again In Patient Group Survey
For the second year in a row, the pharmaceutical industry has dipped further out of favor with patient groups around the world. The industry’s reputation surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to PatientView’s annual survey of patient groups, peaking two years ago, when 60% of those surveyed said pharma’s reputation was “good” or “excellent.” Last year’s edition of the survey, however, saw that number decline to 57%. (Park, 4/29)