RFK Jr. Plans Talks With Heads Of Major Food Companies
The discussions, scheduled for today, will be the first sit-down meeting between the HHS chief and the companies he has claimed are harming Americans, Politico reports. Also making news: junk food removal from SNAP could have unintended consequences; MAHA targets school lunches; and more.
Politico:
RFK Jr. Plans To Meet With Big Food
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is planning to meet with top executives of several major food brands on Monday, marking the first sitdown between the new Health and Human Services secretary and companies he’s publicly accused of harming Americans’ health. Senior leaders from General Mills and PepsiCo are among those expected to participate in the discussion with Kennedy, said four people familiar with the matter, who were granted anonymity to discuss details that are not yet public, though they cautioned the attendee list could still change. (Brown and Cancryn, 3/8)
Axios:
What Cutting Junk Foods From SNAP Could Mean For Millions Of Recipients
Some Trump administration officials citing health concerns are looking to remove "junk food" from a federal food assistance program serving more than 41 million Americans. A ban on any foods in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could be particularly paramount for recipients living in food deserts who don't have access to nutritious foods nearby. (Habeshian, 3/8)
Fox News:
School Meals Raise Eyebrows As MAHA Advocates Urge 'Different Choices In The Lunch Line'
MAHA supporters are backing a recently introduced bill that seeks to give schools more freedom when it comes to student milk choices, such as whole milk. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Penn., introduced The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act 2025, which would revise requirements for milk provided by the National School Lunch Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). "USDA regulations require milk to be fat-free or low-fat and allow milk to be flavored or unflavored," the bill's summary says. (DiMella, 3/10)
KFF Health News:
How The FDA Lets Chemicals Pour Into America's Food Supply
Joseph Shea, who sells athletic wear in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, wonders and worries about the food he eats. The chemical ingredients with mystifying names. The references on product labels to unspecified natural or artificial flavors. The junk food that fits his budget but feels addictive and makes him feel unwell. Shea, one of 1,310 people who responded to a poll the health policy research group KFF conducted on health care priorities, said he assumes the FDA is making sure the ingredients are safe. (Hilzenrath, 3/10)
On nutrition research and research journals —
Stat:
Mayo Clinic Dairy-Sponsored Research Raises Conflict Concerns
In the world of nutrition research, dairy is neither hero nor villain. It contains important nutrients like protein and calcium. Yet full-fat dairy also contains relatively high levels of saturated fat, which has been linked to increased levels of harmful LDL cholesterol and greater risk of stroke and heart disease. (Todd, 3/10)
Stat:
Unpaid Peer Review Fuels Antitrust Lawsuit Against Scientific Journals
In a stark sign of scientists’ escalating frustration with how academic journals operate, researchers are taking on six publishing behemoths in court, arguing that the system is exploitative and overly expensive, and that it relies on illegal and anticompetitive practices. (Wosen, 3/10)