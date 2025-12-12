Senate Blocks Rival Health Care Bills; ACA Premiums Expected To Soar
Neither the Democrats' proposal — extending Obamacare subsidies for three years — nor the Republicans' plan — boosting health savings accounts — garnered enough votes to take the pressure off Americans facing higher health care costs. Lawmakers still have until next week to find a fix.
Reuters:
Obamacare Health Subsidy To End As US Senate Rejects Dueling Remedies
The U.S. Senate on Thursday rejected competing proposals by Republicans and Democrats to address a looming healthcare crisis, leaving some 24 million Americans vulnerable to significantly higher insurance premiums beginning on January 1 when a federal subsidy expires. Barring any late breakthroughs, Congress will begin an end-of-year holiday recess sometime next week and not return until January 5, after new premiums are locked in for those who had relied on the Affordable Care Act enhanced subsidy. (McCaskill and Cowan, 12/12)
The Hill:
4 GOP Senators Break Ranks To Vote For Democratic Extension Of ObamaCare Subsidies
Four Republican senators, including two vulnerable incumbents who are up for reelection next year, broke ranks Thursday and voted for a three-year extension of enhanced health insurance premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) all voted for the Democratic proposal, which was introduced by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.). (Bolton, 12/11)
Time:
What The End Of Obamacare Subsidies Could Mean For Your Health Coverage
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) also estimates that, with ACA expirations, about 4 million more people would become uninsured than would otherwise be the case. This increased uninsured rate could have various consequences, including higher Medicare costs and strains on hospitals nationwide. (Schneid, 12/11)
KFF Health News:
Sticker Shock: Obamacare Customers Confront Premium Spikes As Congress Dithers
We’ve been here before: congressional Democrats and Republicans sparring over the future of the Affordable Care Act. But this time there’s an extra complication. Though it’s the middle of open enrollment, lawmakers are still debating whether to extend the subsidies that have given consumers extra help paying their health insurance premiums in recent years. (Appleby, 12/12)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News’ ‘What The Health?’: Crunch Time For ACA Tax Credits
Congress is running out of time to avert a huge increase in health care premium payments for millions of Americans who buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces. Dec. 15 is the deadline to sign up for coverage that begins Jan. 1, and some consumers are waiting to see whether the credits will be extended, enabling them to afford coverage next year. (Rovner, 12/11)