Scientists Find Microplastics In Reproductive Fluids Of Men, Women

The presence of microplastics in semen and follicular fluid were not entirely unexpected. But the lead research author added: “What did surprise us, however, is how widespread it is. This is not an isolated finding — it appears to be quite common.” Plus: hormone therapy and breast cancer; antibiotic resistance in cow manure; and more.

CNN: Microplastics Found In Human Semen And Follicular Fluid

Scientists have detected microplastics — the tiny and pervasive fragments now found in our seas, drinking water, food and, increasingly, living tissue — in human semen and follicular fluid, according to new research. (Rogers, 7/1)

MedPage Today: Some Hormone Therapies Linked To Young-Onset Breast Cancer

While use of estrogen hormone therapy was inversely associated with young-onset breast cancer, estrogen/progestin hormone therapy was linked to a higher incidence among certain subgroups, according to a pooled cohort analysis. (Bassett, 7/1)

CIDRAP: Livestock Manure Contains Antibiotic Resistance Genes, Posing Health Threat, Global Study Finds

Livestock manure around the globe is packed with antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) that could threaten human health, according to a new study in Science Advances. The study was published by Chinese and US researchers, who sampled 4,017 manure specimens from pigs, chickens, and cattle in 26 countries over 14 years. Overall, the searchers found a substantial reservoir of known (2,291 subtypes) and latent ARGs (3,166 subtypes). The detections conferred potential resistance to 30 antibiotic classes. (Soucheray, 7/1)

Fox News: Study Links Frequent Daytime Napping To Higher Mortality In Older Adults

A new study linking daytime napping to increased mortality rates in older adults may have some rethinking that midday snooze. The study, presented last month at SLEEP 2025, the 39th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies in Seattle, Washington, found that frequent, longer and irregular daytime naps — especially in the early afternoon — were linked to a higher risk of death over an eight-year period. (Quill, 7/1)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute' - KFF Health News

Jackie Fortiér reads the week’s news: Gatherings called “memory cafés” can help both people with dementia and their caregivers reduce depression and isolation, and the looming end of some Affordable Care Act subsidies will make ACA plans much more expensive. ... Zach Dyer reads the week’s news: Cannabis use could be riskier for older adults, and research shows covid vaccines in pregnancy can protect pregnant women as well as newborns. (7/1)

On food and nutrition —

Axios: Does Grilling Increase Cancer Risk? It Can, Especially In Hot Dogs

Only 20% of Americans understand grilled meats' link to cancer, according to an American Institute for Cancer Research survey. Grilling meats — including hot dogs, chicken and fish — can create potential carcinogens, including heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Plus, hot dogs themselves were declared carcinogens in 2015 by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. (May, 7/2)

Newsweek: 'Inflammatory' Diet During Pregnancy Linked To Child Diabetes Risk

Pregnant women who consume a diet high in inflammation-promoting foods may be increasing their child's risk of developing type 1 diabetes, a study found. The findings, published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, suggest that an expectant mother's diet could have long-term implications for her child's immune health. (Gray, 7/1)

NBC News: Can Cheese Turn Your Dreams Into Nightmares?

Dairy products might be meddling with your dreams. New research published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Psychology surveyed sleep habits, particularly dreams, and compared them with peoples’ eating habits. One of the findings? The worse lactose intolerance symptoms people had, the more intense their nightmares were. (Srinivasan, 7/1)

Newsweek: Eating Vegetables Might Permanently Damage Your Teeth

Packed with essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals and fiber, vegetables are at the heart of a healthy diet, with doctors recommending consuming multiple portions a day. However, while good for the body, they may not necessarily be good for the teeth. This is the conclusion of a study by researchers from the Universitat Politècnica de València, in Spain, which found that plant-based diets can have a permanent, damaging effect on your tooth enamel. (Azzurra Volpe, 7/1)

