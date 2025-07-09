Retired Doctor With No Public Health Background Becomes Top CDC Adviser
Retired urologist Dr. Barry Zisholtz, a supporter of President Donald Trump, is the first doctor who’s been named to the agency as a political appointee under the Trump administration, Bloomberg reported. Meanwhile, the Senate is set to vote today on Trump's nominee for CDC director.
Bloomberg:
Pro-Trump Urologist Barry Zisholtz Appointed As Top Adviser To CDC Director
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has appointed a retired Georgia urologist who is a supporter of President Donald Trump as a senior adviser to the agency’s director, according to an internal email obtained by Bloomberg News. The doctor, Barry Zisholtz, is a “published medical researcher committed to service, faith and principled leadership,” according to a June 24 email from CDC Chief of Staff Matthew Buzzelli. (Nix, 7/8)
The Hill:
Trump’s CDC Nominee Set For Senate Vote
A Senate committee will vote Wednesday on advancing the nomination of Susan Monarez for director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Weixel, Choi and O'Connell-Domenech, 7/8)
FedScoop:
CDC Data Chief Announces Departure From Agency
Alan Sim, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s chief data officer, announced his departure from the agency after nearly five years in the position, per a post he wrote on social media Monday. Sim took on the role of chief data officer in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and over the years has been a leader on initiatives such as the agency’s generative AI projects. Reflecting on his time, Sim pointed to several “firsts” the agency achieved, including launching its enterprise data catalog and using data and cloud technologies to improve emergency response. (Alder, 7/7)
On the high cost of prescriptions —
The Hill:
Trump Threatens 200% Tariffs On Pharmaceutical Imports
President Trump on Tuesday threatened to impose up to 200 percent tariffs on pharmaceutical products imported into the U.S. “very soon.” “If they have to bring the pharmaceuticals into the country, the drugs and other things into the country, they’re going to be tariffed at a very, very high rate, like 200 percent,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting. Trump said any tariffs would not take effect immediately. (Weixel, 7/8)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News' 'An Arm And A Leg': The Prescription Drug Playbook, Part II
In response to the high price of prescription drugs, “An Arm and a Leg” asked listeners to share their strategies for getting the medicine they need at prices they can manage. Host Dan Weissmann and producers Emily Pisacreta and Claire Davenport share tips from a retired hospital manager who now helps seniors find the right Medicare plans, a pharmaceutical sales rep, an employee benefits adviser, and a battle-worn hospital caseworker. Each brings surprising, maybe even lifesaving, information to the table. (Weissmann, 7/9)
More Trump administration news —
CBS News:
Doctors Fear ICE Agents In Health Facilities Are Deterring People From Seeking Care
As the Trump administration continues its push to deport undocumented immigrants, doctors are hearing that some patients are avoiding getting the health care they need over fears that Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids could take place in medical settings. Dr. Céline Gounder, CBS News medical contributor and editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News, told "CBS Mornings Plus" on Tuesday that she has not seen any official ICE raids in hospitals, but that ICE agents have been seen in hospitals as well as other health care facilities. (Moniuszko, 7/8)
AP:
Chinese National Charged With Hacking US Universities For COVID-19 Research
A Chinese national has been arrested on suspicion of hacking into several U.S. universities’ computer systems to steal COVID-19-related research, authorities announced on Tuesday. Xu Zewei is charged in a nine-count indictment in the Southern District of Texas for his alleged involvement in computer intrusions between February 2020 and June 2021. Another Chinese national, Zhang Yu, was also charged in the indictment. (7/8)