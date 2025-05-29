Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
CIDRAP:
Roche To Launch Phase 3 Trial For New Antibiotic Targeting Acinetobacter Baumannii
Swiss drugmaker Roche says it is planning to launch a phase 3 trial of its novel antibiotic candidate zosurabalpin in patients with carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) infections. (Dall, 5/28)
ScienceDaily:
Researchers Engineer A Herpes Virus To Turn On T Cells For Immunotherapy
A team identified herpes virus saimiri, which infects the T cells of squirrel monkeys, as a source of proteins that activate pathways in T cells that are needed to promote T cell survival. (Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan, 5/28)
CIDRAP:
Novel Antibiotics For Gonorrhea Get Funding Boost
TAXIS Pharmaceuticals announced yesterday that it has received a 3-year, $2.9 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop a novel treatment for multidrug-resistant (MDR) gonorrhea. (Dall, 5/28)
MedPage Today:
Preterm Infants Treated Early For Patent Ductus Arteriosus Had Worse Outcomes
Active treatment of hemodynamically significant patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) in preterm infants within the first 2 weeks of life was associated with worse outcomes than expectant management, a meta-analysis suggested. In the analysis of 10 randomized clinical trials (RCTs), incidence of the composite outcome of death at 36 weeks or at discharge, or moderate to severe bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) was higher in the active treatment group than in the expectant management group (56.2% vs 50.8%, relative risk [RR] 1.10, 95% CI 1.01-1.19, P=0.02), reported Jiun Lee, MBBS, MMed, of the National University Health System in Singapore, and colleagues. (Henderson, 5/27)
MedPage Today:
A Peek At The Pipeline Of Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement Systems
The race to develop transcatheter systems for tricuspid regurgitation (TR) continues, and early-stage report cards are in for several investigational devices. Progress with transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement (TTVR) candidate devices Topaz, LuX-Valve Plus, VDyne, and Trisol for severe to torrential TR was shared at the EuroPCR meeting in Paris, continuing the notable flurry of transcatheter innovation in this space. (Lou, 5/27)