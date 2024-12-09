RFK Jr. Might Probe Whether Vaccines Cause Autism, Trump Indicates
Even though studies have repeatedly shown that no link exists, “I think somebody has to find out,” President-elect Donald Trump said on NBC’s “Meet The Press.” He also repeated that he doesn't expect access to abortion pills will change under his administration, but he acknowledged that "things change."
The New York Times:
Trump Suggests RFK Jr. Will Examine Debunked Link Between Vaccines And Autism
President-elect Donald J. Trump, who has promoted the debunked theory that vaccines cause autism for more than a decade, suggested on Sunday that he would have his choice for health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., look into the issue. “I think somebody has to find out,” Mr. Trump said on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” after his interviewer, Kristen Welker, brought up autism in the context of a conversation about Mr. Kennedy’s skepticism of vaccines. (Gay Stolberg, 12/8)
The Hill:
Donald Trump: 'I Don't Think' Access To Abortion Pills Is Going To Change
President-elect Trump in a new interview signaled he would not move to restrict access to abortion pills upon taking office, even as he acknowledged “things change.” “I’ll probably stay with exactly what I’ve been saying for the last two years. And the answer is no,” Trump told Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” when asked if he would restrict the availability of abortion pills. ... Trump added. “Things do change. But I don’t think it’s going to change at all.” (Samuels, 12/8)
The New York Times:
Elon Musk’s And Vivek Ramaswamy’s DOGE Is Being Guided By A Health Entrepreneur
The government-efficiency panel started by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy is being steered by a health care entrepreneur and former top health official in Mr. Trump’s first White House. That official, Brad Smith, has been leading the nascent Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE. He has been effectively running it during the Trump transition effort, according to four people with knowledge of his role who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the role has not been announced. (Schleifer and Weiland, 12/6)
Also —
KFF Health News:
Journalists Dig Into Vaccine Debate And America's Obesity Rates
KFF Health News senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed the fragility of our vaccine infrastructure on The Atlantic’s “Radio Atlantic” on Dec. 5. (12/7)