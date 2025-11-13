Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
The Guardian:
Epstein-Barr Virus Appears To Be Trigger Of Lupus Disease, Say Scientists
The Epstein-Barr virus virus appears to be the trigger for the autoimmune disease lupus, according to groundbreaking research. (Devlin, 11/12)
CIDRAP:
Kids With Eczema May Have Fewer Related Infections, Allergic Complications After COVID Vaccination
Children with the skin condition atopic dermatitis (AD, or eczema) who are vaccinated against COVID-19 may experience fewer related infections and allergic complications, according to new research presented at the recent American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting in Florida. (Van Beusekom, 11/12)
CIDRAP:
Ivermectin Found To Be Safe, Effective In Small Children With Scabies
The results of multicenter trial indicate the antiparasitic drug ivermectin can be safely used in small children. ... Although ivermectin is widely used in mass drug administration campaigns for diseases such as onchocerciasis (river blindness), intestinal worms, and scabies, children under 15 kg (kilograms, or 33 pounds) have been excluded because of limited safety information. (Dall, 11/10)
MedPage Today:
Study Suggests Concerning Connections Between Seizures And Heart Disease
Evidence of bidirectional associations between incident late-onset epilepsy and incident myocardial infarction (MI) emerged in a cohort of stroke-free middle-age and older adults. ... "Our findings highlight the interconnectedness of heart and vascular health with brain health in middle-aged and older adults," the authors wrote. (Lou, 11/5)
EClinicalMedicine:
Regular Use Of Pharmaceutical Opioids And Subsequent Risk Of Cancer: A Prospective Cohort Study
Regular use of pharmaceutical opioids was associated with elevated risk for cancers caused by opium, but not other cancers. (Sheikh et al, 11/11)
MedPage Today:
Something Off About Recent Heart Failure Stem Cell Trial, Major Journal Admits
The BMJ has slapped an "expression of concern" on a much-publicized stem cell trial it published just 2 weeks ago. (Lou, 11/12)