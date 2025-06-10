Policy Change Could Allow Abusers To Have Gun Rights Restored More Easily
Lawmakers and gun violence experts voice concern over the Trump administration's proposed change and what it could mean for domestic violence survivors. Also in the news: forced reset triggers; a rise in firearm deaths of children and teenagers in states that loosened gun laws; and more.
The 19th:
Trump Proposal Could Make It Easier For Domestic Abusers To Get Gun Rights Back
The Trump administration is proposing a change to how people convicted of crimes can have their gun rights restored, raising concerns over what this means for victims of domestic violence. (Gerson, 6/9)
The Washington Post:
States Sue Trump Administration To Prevent Use Of Rapid-Fire Gun Device
More than a dozen states sued the Trump administration Monday over its controversial decision to end a ban on firearms accessories known as forced reset triggers that enable weapons to be fired more rapidly. (Stein, 6/9)
The New York Times:
Gun Deaths Of Children Rose In States That Loosened Gun Laws, Study Finds
Firearm deaths of children and teenagers rose significantly in states that enacted more permissive gun laws after the Supreme Court in 2010 limited local governments’ ability to restrict gun ownership, a new study has found. In states that maintained stricter laws, firearm deaths were stable after the ruling, the researchers reported, and in some, they even declined. (Caryn Rabin, 6/9)
Also —
The New York Times:
The Quiet Unraveling Of The Man Who Almost Killed Trump
Thomas Crooks was a nerdy engineering student on the dean’s list. He stockpiled explosive materials for months before his attack on Donald Trump, as his mental health eroded. (Eder and Hobbs, 6/9)
Wyoming Public Radio:
‘A Gun Deemed Too Dangerous For Cops, But Fine For Civilians’
A new report from Mother Jones and The Trace found the Wyoming Highway Patrol, along with almost a dozen other law enforcement departments across the country, traded in a gun known to be faulty for resale to the public, after choosing to stop using it themselves. The particular gun is one of the most popular in America. But lawsuits claim it unintentionally caused injuries to law enforcement officers and civilians nationwide and at least one death. (Ouellet, 6/9)